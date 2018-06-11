Report: Pistons to pay Dwane Casey $7 million annual salary

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dwane Casey is favorite for Coach of the Year and still being paid by the Raptors.

The Pistons haven’t won a playoff game in 10 years, reached the postseason only twice in that span and will have a tough time upgrading their roster considering they already traded their first-round pick and are capped out.

How did Detroit lure Casey?

A lucrative five-year contract.

Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press:

A source says the deal will average $7 million per year

It’s unclear whether Casey’s contract is fully guaranteed. Most coaches’ deals aren’t, and one this long could easily have a couple team options.

Either way, that’s a lot of money for a coach without front-office power. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle and Wizards coach Scott Brooks reportedly earn about the same. I don’t know of a coach earning more without commanding a bigger salary due to dual roles.

That speaks to just how badly the Pistons wanted Casey. Credit them for doing what it takes to get a good coach. Not sure what they do about problems they can’t just throw money at, but this one, they could.

And good for Casey for using his leverage to get paid.