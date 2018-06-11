Getty Images

Lonzo Ball had PRP injection in left knee after season

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2018, 11:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lonzo Ball‘s left knee kept him out for nearly six weeks of action last season — first a sprained MCL then later a left knee bruise — and apparently it still was not where the team and Ball wanted it after the season.

So, he got a platelet-rich plasma injection in the knee to speed healing once the season ended, something first reported by Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN and later confirmed by other reports.

“I just got back [on the court],” Ball told ESPN at the Big Baller Brand Junior Basketball Association media day at Citizens Business Bank Arena, where he joined his father and brothers. “But I have been lifting weights. Nothing stopped me from doing that. I just got back on the court though, but everything is feeling good.”

“Just basically took time off [to let the knee heal],” added Ball, who played in 52 games and averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals as a rookie. “They [treated] it and it feels good now.”

Ball made the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Teams because showed the potential as a team leader who had the Lakers playing fast, sharing the ball, and looking like a team on the rise when he was on the court.

But he’s got a lot of work to do, mostly on his shot — when he sets his feet he can hit a jumper and three, but when contested his slow release gets him in trouble. He also needs to develop a floater and become a better finisher around the basket — he has to be more of a scoring threat to open up the passing lanes he wants to exploit.

“Just been in the weight room, trying to put on that weight,” said Ball, whose younger brother LaMelo will play in the eight-team JBA when its season starts on June 21. “And on the court, a lot of ballhandling, a lot of shooting. I am trying to critique everything and fine tune and get ready for next year.”

Ball and his ball movement could be part of the draw for free agents considering the Lakers, but how good they are next season — regardless of who does or does not come in free agency — settles more on the improvement of Ball and Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma than it is anything else.

Warriors’ GM Bob Myers will give Kevin Durant new deal he wants

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 12, 2018, 12:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Warriors general manager Bob Myers expects swift negotiations to re-sign two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and coach Steve Kerr.

Durant could sign for as long as four years and about $160 million, and Myers is prepared to give him “whatever he wants.” Durant has said all along he wants to stay put, especially after winning a pair of championships in his first two seasons with Golden State.

“Sometimes you don’t negotiate. I’d love to have him for 10 years. Kevin Durant, look what he did for us last year, he did us a great service,” Myers said. “He’s earned the right to sign whatever deal he wants. I just want him to sign a deal. But want him to be happy and want him to know that we want him as long as he wants to be here. He’s earned that, to kind of lay out the terms. He can do whatever he wants. That shouldn’t be a long negotiation. Our goal, to be honest, is to try to keep the whole thing together, so that’s the pieces of the puzzle we’ve got to try to figure out.”

Kerr has one year remaining on his original five-year contract, so he would receive a multiyear extension – and Kerr wants to coach Golden State for the long haul, perhaps for another decade if he can.

He doesn’t expect any difficulties in getting a deal worked out.

“We’ll get that done pretty quick, I don’t think it’ll be much to it,” Kerr said.

Myers wants to keep as much of the core of the two-time defending champions intact while also realizing the Warriors will be a younger team without the same veteran presence as the group that just swept LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to finish the finals Friday. Working to try to extend the contracts of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson could be discussed as well.

“Sure, guys have proven they can win so you want to keep that group together,” Myers said. “I have no idea how that’ll play out. It’s a lot of different conversations that have to take place and if that’s something that we want to look into I’m sure we could have those – Klay’s got another year, Draymond’s got two more. Kevin’s really the free agent we have to focus on.”

After a regular season that was anything but steady, with Stephen Curry limited by injuries to 51 regular-season games, losing seven of 10 late, all four All-Stars out at the same time for health reasons, the Warriors on Tuesday will again host that victory parade in downtown Oakland they planned for all along – their third in four years.

Kerr stayed healthy and on the bench while continuing to deal with symptoms stemming from a pair of back surgeries following the 2015 title.

“I’m sure if you’re around our players and talk to them, they make no bones about it, they love playing for him and they love going through this journey with him,” Myers said of Kerr.

Key reserve David West is contemplating retirement, telling Kerr and Myers during exit interviews he will take some time to decide.

West said after the title clincher that the team went through things behind the scenes that would be surprising if revealed.

“I don’t know if anything would really blow your mind but it was a difficult season and there were lots of moments where it became more difficult,” Kerr said. “I didn’t think it was anything unusual given the state of our team, what we’ve been through and the length of this journey. Nothing to me was that, like, shocking but yeah we went through some stuff. … For sure this was the toughest of the four (years).”

Myers also downplayed any tension or turmoil that took place privately.

“Certain challenges, some were apparent, some not,” Myers said.

Kerr plans to take it easy for the next several months and not work much as Myers handles the contracts and money, while leaving summer league coaching duties to Willie Green.

It’s still sinking in for Kerr just how much success the Warriors have had during this four-year stretch since he became coach ahead of the 2014-15 season.

“I never could have envisioned this. I know when I took this job I thought we could be really good,” Kerr said. “I could never have dreamt of three titles in four years. It’s pretty incredible to be a part of the group and the organization.”

 

What do Pistons look like under Dwane Casey? Expect more Blake Griffin

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2018, 8:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Once Blake Griffin was traded to Detroit last February at the deadline, Stan Van Gundy put the ball in his hands a lot — a 29.8 percent usage rate. Griffin was handed the ball in the post a lot (especially the high post) and the Pistons averaged an impressive 105 points per possession from those plays (stats via Synergy Sports). Griffin, as he has tended to in recent years, took too many midrangers and didn’t get to the rim as much as the coaching staff would like, but was efficient in isolation, and also showed promise as a playmaker.

Expect to see more of that with Dwane Casey as coach.

Casey was officially hired by the Pistons Monday as their new head coach — the best the Pistons could have made. Once they made the move for Griffin to pair with Andre Drummond (and eventually a healthy Reggie Jackson) this became a team about winning now and making the postseason. Casey has gotten the most out of a team in that space the past several years in Toronto, he should put the Pistons in better positions to succeed.

How? More Griffin. That’s what Casey said on ESPN Radio’s Stephen A. Smith Show:

“We’re going to empower Griffin to expand his game, a lot like DeMar DeRozan in Toronto. Expand his game out to the 3-point line, have some point-forward responsibilities with the basketball out on the floor bringing it down. Because he’s more than just a back-down, post-up player….

“They have a good team, they have a good roster and a very dynamic owner in Tom Gores, who is doing a lot of things for the city of Detroit.”

More Griffin is a start, some high low game with Drummond, or Griffin working off the ball as Jackson and Drummond run pick-and-rolls. There’s a lot of potential there.

Beyond that, Casey is going to need to get more out of Detroit’s younger players such as Stanley Johnson and Luke Kennard. Player development is going to matter for a capped out team.

Most of all, Casey needs to stop in every church he passes by and pray/light a candle — maybe sacrifice a live rooster if needed — that Jackson and Griffin can stay healthy for most of a season. Same with the rest of the Pistons. Healthy this is a playoff team and a pretty good one in Detroit, but’s a roster loaded with players who have long injury histories.

Casey is expected to meet with most of the team soon in Los Angeles and lay out his plans. He will get the most out of this roster, whatever pieces he has. We’ll see if that’s enough.

Another report Spurs, Kawhi Leonard to sit down in coming days

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

It was a fun NBA parlor game over the past months: Who can put together the best trade package and land Kawhi Leonard from the Spurs (then re-sign him).

It was always more thought exercise than reality-based, Gregg Popovich and the Spurs were going to roll over at the first sign of trouble and move one of the game’s five-best players (when healthy). When teams called and asked about Leonard’s availability they were quickly shot down.

If Leonard is going to become available, things are going to have to reach the point of no return fast — and they are not trending that way. Following on the heels of other reports, Jabari Young of the Express-News is reporting that the big summit between Leonard and Popovich is happening soon.

League sources tell the Express-News that head coach Gregg Popovich and Leonard are trying to schedule a meeting, possibly this week, to discuss any issues or concerns Leonard may have, and hopefully come to a decision on offering Leonard the five-year, $219 million supermax extension he is eligible to receive.

Leonard, who is still rehabbing from his quad injury, is close to feeling 100 percent — “He’s at 96, 97 percent,” a source told the Express-News — and anticipates being ready for the start training camp in September.

I will add I have heard from sources that — like any big summit meeting — a lot of groundwork has been laid for this one and that the sides are in a better place with each other than things seemed a couple of months ago. Things can go sideways still, but around the league the trade talk around Leonard has slowed as it looks like his marriage with San Antonio will continue.

It’s amazing how $219 million can solve a lot of problems.

Kobe Bryant’s advice to LeBron James: ‘Got to figure out way to win’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
11 Comments

Kobe Bryant has the Michael Jordan seal of approval because, for Kobe, it was all about the rings. That was his identity, that and the killer instinct. Kobe’s legions of fans love them the “count the ringzzzzz” argument, context be damned.

So when Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck asked Kobe about LeBron and his next step, Kobe pointed to LeBron needing to add to his jewelry collection.

“All I thought about as a kid personally was winning championships. That’s all I cared about. That’s how I valued Michael. That’s how I valued [Larry] Bird. That’s how I valued Magic [Johnson]. It was just winning championships. Now, everybody’s going to value things differently, which is fine. I’m just telling you how I value mine.

“If I’m Bron, you got to figure out a way to win. It’s not about narrative. You want to win championships, you just gotta figure it out.”

Well, that’s vague advice.

Which brings us to the “what more can LeBron do with this supporting cast?” portion of the discussion. Other former champions interviewed by Beck for his article cut LeBron some slack. If beating a juggernaut Golden State Warriors team requires big games from J.R. Smith and Rodney Hood, well, one man can only do so much.

Not in Kobe’s world.

“Phil (Jackson) used to say this thing to me a lot, when I was doing a lot on the court,” Bryant said. “He’d say, ‘You have to do less.’ And I’d say, ‘Well, my teammates got to step up more.’ Phil would say, ‘Well, it’s your responsibility to thrust the game upon them.'”

It’s one thing to thrust the game upon Shaq and Pau Gasol and Robert Horry and Derek Fisher and Rick Fox and peak Lamar Odom, and it’s another to thrust it upon Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr.

Another thought here: Is Kobe advocating LeBron bolt Cleveland for a better supporting cast. Remember in the mid-2000s when the supporting cast around Kobe was a lot of Kwame Brown and Smush Parker — Kobe demanded a trade. The Lakers never followed through on that request, instead trading for Pau Gasol and getting the Lakers back into contention, but Kobe was not above moving on to get a ring.

What Kobe had that LeBron never did was ownership that could be trusted in the form of Jerry Buss. He knew how to run a professional organization, take the right gambles at the right time, and build a dynasty. Dan Gilbert… well, he knows how to use the comic sans font. Kobe has those ringzzzz as much because management put a winning team around him as anything he did. Nobody can win a title alone in the NBA.

Just watch LeBron the past few weeks to understand that.

(As an aside, if LeBron comes to the Lakers the fans there will never embrace him the way they did Kobe, but that’s a discussion for another day.)