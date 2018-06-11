AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Report: Luka Doncic staying in 2018 NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
Luka Doncic said last month he’s undecided about jumping to the NBA this year.

That sounded like lip service to his current team, Real Madrid, which is still competing in Europe. American underclassmen don’t announce their NBA intentions until their college seasons end.

Here’s another indicator Doncic will play in the NBA next season.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Luka Doncic will not withdraw his name from the 2018 NBA draft early-entry list, a source told ESPN.

He remains under consideration at No. 2 and No. 3, a source told ESPN.

Remaining in the 2018 draft will not bind Doncic to play in the NBA next season. Whichever team drafts him will hold his rights, but he’s not obligated to sign.

Still, most signs point toward Doncic joining the NBA next year.

The Suns are increasingly expected to draft DeAndre Ayton No. 1. Doncic’s stock is more uncertain. He could go No. 2 to the Kings or No. 3 to the Hawks. Another team could trade into those slots to get him. He might fall even further.

Kevin Durant: I could retire at age 35

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2018, 2:36 PM EDT
Kevin Durant was a skilled scorer from the moment he set foot in the NBA, but he never settled for that. He has meticulously expanded his game – rebounding, distributing, perimeter defense. This year, he developed the tools of a more-traditional big man.

The Warriors’ dominance only pushes Durant to challenge himself more. Other teams aren’t challenging him. At times, he seems bored with outside obstacles, focusing on self-set benchmarks.

Durant, 29, will probably continue to test himself this way until retirement. When will that be?

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

“This game, your craft, you have to continue studying it,” said Durant. “No matter how much you enjoy it, nobody wants to be in school that long. I know I don’t. At some point, you have to be ready to graduate. Thirty-five, that’s just a number in my mind.”

Rich Kleiman, Durant’s business partner, said Durant had previously shared with him that he might walk away at 35. “I heard him say that, but I’ll believe it when it happens,” Kleiman said.

I’m with Kleinman. This sounds like something someone just says. When push comes to shove, I doubt Durant walks away that soon.

There’s too much money involved, too much fame, too much comfort in the routine. Would Durant really walk away from that?

Most players don’t stick in the NBA until age 35. But Durant would be declining from such a high peak, and his game – with a sweet jumper and distinctive length – should age well.

Of MVPs in the last 40 years, only Allen Iverson (34) retired younger than 35, and only Larry Bird was even 35:

 

Player Age for last game
Russell Westbrook 29*
Stephen Curry 30*
Kevin Durant 29*
LeBron James 33*
Derrick Rose 29*
Kobe Bryant 37
Dirk Nowitzki 39*
Steve Nash 40
Kevin Garnett 39
Tim Duncan 40
Allen Iverson 34
Shaquille O’Neal 39
Karl Malone 40
Michael Jordan 40
David Robinson 37
Hakeem Olajuwon 39
Charles Barkley 37
Magic Johnson 36
Larry Bird 35
Moses Malone 39
Julius Erving 37
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 42

*Current player

Iverson’s style of play left him vulnerable to breaking down. Bird had longstanding back issues.

Neither applies to Durant.

He probably won’t be as good at age 35 as he is now, but he’ll likely belong in the NBA. Most players good enough for the NBA choose to be in the NBA.

Report: Kawhi Leonard nearing 100%, will be healthy for next season

By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
The Spurs and Kawhi Leonard must repair their broken relationship before they offer him a super-max contract extension.

Danny Green said Leonard is committed to doing that. San Antonio reportedly has its doubts.

Whether the Spurs keep or trade Leonard, a big question for San Antonio and teams interested in him: Will he be healthy for next season?

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

He’ll be ready. He’s already, I think, close to 100 percent. He’ll be fine going into the year.

Leonard’s quad injury has been so confounding. Gregg Popovich said in February that Leonard wouldn’t miss the rest of the season. In early March, Leonard said he’d return “soon” Yet, the Spurs played until late April without him returning.

So, I’m mostly in believe-it-when-I-see-it-mode.

Even once Leonard becomes fully healthy, another, more complex question will still loom: How susceptible is Leonard to future injuries?

San Antonio will evaluate that before offering an extension. So will other teams before making trade offers.

Report: Pistons hire Dwane Casey as coach

Greg Fiume/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Ever since John Beilein withdrew from the search, it appeared extremely likely the Pistons would tab Dwane Casey as their next coach.

Now, they have.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Casey is a win-now coach for a win-now roster.

The Raptors fired Casey after years of strong regular seasons then disappointing postseasons. Who really deserved blame for those playoff flameouts? Maybe Casey. Maybe Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. Maybe LeBron James. Many people were probably at least somewhat culpable, but Casey took the fall.

He’s a good coach who implements a sound defense, develops young players and has improved his offensive style.

Casey will take over a Detroit team starving for the type of success Toronto deemed no longer good enough. The Pistons haven’t won a playoff game in 10 years and reached the postseason only twice in that span.

Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond are stars, though a somewhat awkward fit. Reggie Jackson getting healthy could put a 39-43 team over the top and into the playoffs.

Good thing, because Detroit lacks the salary-cap flexibility to upgrade the roster significantly. The Pistons also already traded their first-round pick (in the Griffin deal).

Detroit is hiring Casey before a president or general manager, as fired Stan Van Gundy both ran the front office and served as head coach. Ed Stefanski, advisor to owner Tom Gores, is apparently running the show for now. Will the new president or general manager – whichever title is given – want to hire his own coach? Picking the coach first often brings complications.

The Pistons aren’t immune from those. Their process since dumping Van Gundy has revealed organizational issues.

But at least they have a good coach now.

Joe Lacob: I felt ‘really personally persecuted’ by other NBA owners after signing Kevin Durant

AP Photo/Ben Margot
By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
Warriors owner Joe Lacob said he felt other NBA owners were mad at him after signing Kevin Durant.

Now, Lacob has raised the rhetoric.

Lacob, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“That [NBA] owners meeting, the July after we got Kevin, was a difficult one,” Lacob said. “I felt really personally persecuted by the other owners.”

Here, via Getty Images, is Lacob celebrating Golden State’s second straight title:

Thoughts and prayers go out to him.