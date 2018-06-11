Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Report: Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert believes he can build championship team without LeBron James

By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
In his infamous letter published shortly after LeBron James left Cleveland in 2010, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert wrote:

“I PERSONALLY GUARANTEE THAT THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS WILL WIN AN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE THE SELF-TITLED FORMER ‘KING’ WINS ONE”

Of course, Gilbert was wrong. LeBron led the Heat to titles in 2012 and 2013. The Cavs won in 2016 – only after LeBron returned.

With LeBron again looking like he might leavebecause of Gilbert, no less – Gilbert apparently hasn’t lost his confidence.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Dan Gilbert believes that he can build a championship team without LeBron, and I think he is looking forward to trying. I don’t think he necessarily wants it to be next year, but I think Dan Gilbert would like to make a run of it.

This isn’t surprising. Billionaires tend to hold extreme self-confidence, even when succeeding in only one field.

Gilbert is a tremendous businessman. Does that mean he can assemble a championship basketball team without LeBron? Probably not.

In the 12 full seasons since he bought the Cavaliers, they’ve succeeded with LeBron and failed miserably without him:

Gilbert’s desire to have the last laugh is evident in Cleveland keeping the Nets pick instead of flipping it for a player who could help them compete this season – which might have convinced LeBron to stay. The Cavs chose to hedge and be better prepared for a post-LeBron world.

They won’t necessarily dive into competing immediately if LeBron leaves. Kevin Love isn’t good enough to lead a championship team, and the Cavaliers are too capped out to add help. They’d probably trim payroll and escape the luxury tax for a bit.

And maybe they get lucky and win the lottery nearly every year.

But even if that happens – again! – I still wouldn’t trust Gilbert to build a title team.

Report: Pistons to pay Dwane Casey $7 million annual salary

By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2018, 3:36 PM EDT
Dwane Casey is favorite for Coach of the Year and still being paid by the Raptors.

The Pistons haven’t won a playoff game in 10 years, reached the postseason only twice in that span and will have a tough time upgrading their roster considering they already traded their first-round pick and are capped out.

How did Detroit lure Casey?

A lucrative five-year contract.

Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press:

A source says the deal will average $7 million per year

It’s unclear whether Casey’s contract is fully guaranteed. Most coaches’ deals aren’t, and one this long could easily have a couple team options.

Either way, that’s a lot of money for a coach without front-office power. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle and Wizards coach Scott Brooks reportedly earn about the same. I don’t know of a coach earning more without commanding a bigger salary due to dual roles.

That speaks to just how badly the Pistons wanted Casey. Credit them for doing what it takes to get a good coach. Not sure what they do about problems they can’t just throw money at, but this one, they could.

And good for Casey for using his leverage to get paid.

Kevin Durant: I could retire at age 35

By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2018, 2:36 PM EDT
Kevin Durant was a skilled scorer from the moment he set foot in the NBA, but he never settled for that. He has meticulously expanded his game – rebounding, distributing, perimeter defense. This year, he developed the tools of a more-traditional big man.

The Warriors’ dominance only pushes Durant to challenge himself more. Other teams aren’t challenging him. At times, he seems bored with outside obstacles, focusing on self-set benchmarks.

Durant, 29, will probably continue to test himself this way until retirement. When will that be?

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

“This game, your craft, you have to continue studying it,” said Durant. “No matter how much you enjoy it, nobody wants to be in school that long. I know I don’t. At some point, you have to be ready to graduate. Thirty-five, that’s just a number in my mind.”

Rich Kleiman, Durant’s business partner, said Durant had previously shared with him that he might walk away at 35. “I heard him say that, but I’ll believe it when it happens,” Kleiman said.

I’m with Kleinman. This sounds like something someone just says. When push comes to shove, I doubt Durant walks away that soon.

There’s too much money involved, too much fame, too much comfort in the routine. Would Durant really walk away from that?

Most players don’t stick in the NBA until age 35. But Durant would be declining from such a high peak, and his game – with a sweet jumper and distinctive length – should age well.

Of MVPs in the last 40 years, only Allen Iverson (34) retired younger than 35, and only Larry Bird was even 35:

 

Player Age for last game
Russell Westbrook 29*
Stephen Curry 30*
Kevin Durant 29*
LeBron James 33*
Derrick Rose 29*
Kobe Bryant 37
Dirk Nowitzki 39*
Steve Nash 40
Kevin Garnett 39
Tim Duncan 40
Allen Iverson 34
Shaquille O’Neal 39
Karl Malone 40
Michael Jordan 40
David Robinson 37
Hakeem Olajuwon 39
Charles Barkley 37
Magic Johnson 36
Larry Bird 35
Moses Malone 39
Julius Erving 37
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 42

*Current player

Iverson’s style of play left him vulnerable to breaking down. Bird had longstanding back issues.

Neither applies to Durant.

He probably won’t be as good at age 35 as he is now, but he’ll likely belong in the NBA. Most players good enough for the NBA choose to be in the NBA.

Report: Luka Doncic staying in 2018 NBA draft

AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic
By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Luka Doncic said last month he’s undecided about jumping to the NBA this year.

That sounded like lip service to his current team, Real Madrid, which is still competing in Europe. American underclassmen don’t announce their NBA intentions until their college seasons end.

Here’s another indicator Doncic will play in the NBA next season.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Luka Doncic will not withdraw his name from the 2018 NBA draft early-entry list, a source told ESPN.

He remains under consideration at No. 2 and No. 3, a source told ESPN.

Remaining in the 2018 draft will not bind Doncic to play in the NBA next season. Whichever team drafts him will hold his rights, but he’s not obligated to sign.

Still, most signs point toward Doncic joining the NBA next year.

The Suns are increasingly expected to draft DeAndre Ayton No. 1. Doncic’s stock is more uncertain. He could go No. 2 to the Kings or No. 3 to the Hawks. Another team could trade into those slots to get him. He might fall even further.

Report: Kawhi Leonard nearing 100%, will be healthy for next season

By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Spurs and Kawhi Leonard must repair their broken relationship before they offer him a super-max contract extension.

Danny Green said Leonard is committed to doing that. San Antonio reportedly has its doubts.

Whether the Spurs keep or trade Leonard, a big question for San Antonio and teams interested in him: Will he be healthy for next season?

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

He’ll be ready. He’s already, I think, close to 100 percent. He’ll be fine going into the year.

Leonard’s quad injury has been so confounding. Gregg Popovich said in February that Leonard wouldn’t miss the rest of the season. In early March, Leonard said he’d return “soon” Yet, the Spurs played until late April without him returning.

So, I’m mostly in believe-it-when-I-see-it-mode.

Even once Leonard becomes fully healthy, another, more complex question will still loom: How susceptible is Leonard to future injuries?

San Antonio will evaluate that before offering an extension. So will other teams before making trade offers.