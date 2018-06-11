Another report Spurs, Kawhi Leonard to sit down in coming days

Getty Images

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
It was a fun NBA parlor game over the past months: Who can put together the best trade package and land Kawhi Leonard from the Spurs (then re-sign him).

It was always more thought exercise than reality-based, Gregg Popovich and the Spurs were going to roll over at the first sign of trouble and move one of the game’s five-best players (when healthy). When teams called and asked about Leonard’s availability they were quickly shot down.

If Leonard is going to become available, things are going to have to reach the point of no return fast — and they are not trending that way. Following on the heels of other reports, Jabari Young of the Express-News is reporting that the big summit between Leonard and Popovich is happening soon.

League sources tell the Express-News that head coach Gregg Popovich and Leonard are trying to schedule a meeting, possibly this week, to discuss any issues or concerns Leonard may have, and hopefully come to a decision on offering Leonard the five-year, $219 million supermax extension he is eligible to receive.

Leonard, who is still rehabbing from his quad injury, is close to feeling 100 percent — “He’s at 96, 97 percent,” a source told the Express-News — and anticipates being ready for the start training camp in September.

I will add I have heard from sources that — like any big summit meeting — a lot of groundwork has been laid for this one and that the sides are in a better place with each other than things seemed a couple of months ago. Things can go sideways still, but around the league the trade talk around Leonard has slowed as it looks like his marriage with San Antonio will continue.

It’s amazing how $219 million can solve a lot of problems.

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2018, 8:58 PM EDT
Once Blake Griffin was traded to Cleveland last February at the deadline, Stan Van Gundy put the ball in his hands a lot — a 29.8 percent usage rate. Griffin was handed the ball in the post a lot (especially the high post) and the Pistons averaged an impressive 105 points per possession from those plays (stats via Synergy Sports). Griffin, as he has tended to in recent years, took too many midrangers and didn’t get to the rim as much as the coaching staff would like, but was efficient in isolation, and also showed promise as a playmaker.

Expect to see more of that with Dwane Casey as coach.

Casey was officially hired by the Pistons Monday as their new head coach — the best the Pistons could have made. Once they made the move for Griffin to pair with Andre Drummond (and eventually a healthy Reggie Jackson) this became a team about winning now and making the postseason. Casey has gotten the most out of a team in that space the past several years in Toronto, he should put the Pistons in better positions to succeed.

How? More Griffin. That’s what Casey said on ESPN Radio’s Stephen A. Smith Show:

“We’re going to empower Griffin to expand his game, a lot like DeMar DeRozan in Toronto. Expand his game out to the 3-point line, have some point-forward responsibilities with the basketball out on the floor bringing it down. Because he’s more than just a back-down, post-up player….

“They have a good team, they have a good roster and a very dynamic owner in Tom Gores, who is doing a lot of things for the city of Detroit.”

More Griffin is a start, some high low game with Drummond, or Griffin working off the ball as Jackson and Drummond run pick-and-rolls. There’s a lot of potential there.

Beyond that, Casey is going to need to get more out of Detroit’s younger players such as Stanley Johnson and Luke Kennard. Player development is going to matter for a capped out team.

Most of all, Casey needs to stop in every church he passes by and pray/light a candle — maybe sacrifice a live rooster if needed — that Jackson and Griffin can stay healthy for most of a season. Same with the rest of the Pistons. Healthy this is a playoff team and a pretty good one in Detroit, but’s a roster loaded with players who have long injury histories.

Casey is expected to meet with most of the team soon in Los Angeles and lay out his plans. He will get the most out of this roster, whatever pieces he has. We’ll see if that’s enough.

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
Kobe Bryant has the Michael Jordan seal of approval because, for Kobe, it was all about the rings. That was his identity, that and the killer instinct. Kobe’s legions of fans love them the “count the ringzzzzz” argument, context be damned.

So when Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck asked Kobe about LeBron and his next step, Kobe pointed to LeBron needing to add to his jewelry collection.

“All I thought about as a kid personally was winning championships. That’s all I cared about. That’s how I valued Michael. That’s how I valued [Larry] Bird. That’s how I valued Magic [Johnson]. It was just winning championships. Now, everybody’s going to value things differently, which is fine. I’m just telling you how I value mine.

“If I’m Bron, you got to figure out a way to win. It’s not about narrative. You want to win championships, you just gotta figure it out.”

Well, that’s vague advice.

Which brings us to the “what more can LeBron do with this supporting cast?” portion of the discussion. Other former champions interviewed by Beck for his article cut LeBron some slack. If beating a juggernaut Golden State Warriors team requires big games from J.R. Smith and Rodney Hood, well, one man can only do so much.

Not in Kobe’s world.

“Phil (Jackson) used to say this thing to me a lot, when I was doing a lot on the court,” Bryant said. “He’d say, ‘You have to do less.’ And I’d say, ‘Well, my teammates got to step up more.’ Phil would say, ‘Well, it’s your responsibility to thrust the game upon them.'”

It’s one thing to thrust the game upon Shaq and Pau Gasol and Robert Horry and Derek Fisher and Rick Fox and peak Lamar Odom, and it’s another to thrust it upon Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr.

Another thought here: Is Kobe advocating LeBron bolt Cleveland for a better supporting cast. Remember in the mid-2000s when the supporting cast around Kobe was a lot of Kwame Brown and Smush Parker — Kobe demanded a trade. The Lakers never followed through on that request, instead trading for Pau Gasol and getting the Lakers back into contention, but Kobe was not above moving on to get a ring.

What Kobe had that LeBron never did was ownership that could be trusted in the form of Jerry Buss. He knew how to run a professional organization, take the right gambles at the right time, and build a dynasty. Dan Gilbert… well, he knows how to use the comic sans font. Kobe has those ringzzzz as much because management put a winning team around him as anything he did. Nobody can win a title alone in the NBA.

Just watch LeBron the past few weeks to understand that.

(As an aside, if LeBron comes to the Lakers the fans there will never embrace him the way they did Kobe, but that’s a discussion for another day.)

By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2018, 5:25 PM EDT
Know this: Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma are tight. They’re friends. There’s no beef here. What you see below is just two young men talking a little trash among running mates, as young 20-something men often do (and 30-somethings, and 40-somethings, and…).

That said…

Ball upped the ante on the trash talking game dropping a diss track taking shots at Kuzma on Monday.

Here’s some of what gets said: “Who are you without ZO2? Just another dude with a bunch of tattoos,” and “Big Baller Brand getting bread, little Kuz is getting crumbs.”

Damn, that’s cold.

Of course, Kuzma fired back saying Lonzo is no Pusha-T.

The entire NBA is watching this now.

By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
In his infamous letter published shortly after LeBron James left Cleveland in 2010, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert wrote:

“I PERSONALLY GUARANTEE THAT THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS WILL WIN AN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE THE SELF-TITLED FORMER ‘KING’ WINS ONE”

Of course, Gilbert was wrong. LeBron led the Heat to titles in 2012 and 2013. The Cavs won in 2016 – only after LeBron returned.

With LeBron again looking like he might leavebecause of Gilbert, no less – Gilbert apparently hasn’t lost his confidence.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Dan Gilbert believes that he can build a championship team without LeBron, and I think he is looking forward to trying. I don’t think he necessarily wants it to be next year, but I think Dan Gilbert would like to make a run of it.

This isn’t surprising. Billionaires tend to hold extreme self-confidence, even when succeeding in only one field.

Gilbert is a tremendous businessman. Does that mean he can assemble a championship basketball team without LeBron? Probably not.

In the 12 full seasons since he bought the Cavaliers, they’ve succeeded with LeBron and failed miserably without him:

Gilbert’s desire to have the last laugh is evident in Cleveland keeping the Nets pick instead of flipping it for a player who could help them compete this season – which might have convinced LeBron to stay. The Cavs chose to hedge and be better prepared for a post-LeBron world.

They won’t necessarily dive into competing immediately if LeBron leaves. Kevin Love isn’t good enough to lead a championship team, and the Cavaliers are too capped out to add help. They’d probably trim payroll and escape the luxury tax for a bit.

And maybe they get lucky and win the lottery nearly every year.

But even if that happens – again! – I still wouldn’t trust Gilbert to build a title team.