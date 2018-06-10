Getty Images

Mohamed Bamba makes case to Suns

Associated PressJun 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
PHOENIX — Mohamed Bamba could be the next Rudy Gobert, and that’s why he’s expected to go very high in the NBA draft.

The towering 7-footer from Harlem, who played his one collegiate season at Texas, worked out individually with Phoenix on Saturday, the third player to do so this week as the Suns weigh their options with the No. 1 overall pick this month in the NBA draft.

DeAndre Ayton worked out Wednesday and Marvin Bagley III on Friday.

“Mo had a really good workout,” Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said. “His wingspan, his standing reach, is off the charts. His ability to protect the rim I think will be elite at the NBA level, in addition to his ability to rebound the ball. Another thing that stood out to us in his workout today is we can tell he’s been working on his shooting.”

Bamba has been working with noted shooting coach Drew Hanlen and has made significant changes to his form.

McDonough described Bamba’s old form as “a slingshot” approach with the ball released far behind the shooter’s head.

Bamba said the changes have “made like a night-and-day difference in just my mechanics, getting the ball off smoother and having softer landing on the rim.”

“My makes are all net and my misses are landing very soft and long instead of short,” he said.

Bamba has a 7-foot-10 wingspan, the largest ever recorded at the NBA combine. McDonough said Bamba’s highest vertical jump was 12 1-2 feet, “which is crazy.”

As for the comparison with Gobert, the shot-blocking center of the Utah Jazz, McDonough said “honestly I think at 20 years old he’s ahead of where Rudy was.”

“Now Rudy’s made tremendous strides over the last three or four years,” McDonough said. “The question for Mo is can he fill out his body the way Rudy has. But in terms of measurements, they’re similar. In terms of the willingness and desire to anchor a defense and protect the rim, they’re similar. I think Mo probably is a little more mobile at the same age and Rudy is probably stronger, more physically developed at the same age.”

Bamba loves the comparison.

“He just changed the geometry of the game,” Bamba said. “When he’s not blocking the shot, he’s in the back of your mind.”

McDonough calls Bamba “a super-bright guy, one of the smarter guys I’ve seen in the last 10 or 15 years come through the pre-draft process.”

Bamba believes that intelligence will serve him well in the NBA.

“I have the natural ability to pick things up a lot faster than I think most people would,” he said, “and I think I’ve shown that in the workout that we did today. … IQ is really big. It’s something that you really want to have on and off the court and it takes your game to the next level for sure.”

Bamba weighs 234 pounds.

“He’s super-long but he’s thin so he needs to add some length to his body, especially the lower body,” McDonough said. “But I think from day one he’ll be able to step on the court and impact games defensively, block shots, rebound and then be an over-the-top lob threat and then build the rest of his game out from there.”

Bamba said he is working out for other teams but didn’t want to identify them. Ayton said the Suns were the only team he’s working out with. Bagley planned to work out with Sacramento and Atlanta, teams with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively, in the June 21 draft.

Ayton said he knows he will be the No.1 pick. Bagley said he, not Ayton, deserves to be.

Bamba was more diplomatic.

“Everyone feels entitled to it, but I have no entitlement to it,” he said. “It’s something that obviously I worked my butt off for and my whole thing is to put it in very short sentences – I do more and I require less. The Suns are more than a perfect fit for me.”

Leave a comment

Report: Gregg Popovich wants to sit down with LeBron James, pitch Spurs

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
In Cleveland, it feels like LeBron James is out the door. Maybe his family can change his mind, but it’s more likely the Summer of LeBron.

Three teams, besides the Cavaliers, have been linked to  LeBron — the Sixers, the Rockets, and the Lakers. Others, such as Miami, get mentioned at times. Beyond that, there’s a whole lot of teams that would like to get a chance, just get a sit down with LeBron and his team and make a pitch.

One who both wants to and might get that chance is Gregg Popovich of the Spurs, reports Marc Stein of the New York Times

I’ve also been advised that the ever-persuasive San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich is bound to try to force his way into the conversation to sell James on the merits of South Texas.

Is LeBron going to leave Cleveland for a smaller market? Is LeBron going to come to the West where the Warriors and Rockets already are dominant forces? LeBron will consider all his options, but the Spurs seem a longshot. That said, LeBron’s respect for Popovich could lead to a meeting — likely over dinner and a couple excellent bottles of Napa Cabernet Sauvignon.

If LeBron did consider it, there would be massive advantages. And challenges.

A pairing of LeBron with Kawhi Leonard — assuming he stays and signs a super-max contract extension with the Spurs, Popovich is working on it and groundwork is already being laid on that front, according to league sources — would be one of the league’s elite one-two punches on offense. Put the two of them with Dejounte Murray and it would give the Spurs the kind of long, switchable, physical perimeter defenders needed to hang with the Warriors and Rockets.

We also know Murray wants LeBron to come.

In addition, you know the Spurs’ role players would step up, play smart, and give LeBron the kind of support he lacked this past season — San Antonio won 48 games essentially without Leonard last season. Over the final days of the playoffs, LeBron was wistfully talking about playing with high IQ players again — the Spurs can give him that. It’s easy to see guys like Manu Ginobili (he would come back for one more year if LeBron were there), Pau Gasol, and Rudy GayDavis Bertans, and others making it work with LeBron.

For the Spurs to land LeBron would mean some serious salary cap gymnastics in San Antonio. If the Spurs renounce free agent Tony Parker and if Danny Green opts out and the Spurs don’t bring him back, the Spurs still would be floating around the luxury tax line before LeBron comes in (and the Spurs, ideally, would like to have both of them back if LeBron is there). The Spurs would need to trade several big salaries — including LaMarcus Aldridge, who would be an odd fit on the court with LeBron anyway — without taking any money back to get far enough under the cap to sign LeBron to a max contract. The easier way would be for LeBron to pull a Chris Paul move and opt-in to the last year of his deal ($35 million) then force a trade to the Spurs, who would send Aldridge, Patty Mills, and some young players and picks to the Cavaliers. (Good luck convincing Cleveland to take on a $70 million or more luxury tax bill to put out a team with Kevin Love, Aldridge, Mills and the No. 8 pick — there likely would need to be a third team in this trade to make it work.)

Never say never with Popovich, he is respected enough by LeBron to get the meeting. However, it’s hard to see this coming together.

 

4 Comments

Tyronn Lue wants to be back coaching Cavaliers next year, whatever roster looks like

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster is going to look very different next season. One way or another. Either LeBron James leaves and then Kevin Love and every veteran they can move gets traded, starting a rebuilding process around whoever the Cavs land with the No. 8 pick; or, LeBron stays, the No. 8 pick gets traded for a veteran who can help the team win now, maybe Love is moved for another better fit, but the roster around LeBron will look much different and be closer to something that could challenge Golden State.

Either way, Tyronn Lue wants to coach it.

Yeah, I do,” Lue said after Game 4 on if he planed do come back, despite dealing with anxiety issues that kept him away from the team for nine games last season. “I had some tough problems going on throughout the course of the season, and like you said, I probably could have folded myself, but I wasn’t going to do that. I knew that even if I wasn’t feeling a hundred percent, I had to get back for the playoffs. That’s my time. That’s my moment. I didn’t want to put our coaches in that situation. I didn’t want to put our players in that situation, and I had to fight through it. That’s what champions do. I gave everything I had.”

Lue likely does return and a key reason is money Lue has three years and is owed in the neighborhood of $25 million on his current deal. Lue also has the backing of owner Dan Gilbert.

Finally, Lue has the resume that should bring him back: a 128-77 regular season record, a 41-20 playoff record, and one championship.

Lue takes heat for some fans for his coaching acumen, but he can be a good planner of strategy — coming up with the Kevin Love corner action that flummoxed the Raptors for example. Lue is not as strong in-game, and he can be loyal to players when he should be more cold-blooded in the postseason (J.R. Smith in the Finals, for example), but he has the respect of players and that’s what matters most. Guys follow him.

The Cavaliers’ players will follow Lue next season. Whoever they are.

Lue, for his part, believes he can get better.

“Just about myself, I can always get better,” Lue said after Game 4. “But I know that I’m a tough guy. I pride myself on that. I’m hard on myself a lot of times, but I’ve got to realize I’ve only been coaching for two and a half years. It feels like 10 or 15. I can get better, and I’m going to get better. I just learned that you’ve got to stay the course in this profession. Anything can happen.”