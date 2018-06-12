Draymond Green trolls LeBron James with parade shirt

Draymond Green appeared to poke fun at the Warriors’ quick 4-1 NBA Finals win over the Cavaliers with his shirt at Golden State’s championship parade last year.
At this year’s parade – watch it here – following the Warriors’ sweep of Cleveland, Green appears to be aiming his shirt more directly at LeBron James.
NBC Sports Bay Area:
This one has layers:
Obviously, the rings commemorate Green’s three titles.
LeBron posted the Arthur fist in November, around the time Kyrie Irving‘s Celtics were on a winning streak. Green mined that source of jokes already, wearing Arthur shoes for the Warriors-Cavs Christmas matchup.
Perhaps most biting, LeBron broke his right hand by punching a whiteboard in the locker room following Cleveland’s devastating Game 1 loss in the Finals.
LeBron James is the biggest name on the free agent board this summer.
Paul George is a close second — and there have been rumors for the better part of a year the Lakers have plans to try to land both of them. If not both, the Lakers are going to go hard after George, the All-Star two-way player who considers Los Angeles his hometown.
The Lakers could strike out there, too. From Marc Stein of the New York Times wrote this in his weekly email newsletter.
There is a growing belief around the league that Oklahoma City has a far better chance to retain the free agent-to-be Paul George than many believed when the Thunder crashed out of the first round of the playoffs. As George prepares to field the Lakers’ long-anticipated interest, his willingness to post an Instagram picture of himself last month from a hospital bed after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee has helped to fuel the notion in some corners that he’s in no rush to leave OKC.
This is not a universal belief, there are sources around the league who still think the Lakers have a legitimate chance to land George. However, a year ago Goerge to L.A. was seen as all but a lock, and now it’s at best a coin flip — OKC did that good a job wooing him last season. Add to the fact that Philadelphia (if it strikes out with LeBron James) and other teams, including maybe Cleveland, could make a bid.
Nobody is completely certain what George is thinking. However, there is a genuine belief among the Thunder players and front office that this team is much closer to the top of the West than it showed last season. George may want to remain a part of it.
Over the course of this season, Lakers’ management — Magic Johnson and GM Rob Pelinka — tried to tamp down expectations for this summer saying it would likely take multiple years to land the guys they want. Which is true. That doesn’t mean it’s going to sit well with some segments of the Los Angeles fan base.
To the victors go the spoils.
And the parade. And the confetti. And the Hennessy bottles. And the Larry O’Brien trophy.
Golden State’s victory parade went through the streets of Oakland on Tuesday, and as you might expect Stephen Curry was the golden child.
Nobody was having as much fun as “no shirt bro” Nick Young — Swaggy P was meant for parades.
Well, except maybe Long Beach Poly’s own Jordan Bell, who was getting his Hennessy refills from fans.
Draymond Green was talking smack because, well, he’s Draymond Green.
And the fashion at the parade made statements. Except for shirtless Swaggy.
Jodie Meeks missed 147 games over the previous three seasons. At the conclusion of a fairly healthy season this year, he got suspended for performance-enhancing drugs. He’ll turn 31 before next season.
Think he’d like to lock into a $3,454,500 salary?
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Meeks will be suspended for the first 19 games of next season, costing him $596,695. The Wizards can deduct half that amount from their team salary for luxury-tax calculations – which might keep Meeks from getting stretched.
At this point, it’s tough to rely on anything from him on the court.
Kyrie Irving can give you 86 million reasons why he shouldn’t sign an extension with the Celtics this summer.
Irving is in the same boat that both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green found themselves in — leaks come from somewhere about how their teams want to sign them to an extension next summer. Of course the teams would, it would save them tens of millions of dollars and get star players under control earlier. The question is why a player would want to do that (and no, Irving’s injury concerns do not override 86 million).
Irving put it this way to Chris Forsberg of ESPN.
Let me put it this way: Irving’s max extension would be $102 million over five years if he opts in, if he opts out the extension jumps to $104 million. However, play out next season and become a free agent in 2019 and his max projects to be about $188 million over five years. For those of you scoring at home, that’s $86 million and one more guaranteed year if he waits. Even if Irving left for another team, he could make $137 million over four years.
Why would Irving take that much less money exactly? He wouldn’t.
Irving the free agent comes with a real risk for the Celtics that Irving bolts in the summer of 2019, a risk they would love to avoid. So of course Danny Ainge will ask. But Irving isn’t about to agree to that. Nor should he.