LeBron James played last three games with “significant” bone bruise in right hand

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2018, 12:43 AM EDT
10 Comments

CLEVELAND — When LeBron James was taken out of Game 4 with four minutes left, he went around and dapped every player on the floor, Warrior and Cavalier.

Notice he did it all with his left hand.

That’s because LeBron had an injured right hand that he had been playing through since Game 2, the result of a frustrated punch of a board in the Cavaliers’ locker room after that Game 1 loss. This was first reported by Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin of ESPN, then confirmed by LeBron.

LeBron came into his post-game press conference with his right hand wrapped in a soft cast.

What happened? Self-inflicted, postgame after Game 1,” LeBron said from the podium. “Very emotional. For a lot of different reasons, understanding how important a Game 1 is on the road for our ballclub, what would that have done for us, the way we played, the calls that were made throughout the course of that game…

“Pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand, so that’s what it is.”

The cast clearly impacted LeBron’s game — he didn’t trust his jump shot the same way he did in Game 1, so he attacked the rim relentlessly and tried to get inside. Look at his shot chart from games two, three, and four combined.

LeBron still averaged 28.3 points per game on 49.2 percent shooting, with 10.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds a game in those three games with a sore hand.

Swept, sad and still starving for another title, what’s next for LeBron James?

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2018, 1:47 AM EDT
2 Comments

CLEVELAND – LeBron James sat in his locker, covered by more ice than clothing and his right hand – which he injured while punching a whiteboard following the Cavaliers’ devastating Game 1 loss – wrapped. A towel covered his head, and he hunched his head into his left hand. He leaned back and slumped in his seat, the towel still covering his head, and sat that way for several minutes.

LeBron looked beat.

By the Warriors, by the burden he carried leading an underwhelming supporting cast to the NBA Finals, by the weight of his second Cleveland tenure possibly ending.

Will he use his player option to leave the Cavs this summer?

“I have no idea at this point,” LeBron said after Golden State swept Cleveland in the NBA Finals. “The one thing that I’ve always done is considered, obviously, my family. Understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age. They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago. I’ve got a teenage boy, a pre-teen and a little girl that wasn’t around as well. So sitting down and considering everything, my family is a huge part of whatever I’ll decide to do in my career, and it will continue to be that. So, I don’t have an answer for you right now as far as that.”

A few days ago, LeBron spoke candidly about why he left the Cavaliers in 2010 – because the team wasn’t good enough. Tonight, he addressed why he returned in 2014.

“I came back because I felt like I had some unfinished business,” LeBron said.

Did leading Cleveland to its first championship in 2016 finish that business?

“That’s a trick question at the end of the day,” LeBron said, “and I’m not falling for that.

“It made me even more hungry to continue to try to win championships, and I still want to be in championship mode. I think I’ve shown this year why I will still continue to be in championship mode.”

The Cavaliers showed how they are not. They traded Kyrie Irving against LeBron’s wishes and whittled down their return for the star point guard to spare parts and the No. 8 pick – a valuable asset, but one that didn’t help the 2018 Cavs compete in these playoffs.

At times, LeBron’s weak supporting cast appeared to drive him mad. He vented at his teammates during a Game 4 timeout, and he melted down on the bench before Game 1’s overtime as he learned details of J.R. Smith‘s blunder. And, as we discovered, LeBron carried his frustration into the post-Game 1 locker room and tried to channel it through a whiteboard.

Gesturing while answering a question tonight, LeBron raised his right hand above the table and revealed a cast. The sound of cameras flickering overpowered the room.

“You guys like this brace, huh?” LeBron said, cracking a smile. “You guys like this cast, huh? You want me to sit it right here for you?

“Pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand.”

It hurts now, but LeBron has been through too much – 15 seasons, eight straight NBA Finals appearances and now six Finals losses (behind only Jerry West’s eight and Elgin Baylor’s seven all-time) – to totally sulk through this latest challenge.

LeBron knows precisely what that challenge is. It was down the hall covering itself in champagne while LeBron sat silently at his locker and contemplated.

Finally, LeBron emerged from the locker room and turned right down the hall. Unaware LeBron was headed toward the interview room rather than leaving, a security guard called from behind that LeBron and his group should go another way to avoid crowds. LeBron stopped to sort out the confusion. Turns out, he was going the best way to the interview room, and he kept going.

After his press conference, LeBron walked out of the interview room and made a pointed turn toward Bill Russell. LeBron leaned down to embrace the legend in his wheelchair.

Then, LeBron headed straight for the exit.

For second straight year, Kevin Durant is your Finals MVP

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2018, 12:25 AM EDT
3 Comments

CLEVELAND — LeBron James doesn’t have a Finals MVP vote, but if he did he knows where it would go.

“You guys asked me this last year, what was the difference between the Warriors the previous year and this year, and what was my answer? All right. There it is. Kevin Durant was my answer,” LeBron James said after Game 3. “He’s one of the best players that I’ve ever played against that this league has ever seen.”

Durant is what took the Warriors from one of the best teams in the NBA to juggernaut, and for the second straight year his performance on the NBA’s biggest stage earned him the 2018 Finals MVP award.

“I proved to myself that I picked the right career as a kid,” Durant said of his second Finals MVP.

However, he refused to call this award a validation, something he has said recently he used to look for but now has moved past that.

“Just the product of hard work, and care and love for the game…” Durant said. “I just feel indebted to the game. I feel like it saved my life, it changed my life. It took me out of an environment that I didn’t think I’d ever be out of.”

Durant averaged 28.8 points per game (highest on the team) shooting 56.2 percent overall and 40 percent from three, plus averaging 10.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He had a triple-double in Game 4 with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, and he was a team best +30 on the night.

Durant is the sixth player to go back-to-back Finals MVP.

Stephen Curry made a push for the MVP award (and got four of the 11 votes). He had a Finals-record nine threes in Game 2, then dropped 37 on the Cavaliers in Game 4 to close out the series. Curry’s highs were higher, but Durant was more consistent. The voters (select media members at the Finals) went with consistency.

“Does it matter? He’s won three championships. Two back-to-back…” Durant said of Curry. “We all want something that’s biggest than ourselves. We love to see each other succeed.”

“I’m sure it would have been nice for Steph to win the MVP, but honestly, I don’t think he’s that disappointed at this point…” Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “Steph went out and recruited K.D. with this in mind, winning titles. I was there in the Hamptons when we had that discussion. I don’t remember anybody asking who is going to win MVP in The Finals. It was all about let’s win championships together, and that’s what this is about.”

LeBron James might have had a case could he have lifted the Cavaliers to a couple of wins in this series, but with the sweep it was not going to happen.

Golden State of Domination: Warriors win second straight title, sweep Cavaliers in NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2018, 11:31 PM EDT
27 Comments

CLEVELAND – The brightest dreams of the Bay Area and the darkest nightmares of everywhere else – especially here – have come to fruition.

The Warriors, already great then supercharged by Kevin Durant, blazed through the field to win their second straight championship and third in four years.

The 2018 title came with a sweep of the Cavaliers, capped by a 108-85 win in Game 4 Friday. It was the first sweep in the NBA Finals since 2007, when the Cavs lost to the Spurs.

Back then, LeBron James was about to start a three-year contract extension he signed the prior year. This summer, LeBron James holds a player option he could use to leave Cleveland – and many expect him to.

A couple days ago, LeBron reflected on leaving the Cavaliers in 2010 because they weren’t good enough. These historically great Warriors and Cleveland’s inept supporting cast have left LeBron looking spent. Can the Cavs get good enough quickly enough to convince LeBron to stay?

They aren’t close.

After Golden State won a competitive six-game Finals in 2015 and the Cavaliers made a historic comeback in a seven-game Finals in 2016, the third and fourth matchups between these teams have been barely competitive. Since signing Durant, the Warriors have dominated – especially on the biggest stage.

The combination of Golden State’s record (8-1) and point difference (+94) is unmatched over consecutive Finals.

Only the 2001-2002 Lakers and 1989-90 Pistons equal the record:

image

And only a couple versions of the old-school Celtics top the point difference:

image

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson now each have three rings – a significant line in their resumés when it comes to all-time rankings. Curry, with his two MVPs, could land quite high on those lists already. He put his Game 3 dud behind him and enters the discussion coming off a 37-point Game .

Curry (30), Durant (29), Thompson (28) and Green (28) are still young enough to keep the window open for several more years.

The Warriors have now reached four straight Finals and won three of them – a feat matched by only Magic Johnson’s Lakers (1985-88 with the Celtics winning in 1986) and Bill Russell’s Celtics (1957-66 with the St. Louis Hawks winning in 1958).

Where does this end?

Four in five? Five in six? Six in seven?

For these Warriors, it’s easy to let imagination run wild.

For the Cavs, this could be the end of the road. If so, it was a memorable four years with LeBron back. Cleveland will always have 2016 and the unprecedented comeback from down 3-1 in the Finals.

But Golden State has the present and an inside track on owning the future.

What will LeBron do about it? His free-agency decision will shape the rest of a league that has tried in vain to keep up with these Warriors or just surrendered to them.

Upending Golden State’s dynasty won’t be easy. LeBron knows that as well as anyone.

Nobody has found the answer yet. Any hope to starts with him.

LeBron James receives standing ovation while exiting potentially last game with Cavaliers

By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2018, 11:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

CLEVELAND – Will this be LeBron James‘ last home game in Cleveland?

The question of LeBron’s offseason has drawn even more attention, as it becomes clear the Warriors will sweep the Cavaliers to win the 2018 title. With Golden State up big in the fourth quarter, LeBron left the game to a standing ovation and MVP chants.

He high-fived all his teammates on the court and even Stephen Curry on the way to the bench. Then, with that moment passed, many fans left the arena.

It has been an incredible four years in Cleveland with LeBron back, highlighted by an epic comeback from down 3-1 in the Finals over the 73-win Warriors to win the 2016 title. Even if he leaves the Cavs again, the fan response is sure to be tamer than last time.

LeBron earned this ovation – and a lifetime of appreciation in Cleveland.