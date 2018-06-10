AP

Rumor: Are the Suns looking to add another Top 10 pick?

By Dane CarbaughJun 10, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
The Phoenix Suns are already in the driver seat when it comes the 2018 NBA Draft. The Western Conference squad has the No. 1 pick overall, and they’ll have to select between big stars like Mo Bamba, DeAndre Ayton, and Luka Doncic.

The Suns will be a young team outside of their future No. 1 overall draft pick, and have some roster pieces that are in flux, like Brandon Knight and Tyler Ulis. Overall it will be a rebuilding process that will take some time in the land of the valley of the sun. So, it would make sense that this draft would be a key place to pick up some other young players outside of that number one spot.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, Phoenix might just be looking to move up in the draft to get another Top 10 selection to aid their rebuild. According to Wasserman, one of the Suns’ top targets will be Oklahoma guard Trae Young.

Via Twitter:

Young is an interesting prospect for the Suns, who need a true point guard to stick next to budding star Devin Booker. They have Elfird Payton at the moment, but he is still likely to be a long-term project. Young already has an NB-ready skill in his shooting ability, although comparisons of the Sooners product to Stephen Curry are likely a bit premature.

Still, this is the best time of the year. The rumors are flying, and around the draft most of what we’re hearing ranges from “genuine leak” to “agent/managers trying to manipulate draft standing to get what they really want”. It’s a blast.

The 2018 NBA Draft is on June 21.

Kevin Durant: “It’s easy to be the best player when you don’t have good players around you”

By Dane CarbaughJun 10, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is your NBA Finals MVP for the second time. For many, Durant is the second-best player in the NBA, right behind Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

And while James played with one of the worst rosters to ever make an NBA Finals appearance this season, no doubt Durant did so while playing with one of the best.

After the conclusion of the Finals, some chatter has begun about who the top player in the NBA will be heading in to next season, clearly with some folks believing that Durant has taken over The King’s throne.

Meanwhile, Durant gave comments to Yahoo! Sports saying that he believed it was actually harder to be seen as the best player on the planet when playing with multiple all-stars.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

“I feel like it’s easy to be the best player when you don’t have good players around you. I feel like it’s harder to stand out when you have great players around you,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I pride myself on standing out wherever I am. I pride myself on working hard wherever I go. And I feel like these guys embraced me and I feel like I’m a Warrior.”

Is this self-promotion or simply a small dig at LeBron? Is it both? It’s hard to say, but you can sort of see Durant point. All throughout the playoffs, it was apparent that Durant could get just about any shot he wanted at any time. Although the Warriors sometimes relied on Durant to a fault during the playoffs, there was no doubt that both he and Stephen Curry were the two most important offensive players for the Warriors.

Does playing with better teammates make it harder for you to stick out? That logic makes sense, although I think you would be hard-pressed to tell me LeBron didn’t have one of the best seasons ever, even if he was playing with a rotating gang of bench guys.

Warriors owner on keeping team together: ‘We’ll do whatever we can to keep them’

By Dane CarbaughJun 10, 2018, 2:08 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors are the NBA champions once again, and now we turn to the offseason.

Golden State is in a specific quandary given many of their stars are either due for free agency or for an extension. That means a lot of cost is going to be associated with keeping the core of the team together. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala all have at least a couple years left on their contracts, but Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant are in need of new deals.

The Warriors are already well over the cap, and they will be deep into the luxury tax no matter what kind of discounts they get on those players. Still, according to Warriors owner Joe Lacob, that won’t be a problem.

Via ESPN:

“All good things cost a lot,” he said simply. “We’re going to try to sign Klay and Draymond to extensions this summer. They’ve earned the right to do whatever they want; maybe they want to wait until free agency. I can’t control that. But we’ll do whatever we can to keep them.

“We’ve proven that if we think we’re competing for a championship, we’ll be in the luxury tax. No one wants to be, but we expect to be. All I can tell you is we’re going to sit down and do our planning on how we’re going to improve the team for the future and setting ourselves up in the future. And it could go a number of different ways.”

The real problem for the Warriors is not the luxury tax itself, which seems like a necessary evil at this point given the dynasty that has formed in Oakland. The repeater tax, a penalty for being in the luxury tax multiple times during a certain period, is what will really put the brakes on Golden State.

As with many salary details, the repeater tax is sort of complicated but you can read about it here. Essentially, for certain tiers above the luxury tax, teams who qualify for the repeater will be charged a certain dollar amount multiplied by the amount of money in each tier they are over the luxury tax.

For example, the current repeater penalty for the tier ranging from $0 to $4,999,999 over the luxury tax is $2.50. So if a team was $4,000,000 into the luxury, they would pay an additional $10,000,000 in penalty ($4,000,000 x $2.50).

You have to be over the luxury tax three out of the prior four years to incur the repeater, and Golden State has only been in the tax for the 2017-18 season. That means they’d have until 2020-21 to figure something out, at which time it’s possible retirement or a trade of one of their players could factor as a way for them to duck the repeater.

Lacob is willing to spend, and it seems unlikely major elements of the Warriors are going elsewhere soon.

Watch the top 10 plays from the NBA Finals

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
We already showed you the NBA Finals low-lights — LeBron James making passes to teammates, who then clanked the shot.

How about some highlights now instead.

Courtesy our friends at NBA.com, here are the top 10 plays from the NBA Finals. Take a moment on Sunday to enjoy the highest level of basketball, before the full force of draft and free agency come crashing down on us in the next few weeks.

Mohamed Bamba makes case to Suns

Associated PressJun 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
PHOENIX — Mohamed Bamba could be the next Rudy Gobert, and that’s why he’s expected to go very high in the NBA draft.

The towering 7-footer from Harlem, who played his one collegiate season at Texas, worked out individually with Phoenix on Saturday, the third player to do so this week as the Suns weigh their options with the No. 1 overall pick this month in the NBA draft.

DeAndre Ayton worked out Wednesday and Marvin Bagley III on Friday.

“Mo had a really good workout,” Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said. “His wingspan, his standing reach, is off the charts. His ability to protect the rim I think will be elite at the NBA level, in addition to his ability to rebound the ball. Another thing that stood out to us in his workout today is we can tell he’s been working on his shooting.”

Bamba has been working with noted shooting coach Drew Hanlen and has made significant changes to his form.

McDonough described Bamba’s old form as “a slingshot” approach with the ball released far behind the shooter’s head.

Bamba said the changes have “made like a night-and-day difference in just my mechanics, getting the ball off smoother and having softer landing on the rim.”

“My makes are all net and my misses are landing very soft and long instead of short,” he said.

Bamba has a 7-foot-10 wingspan, the largest ever recorded at the NBA combine. McDonough said Bamba’s highest vertical jump was 12 1-2 feet, “which is crazy.”

As for the comparison with Gobert, the shot-blocking center of the Utah Jazz, McDonough said “honestly I think at 20 years old he’s ahead of where Rudy was.”

“Now Rudy’s made tremendous strides over the last three or four years,” McDonough said. “The question for Mo is can he fill out his body the way Rudy has. But in terms of measurements, they’re similar. In terms of the willingness and desire to anchor a defense and protect the rim, they’re similar. I think Mo probably is a little more mobile at the same age and Rudy is probably stronger, more physically developed at the same age.”

Bamba loves the comparison.

“He just changed the geometry of the game,” Bamba said. “When he’s not blocking the shot, he’s in the back of your mind.”

McDonough calls Bamba “a super-bright guy, one of the smarter guys I’ve seen in the last 10 or 15 years come through the pre-draft process.”

Bamba believes that intelligence will serve him well in the NBA.

“I have the natural ability to pick things up a lot faster than I think most people would,” he said, “and I think I’ve shown that in the workout that we did today. … IQ is really big. It’s something that you really want to have on and off the court and it takes your game to the next level for sure.”

Bamba weighs 234 pounds.

“He’s super-long but he’s thin so he needs to add some length to his body, especially the lower body,” McDonough said. “But I think from day one he’ll be able to step on the court and impact games defensively, block shots, rebound and then be an over-the-top lob threat and then build the rest of his game out from there.”

Bamba said he is working out for other teams but didn’t want to identify them. Ayton said the Suns were the only team he’s working out with. Bagley planned to work out with Sacramento and Atlanta, teams with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively, in the June 21 draft.

Ayton said he knows he will be the No.1 pick. Bagley said he, not Ayton, deserves to be.

Bamba was more diplomatic.

“Everyone feels entitled to it, but I have no entitlement to it,” he said. “It’s something that obviously I worked my butt off for and my whole thing is to put it in very short sentences – I do more and I require less. The Suns are more than a perfect fit for me.”