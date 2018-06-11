Pistons announce Dwane Casey as head coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ever since John Beilein withdrew from the search, it appeared extremely likely the Pistons would tab Dwane Casey as their next coach.

Now, they have.

Casey is a win-now coach for a win-now roster. The Raptors fired him after years of strong regular seasons then disappointing postseasons. Who really deserved blame for those playoff flameouts? Maybe Casey. Maybe Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. Maybe LeBron James. Many people were probably at least somewhat culpable, but Casey took the fall.

He’s a good coach who implements a sound defense, develops young players and has improved his offensive style.

Casey will take over a Detroit team starving for the type of success Toronto deemed no longer good enough. The Pistons haven’t won a playoff game in 10 years and reached the postseason only twice in that span.

Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond are stars, though a somewhat awkward fit. Reggie Jackson getting healthy could put a 39-43 team over the top and into the playoffs.

Good thing, because Detroit lacks the salary-cap flexibility to upgrade the roster significantly. The Pistons also already traded their first-round pick (in the Griffin deal).

Detroit is hiring Casey before a president or general manager, as fired Stan Van Gundy both ran the front office and served as head coach. Ed Stefanski, advisor to owner Tom Gores, is apparently running the show for now. Will the new president or general manager – whichever title is given – want to hire his own coach? Picking the coach first often brings complications.

The Pistons aren’t immune from those. Their process since dumping Van Gundy has revealed organizational issues.

But at least they have a good coach now.