Report: Luka Doncic staying in 2018 NBA draft

Luka Doncic said last month he’s undecided about jumping to the NBA this year.

That sounded like lip service to his current team, Real Madrid, which is still competing in Europe. American underclassmen don’t announce their NBA intentions until their college seasons end.

Here’s another indicator Doncic will play in the NBA next season.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Luka Doncic will not withdraw his name from the 2018 NBA draft early-entry list, a source told ESPN.

He remains under consideration at No. 2 and No. 3, a source told ESPN.

Remaining in the 2018 draft will not bind Doncic to play in the NBA next season. Whichever team drafts him will hold his rights, but he’s not obligated to sign.

Still, most signs point toward Doncic joining the NBA next year.

The Suns are increasingly expected to draft DeAndre Ayton No. 1. Doncic’s stock is more uncertain. He could go No. 2 to the Kings or No. 3 to the Hawks. Another team could trade into those slots to get him. He might fall even further.