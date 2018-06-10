AP

Kyrie Irving says future with Celtics isn’t clear yet

By Dane CarbaughJun 10, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
We know by now that the Boston Celtics have some trepidation that star point guard Kyrie Irving will bolt in free agency when he has the opportunity to do so next summer. The New York Knicks have been listed as a possible destination, and as the season has come to a close people have begun wildly speculating about Irving — someone even proposed him heading back to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a package centered around LeBron James.

We’re not there yet, and as is often the case in June, much of this is just simple online prattle from the Twittersphere, and nothing to be paid much attention to. However, Irving has released some public comments, including those most recently in a New York Times feature about him. Part of that feature included a comment by Irving that was actually cut from the final product.

The writer of that column, Sopan Deb, put the cut response from Irving that included information about his upcoming decision with the Celtics.

This doesn’t add much to the conversation in reality. We all know that where players land in free agency or trades can change based on many factors, especially when we are talking about a guy who has a whole other season to play before he can even opt out.

Yes, Boston is currently weighing whether or not they should extend Irving to avoid his potential itchiness to join the free agent pool thanks to his player option. But that doesn’t mean that there are more reasons to expect to see Irving outside the TD Garden. It’s likely his influence will be additive to the roster they currently have, and that Boston will want to keep him.

Celtics fans don’t need to panic, and Danny Ainge has led them on the right path thus far. Whatever the decision is with Irving should be beneficial to the organization. Meanwhile, the offseason continues to heat up.

Rumor: Are the Suns looking to add another Top 10 pick?

By Dane CarbaughJun 10, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
The Phoenix Suns are already in the driver seat when it comes the 2018 NBA Draft. The Western Conference squad has the No. 1 pick overall, and they’ll have to select between big stars like Mo Bamba, DeAndre Ayton, and Luka Doncic.

The Suns will be a young team outside of their future No. 1 overall draft pick, and have some roster pieces that are in flux, like Brandon Knight and Tyler Ulis. Overall it will be a rebuilding process that will take some time in the land of the valley of the sun. So, it would make sense that this draft would be a key place to pick up some other young players outside of that number one spot.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, Phoenix might just be looking to move up in the draft to get another Top 10 selection to aid their rebuild. According to Wasserman, one of the Suns’ top targets will be Oklahoma guard Trae Young.

Young is an interesting prospect for the Suns, who need a true point guard to stick next to budding star Devin Booker. They have Elfird Payton at the moment, but he is still likely to be a long-term project. Young already has an NB-ready skill in his shooting ability, although comparisons of the Sooners product to Stephen Curry are likely a bit premature.

Still, this is the best time of the year. The rumors are flying, and around the draft most of what we’re hearing ranges from “genuine leak” to “agent/managers trying to manipulate draft standing to get what they really want”. It’s a blast.

The 2018 NBA Draft is on June 21.

Kevin Durant: ‘It’s easy to be the best player when you don’t have good players around you’

By Dane CarbaughJun 10, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is your NBA Finals MVP for the second time. For many, Durant is the second-best player in the NBA, right behind Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

And while James played with one of the worst rosters to ever make an NBA Finals appearance this season, no doubt Durant did so while playing with one of the best.

After the conclusion of the Finals, some chatter has begun about who the top player in the NBA will be heading in to next season, clearly with some folks believing that Durant has taken over The King’s throne.

Meanwhile, Durant gave comments to Yahoo! Sports saying that he believed it was actually harder to be seen as the best player on the planet when playing with multiple all-stars.

“I feel like it’s easy to be the best player when you don’t have good players around you. I feel like it’s harder to stand out when you have great players around you,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I pride myself on standing out wherever I am. I pride myself on working hard wherever I go. And I feel like these guys embraced me and I feel like I’m a Warrior.”

Is this self-promotion or simply a small dig at LeBron? Is it both? It’s hard to say, but you can sort of see Durant’s point. All throughout the playoffs, it was apparent that Durant could get just about any shot he wanted at any time. Although the Warriors sometimes relied on Durant to a fault during the playoffs, there was no doubt that both he and Stephen Curry were the two most important offensive players for the Warriors.

Does playing with better teammates make it harder for you to stick out? That logic makes sense, although I think you would be hard-pressed to tell me LeBron didn’t have one of the best seasons ever, even if he was playing with a rotating gang of bench guys.

Warriors owner on keeping team together: ‘We’ll do whatever we can to keep them’

By Dane CarbaughJun 10, 2018, 2:08 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors are the NBA champions once again, and now we turn to the offseason.

Golden State is in a specific quandary given many of their stars are either due for free agency or for an extension. That means a lot of cost is going to be associated with keeping the core of the team together. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala all have at least a couple years left on their contracts, but Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant are in need of new deals.

The Warriors are already well over the cap, and they will be deep into the luxury tax no matter what kind of discounts they get on those players. Still, according to Warriors owner Joe Lacob, that won’t be a problem.

“All good things cost a lot,” he said simply. “We’re going to try to sign Klay and Draymond to extensions this summer. They’ve earned the right to do whatever they want; maybe they want to wait until free agency. I can’t control that. But we’ll do whatever we can to keep them.

“We’ve proven that if we think we’re competing for a championship, we’ll be in the luxury tax. No one wants to be, but we expect to be. All I can tell you is we’re going to sit down and do our planning on how we’re going to improve the team for the future and setting ourselves up in the future. And it could go a number of different ways.”

The real problem for the Warriors is not the luxury tax itself, which seems like a necessary evil at this point given the dynasty that has formed in Oakland. The repeater tax, a penalty for being in the luxury tax multiple times during a certain period, is what will really put the brakes on Golden State.

As with many salary details, the repeater tax is sort of complicated but you can read about it here. Essentially, for certain tiers above the luxury tax, teams who qualify for the repeater will be charged a certain dollar amount multiplied by the amount of money in each tier they are over the luxury tax.

For example, the current repeater penalty for the tier ranging from $0 to $4,999,999 over the luxury tax is $2.50. So if a team was $4,000,000 into the luxury, they would pay an additional $10,000,000 in penalty ($4,000,000 x $2.50).

You have to be over the luxury tax three out of the prior four years to incur the repeater, and Golden State has only been in the tax for the 2017-18 season. That means they’d have until 2020-21 to figure something out, at which time it’s possible retirement or a trade of one of their players could factor as a way for them to duck the repeater.

Lacob is willing to spend, and it seems unlikely major elements of the Warriors are going elsewhere soon.

Watch the top 10 plays from the NBA Finals

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
We already showed you the NBA Finals low-lights — LeBron James making passes to teammates, who then clanked the shot.

How about some highlights now instead.

