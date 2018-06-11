Getty Images

Dwyane Wade on LeBron: “I think at this point in his life, it’s more so of a lifestyle thing”

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2018, 7:57 AM EDT
1 Comment

It’s the speculation game everyone — from casual fans to NBA front office workers — will be playing for the next month: Where is LeBron James going to play next season?

To try to answer — or even rationally speculate — about that question leads directly to a second question:

What are LeBron’s priorities is choosing his new team?

“I still want to be in championship mode,” LeBron said after his team was eliminated from the NBA Finals, echoing the conventional wisdom that he wants to chase another ring. “I think I’ve shown this year why I will still continue to be in championship mode.”

However, especially as we get older, life-changing decisions become more complicated because it’s not just our lives that are dramatically impacted.

“The one thing that I’ve always done is considered, obviously, my family,” LeBron said about his decision process. “Understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age. They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago. I’ve got a teenage boy, a pre-teen and a little girl that wasn’t around as well.

“So sitting down and considering everything, my family is a huge part of whatever I’ll decide to do in my career, and it will continue to be that. So I don’t have an answer for you right now as far as that.”

How will LeBron balance the desire to rack up rings (or at least chances at them) as he chases the ghost of Michael Jordan and his NBA legacy with what would be the best lifestyle for him and his family?

Dwyane Wade, LeBron’s good friend and one of the people who can understand the challenge of balancing those pressures, said this Sunday during an interview on Fox Sports Radio’s with Chris Mannix and Caron Butler (hat tip to the Palm Beach Post).

“To me, I don’t think it’s a basketball thing. Obviously, you saw this year he can get to the Finals no matter what the circumstances are. I don’t really think the basketball decision of saying, ‘Oh, let me go team up with three All-Stars.’ I think at this point in his life, it’s more so of a lifestyle thing of where my family is going to be the most comfortable and where I’m going to be the most happiest at. Because basketball wise, he’s so great that he can bring along and take along whoever.”

The conventional wisdom goes that if it’s about lifestyle then the Los Angeles Lakers — where he owns a home already and lives there during the offseason, and where his post-career business interests are — or staying in Cleveland become the frontrunners. (The Cavaliers are not out of this, even though it feels like a divorce is coming.)

However, even adding LeBron and Paul George (or another second superstar) to the Lakers young core likely makes them the third best team in the West, behind Golden State and Houston. As much as LeBron understandably believes in his ability to lift a team up — again, look at the roster he just dragged to the Finals — going into that deep Western Conference makes it far more likely his incredible streak of eight straight Finals appearances comes to an end. While there are good teams on the rise in the East — Boston is going to be a beast next season, for example — staying there remains an easier path to the Finals, and another potential ring.

There is no easy answer for LeBron here — life’s big decisions rarely are obvious, black-and-white decisions. There are trade-offs and challenges. Which is why it’s impossible to say with any certainty where he will land when all is said and done. LeBron has a lot of factors to balance in making his decision, and only he knows where that balance ultimately falls for him and his family.

 

 

JR Smith congratulates fellow ‘no shirt brother’ Nick Young on championship (PHOTO)

By Dane CarbaughJun 10, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

Things were pretty great for Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith just a couple of years ago. When the Cavaliers made their incredible comeback against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, Smith was an integral part of why LeBron James and the Cavaliers won.

Smith partied it up the way many of us expected him to do. He seemingly spent a solid fortnight completely shirtless, and things went so far that people decided to print up a t-shirt of Smith’s shirtless torso.

Unfortunately we didn’t get to see another shirtless week of Smith this year, but he has a brother in spirit over on the Warriors. Nick Young — Swaggy P himself — seems to share some sort of kindred bond with Smith, one that the Cavaliers guard acknowledged in a recent Instagram post highlighting the fact that Young had also been partying shirtless this year.

Via Instagram:

It’s awfully nice of Smith to congratulate a Cavaliers foe. Then again, Smith might not be on the Cavs next year, so perhaps he won’t be a foe after all.

Kyrie Irving says future with Celtics isn’t clear yet

By Dane CarbaughJun 10, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
9 Comments

We know by now that the Boston Celtics have some trepidation that star point guard Kyrie Irving will bolt in free agency when he has the opportunity to do so next summer. The New York Knicks have been listed as a possible destination, and as the season has come to a close people have begun wildly speculating about Irving — someone even proposed him heading back to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a package centered around LeBron James.

We’re not there yet, and as is often the case in June, much of this is just simple online prattle from the Twittersphere, and nothing to be paid much attention to. However, Irving has released some public comments, including those most recently in a New York Times feature about him. Part of that feature included a comment by Irving that was actually cut from the final product.

The writer of that column, Sopan Deb, put the cut response from Irving that included information about his upcoming decision with the Celtics.

Via Twitter:

This doesn’t add much to the conversation in reality. We all know that where players land in free agency or trades can change based on many factors, especially when we are talking about a guy who has a whole other season to play before he can even opt out.

Yes, Boston is currently weighing whether or not they should extend Irving to avoid his potential itchiness to join the free agent pool thanks to his player option. But that doesn’t mean that there are more reasons to expect to see Irving outside the TD Garden. It’s likely his influence will be additive to the roster they currently have, and that Boston will want to keep him.

Celtics fans don’t need to panic, and Danny Ainge has led them on the right path thus far. Whatever the decision is with Irving should be beneficial to the organization. Meanwhile, the offseason continues to heat up.

Rumor: Are the Suns looking to add another Top 10 pick?

By Dane CarbaughJun 10, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

The Phoenix Suns are already in the driver seat when it comes the 2018 NBA Draft. The Western Conference squad has the No. 1 pick overall, and they’ll have to select between big stars like Mo Bamba, DeAndre Ayton, and Luka Doncic.

The Suns will be a young team outside of their future No. 1 overall draft pick, and have some roster pieces that are in flux, like Brandon Knight and Tyler Ulis. Overall it will be a rebuilding process that will take some time in the land of the valley of the sun. So, it would make sense that this draft would be a key place to pick up some other young players outside of that number one spot.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, Phoenix might just be looking to move up in the draft to get another Top 10 selection to aid their rebuild. According to Wasserman, one of the Suns’ top targets will be Oklahoma guard Trae Young.

Via Twitter:

Young is an interesting prospect for the Suns, who need a true point guard to stick next to budding star Devin Booker. They have Elfird Payton at the moment, but he is still likely to be a long-term project. Young already has an NB-ready skill in his shooting ability, although comparisons of the Sooners product to Stephen Curry are likely a bit premature.

Still, this is the best time of the year. The rumors are flying, and around the draft most of what we’re hearing ranges from “genuine leak” to “agent/managers trying to manipulate draft standing to get what they really want”. It’s a blast.

The 2018 NBA Draft is on June 21.

Kevin Durant: ‘It’s easy to be the best player when you don’t have good players around you’

By Dane CarbaughJun 10, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
21 Comments

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is your NBA Finals MVP for the second time. For many, Durant is the second-best player in the NBA, right behind Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

And while James played with one of the worst rosters to ever make an NBA Finals appearance this season, no doubt Durant did so while playing with one of the best.

After the conclusion of the Finals, some chatter has begun about who the top player in the NBA will be heading in to next season, clearly with some folks believing that Durant has taken over The King’s throne.

Meanwhile, Durant gave comments to Yahoo! Sports saying that he believed it was actually harder to be seen as the best player on the planet when playing with multiple all-stars.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

“I feel like it’s easy to be the best player when you don’t have good players around you. I feel like it’s harder to stand out when you have great players around you,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I pride myself on standing out wherever I am. I pride myself on working hard wherever I go. And I feel like these guys embraced me and I feel like I’m a Warrior.”

Is this self-promotion or simply a small dig at LeBron? Is it both? It’s hard to say, but you can sort of see Durant’s point. All throughout the playoffs, it was apparent that Durant could get just about any shot he wanted at any time. Although the Warriors sometimes relied on Durant to a fault during the playoffs, there was no doubt that both he and Stephen Curry were the two most important offensive players for the Warriors.

Does playing with better teammates make it harder for you to stick out? That logic makes sense, although I think you would be hard-pressed to tell me LeBron didn’t have one of the best seasons ever, even if he was playing with a rotating gang of bench guys.