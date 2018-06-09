Getty Images

Marvin Bagley III calls Deandre Ayton talk at No. 1 ‘disrespectful’

Associated PressJun 9, 2018, 2:01 PM EDT
PHOENIX — Marvin Bagley III has heard just about enough about how DeAndre Ayton is the favorite to become the Phoenix Suns’ choice as the No. 1 pick in this month’s NBA draft.

Bagley thinks he, not Ayton, deserves to be at the top of the draft and got a chance to make his case in an individual workout with the Suns on Friday.

“I definitely believe I’m the No. 1 pick,” Bagley said, “and if the Suns take me I’ll definitely show them why.”

Ayton took it a step further when he worked out for the Suns on Wednesday, saying “I know I’m going No. 1.” He said that Phoenix would be his only pre-draft workout.

Bagley, on the other hand, said he will work out for the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, the teams with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively.

“Deandre, he’s going to do what he’s going to do. That’s his plan,” Bagley said. “All I can do is control what I can control and do what I love to do and just show different teams what I’m capable of doing. I can’t really worry about what other people are doing at this point. This is an important time in my life right now, something I’ve been working toward my whole basketball career.”

Bagley hears all the speculation that Ayton will go No. 1 and said he uses it as motivation.

“It’s disrespectful and I use it as drive every single day,” he said. “At the end of the day, this is all talk right now. Eventually we’ll have to go on the court and we’ll have to play. That’s where all the talking ends.”

Asked if he would have a “life-long” chip on his shoulder against the Suns if Phoenix didn’t pick him, Bagley answered, “I’m a competitive person. You never want to come in last. You always put the work in to be great and to get to that next level. That’s just the type of player that I am. So, to answer the question, yes.”

Fans in Phoenix have known about Bagley for years. He grew up in suburban Chandler, leading his high school to the state championship as a ninth grader. From there, Bagley shifted to other basketball-oriented schools. He and Ayton were even teammates for a season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.

Bagley finished his prep career at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California, before his one outstanding season at Duke.

He and Ayton are 19 years old and very big but with different games.

Ayton, 7-foot-1 and 260 pounds, is seen as strictly a center by the Suns. Bagley, 6-11 and 234 pounds, is a power forward who might someday play some at center in the NBA, Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said.

So their individual workouts were different.

“We probably had Marvin do a little more ball-handling and a little more perimeter shooting and a little bit less around the basket than Deandre did,” McDonough said.

The Suns plan more workouts with No. 1 candidates this weekend. McDonough didn’t say who would work out when but he mentioned Mohamed Bamba of Texas and Jaren Jackson Jr. of Michigan State as players being considered for the top spot. Another is European sensation Luka Doncic, who is playing professionally in Spain.

“It seems like there are multiple guys who are worthy,” McDonough said. “Some years, to be honest with you, probably don’t have any guys who deserve it but somebody has to go one.”

Bagley certainly has the credentials. He was the ACC player of the year, averaging 21 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

He believes he is best in an up-and-down, open-court game.

“Being able to get the ball and go off of rebounds and pushing,” Bagley said. “There’s a lot more space now than there is in college. Just being able to play in open space and getting out and running. I think that’s where my best is when we’re running and everybody’s not thinking and having fun.”

He said he wants to show NBA teams “that I’m an overall player.”

“I can do a lot inside and out, offensively and defensively,” Bagley said. “I just want to be able to have that mindset of coming in and showing everybody a full game, a full package.”

 

NBA offseason starting earlier than it has in three decades

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
The Warriors barely had a moment to celebrate their championship before LeBron James became center off attention.

The NBA offseason is upon us. On June 9.

That’s the earliest offseason start since 1986, when it also began June 9. The last time it started earlier was 1983, when it began June 1.

A history offseason starts:

image

image

Why so early this year?

For the last several years, the NBA Finals have begun the Thursday between May 31 and June 6. (We’ll see next year whether the league uses May 30 or June 7.) This happened to be a year Thursday fell earlier in the range, May 31.

Then, of course, Golden State swept Cleveland to end the Finals as quickly as possible.

Now, we turn to LeBron, Paul George, DeAndre Ayton, Luka Doncic and everyone else with intriguing, unknown futures.

Golden State is a dynasty, but how long can they keep it up?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2018, 11:58 AM EDT
CLEVELAND — Dynasty.

That word gets thrown around too casually in sports. However, we can legitimately use it referencing these Golden State Warriors, especially after Friday night when they held the Larry O’Brien Trophy aloft for the third time in four years (and they won 73 games and went to a Game 7 of the Finals the one year they didn’t pick up a ring). The team has everything a dynasty needs. It has the banners — and now back-to-back titles. It has the legendary players that will help define a generation in the league — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. It has players who can put ego aside and do what is best for the team, who can handle a regular season filled with injuries and uneven play with their eye on the big prize at the end.

The Warriors are a dominant force that will enter next season — regardless of what happens this summer in free agency — as the team to beat. They have set the bar to clear — LeBron James may be on the move again because he needs a better situation to challenge these Warriors. The only question that seems left:

How many more years can they keep this up?

“We want to keep this thing going as long as we can,” Curry said, although understandably the Warriors’ players didn’t want to discuss the future as much as celebrate the present Friday night.

“Any question that kind of talks about the future and whatnot, you don’t want to cheat the moment,” Curry added. “So we’ll have plenty of time over the summer to talk about what next year’s going to look like and what it’s going to take for us to get back to this stage next year.”

What it’s going to take to keep these Warriors rolling is to keep their core four together.

Right now, none of them are pushing to get out the door and have a team of their own — Durant has said he’ll re-sign with the Warriors and Klay Thompson said he’d take a discount to stay. Those two were considered the most likely to want to step out on their own according to sources around the league. If they stay, the Warriors remain a force for years.

That’s because none of those core guys are old — Curry just turned 30 in March and Durant will do the same before next season starts, while Green and Thompson are 27. They are at their peak and will be for another four or five years. Andre Iguodala is 34, but aside that the heart of their rotation is not old — and GM Bob Myers keeps finding guys such as Jordan Bell and Patrick McCaw who can help now while on their rookie contracts. There will be changes in the role players around the core — they likely lose Kevon Looney in free agency this summer and probably David West, but they will have the taxpayer midlevel exception to add someone — but so long as the core is together this team will contend.

The challenge is financial — all four of those core guys are max contract players. At what point do the Warriors’ owners balk at the cost?

Curry got his max last summer (after being on one of the most cap-friendly contracts in the league), but also last year Durant took nearly $10 million less than he could have to help the team keep Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. Shooting down some odd speculation in the media (or maybe wishful thinking in some quarters), Durant said he will re-sign with Golden State this summer. However, he will not take that discount again, he will get his max starting at $35 million and the only question is how long the contract is for (four years, or does he take a one-plus-one so he is fully vested and can re-sign a five-year Bird rights deal with the Warriors next summer?).

Thompson is a free agent in 2019 and has talked about taking a discount to help keep the team together (probably not an extension, though, where he would leave as much as $80 million total on the table, he will just take less than the max in 2019). In 2020, Green will come up for a new deal that starts at $25 million.

The Warriors are in the luxury tax now ($32.7 million this season) and in the 2019-20 season will go into the repeater tax, jumping that bill up even higher — in 2020 they could pay $150 million or more in luxury tax, with a total team salary bill north of $320 million (that’s nearly double what they paid this season, already the highest salaried team in the NBA).

The Warriors owners have said they are willing to pay the tax for a winner (moving into a new building in San Francisco in a couple of years will help, that will open up revenue streams). Look at what Warriors’ co-owner Joe Lacob told the Athletic this week.

“I tell Bob (Myers, Warriors GM) every day, our job is not to let it end. It may change, just like we changed when we added Kevin and (let go of) some really good players that won the championship in ’15.

“So we have to recognize that and be willing to make some changes each year that are required. Some will be of our doing and some will sort of be handed to us….

“What I’d love for us to be able to do is have a Spurs-like 20-year run of being very consistently good and competing for championships, and that’s my job.”

A Spurs-like run of sustained excellence requires a lot of things to go right. It requires a little luck, too. The Warriors organization, however, is in as good a position as any team to do it.

Back to our original question: How many more years can they keep this up?

The Warriors aren’t going anywhere for the next three to five years at least — this dynasty has won three titles in four years, but it could be five-in-seven, six-in-nine, or more when all is said and done.

And if ownership gets its wish, the Warriors will not be done then.

Let the recruitment of LeBron James on Twitter begin

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2018, 9:55 AM EDT
That didn’t take long.

LeBron was still getting the cast put back on his right hand Friday night, having just been eliminated in the NBA Finals, when fellow NBA players started Tweeting at the free agent to be to come join them. (No, it’s not tampering if players recruit players, it’s only if team officials get involved. Don’t look at me, that’s how the NBA defines it, I’m just telling you.)

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Joel Embiid was out in front of the crowd. But there was a crowd.

Donovan Mitchell avoided the LeBron crush for the Jazz and went another direction.

Of course, NBA Twitter was joining in the fun with all this, and here is my favorite of the Tweets.

David West: Public has ‘no clue’ about Warriors’ behind-the-scenes issues

AP Photo/Darren Abate
By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The Warriors just won their second straight championship and third in four years. They have staked a credible claim as the greatest team of all-time. Their stars – Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – are young enough to keep the title window open years ahead.

So, all is right with Golden State?

Maybe not, David West and Shaun Livingston indicate.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic:

West is essentially bragging – and inviting reporters to dig deeper now. Perhaps, whatever he’s alluding to will come out.

Durant, Green and even Curry have more complex personalities than often acknowledged. I can see how there’d be conflict.

But the Warriors have a strong culture and a lot of talent, the latter important because winning cures nearly all ills. Problems that would sink other teams are less likely to undermine the Warriors.

Mainly, I just want to know the details of what West is talking about.