Getty Images

Golden State is a dynasty, but how long can they keep it up?

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2018, 11:58 AM EDT
2 Comments

CLEVELAND — Dynasty.

That word gets thrown around too casually in sports. However, we can legitimately use it referencing these Golden State Warriors, especially after Friday night when they held the Larry O’Brien Trophy aloft for the third time in four years (and they won 73 games and went to a Game 7 of the Finals the one year they didn’t pick up a ring). The team has everything a dynasty needs. It has the banners — and now back-to-back titles. It has the legendary players that will help define a generation in the league — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. It has players who can put ego aside and do what is best for the team, who can handle a regular season filled with injuries and uneven play with their eye on the big prize at the end.

The Warriors are a dominant force that will enter next season — regardless of what happens this summer in free agency — as the team to beat. They have set the bar to clear — LeBron James may be on the move again because he needs a better situation to challenge these Warriors. The only question that seems left:

How many more years can they keep this up?

“We want to keep this thing going as long as we can,” Curry said, although understandably the Warriors’ players didn’t want to discuss the future as much as celebrate the present Friday night.

“Any question that kind of talks about the future and whatnot, you don’t want to cheat the moment,” Curry added. “So we’ll have plenty of time over the summer to talk about what next year’s going to look like and what it’s going to take for us to get back to this stage next year.”

What it’s going to take to keep these Warriors rolling is to keep their core four together.

Right now, none of them are pushing to get out the door and have a team of their own — Durant has said he’ll re-sign with the Warriors and Klay Thompson said he’d take a discount to stay. Those two were considered the most likely to want to step out on their own according to sources around the league. If they stay, the Warriors remain a force for years.

That’s because none of those core guys are old — Curry just turned 30 in March and Durant will do the same before next season starts, while Green and Thompson are 27. They are at their peak and will be for another four or five years. Andre Iguodala is 34, but aside that the heart of their rotation is not old — and GM Bob Myers keeps finding guys such as Jordan Bell and Patrick McCaw who can help now while on their rookie contracts. There will be changes in the role players around the core — they likely lose Kevon Looney in free agency this summer and probably David West, but they will have the taxpayer midlevel exception to add someone — but so long as the core is together this team will contend.

The challenge is financial — all four of those core guys are max contract players. At what point do the Warriors’ owners balk at the cost?

Curry got his max last summer (after being on one of the most cap-friendly contracts in the league), but also last year Durant took nearly $10 million less than he could have to help the team keep Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. Shooting down some odd speculation in the media (or maybe wishful thinking in some quarters), Durant said he will re-sign with Golden State this summer. However, he will not take that discount again, he will get his max starting at $35 million and the only question is how long the contract is for (four years, or does he take a one-plus-one so he is fully vested and can re-sign a five-year Bird rights deal with the Warriors next summer?).

Thompson is a free agent in 2019 and has talked about taking a discount to help keep the team together (probably not an extension, though, where he would leave as much as $80 million total on the table, he will just take less than the max in 2019). In 2020, Green will come up for a new deal that starts at $25 million.

The Warriors are in the luxury tax now ($32.7 million this season) and in the 2019-20 season will go into the repeater tax, jumping that bill up even higher — in 2020 they could pay $150 million or more in luxury tax, with a total team salary bill north of $320 million (that’s nearly double what they paid this season, already the highest salaried team in the NBA).

The Warriors owners have said they are willing to pay the tax for a winner (moving into a new building in San Francisco in a couple of years will help, that will open up revenue streams). Look at what Warriors’ co-owner Joe Lacob told the Athletic this week.

“I tell Bob (Myers, Warriors GM) every day, our job is not to let it end. It may change, just like we changed when we added Kevin and (let go of) some really good players that won the championship in ’15.

“So we have to recognize that and be willing to make some changes each year that are required. Some will be of our doing and some will sort of be handed to us….

“What I’d love for us to be able to do is have a Spurs-like 20-year run of being very consistently good and competing for championships, and that’s my job.”

A Spurs-like run of sustained excellence requires a lot of things to go right. It requires a little luck, too. The Warriors organization, however, is in as good a position as any team to do it.

Back to our original question: How many more years can they keep this up?

The Warriors aren’t going anywhere for the next three to five years at least — this dynasty has won three titles in four years, but it could be five-in-seven, six-in-nine, or more when all is said and done.

And if ownership gets its wish, the Warriors will not be done then.

Let the recruitment of LeBron James on Twitter begin

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2018, 9:55 AM EDT
4 Comments

That didn’t take long.

LeBron was still getting the cast put back on his right hand Friday night, having just been eliminated in the NBA Finals, when fellow NBA players started Tweeting at the free agent to be to come join them. (No, it’s not tampering if players recruit players, it’s only if team officials get involved. Don’t look at me, that’s how the NBA defines it, I’m just telling you.)

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Joel Embiid was out in front of the crowd. But there was a crowd.

Donovan Mitchell avoided the LeBron crush for the Jazz and went another direction.

Of course, NBA Twitter was joining in the fun with all this, and here is my favorite of the Tweets.

David West: Public has ‘no clue’ about Warriors’ behind-the-scenes issues

AP Photo/Darren Abate
By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

The Warriors just won their second straight championship and third in four years. They have staked a credible claim as the greatest team of all-time. Their stars – Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – are young enough to keep the title window open years ahead.

So, all is right with Golden State?

Maybe not, David West and Shaun Livingston indicate.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic:

West is essentially bragging – and inviting reporters to dig deeper now. Perhaps, whatever he’s alluding to will come out.

Durant, Green and even Curry have more complex personalities than often acknowledged. I can see how there’d be conflict.

But the Warriors have a strong culture and a lot of talent, the latter important because winning cures nearly all ills. Problems that would sink other teams are less likely to undermine the Warriors.

Mainly, I just want to know the details of what West is talking about.

Swept, sad and still starving for another title, what’s next for LeBron James?

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2018, 1:47 AM EDT
6 Comments

CLEVELAND – LeBron James sat in his locker, covered by more ice than clothing and his right hand – which he injured while punching a whiteboard following the Cavaliers’ devastating Game 1 loss – wrapped. A towel covered his head, and he hunched his head into his left hand. He leaned back and slumped in his seat, the towel still covering his head, and sat that way for several minutes.

LeBron looked beat.

By the Warriors, by the burden he carried leading an underwhelming supporting cast to the NBA Finals, by the weight of his second Cleveland tenure possibly ending.

Will he use his player option to leave the Cavs this summer?

“I have no idea at this point,” LeBron said after Golden State swept Cleveland in the NBA Finals. “The one thing that I’ve always done is considered, obviously, my family. Understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age. They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago. I’ve got a teenage boy, a pre-teen and a little girl that wasn’t around as well. So sitting down and considering everything, my family is a huge part of whatever I’ll decide to do in my career, and it will continue to be that. So, I don’t have an answer for you right now as far as that.”

A few days ago, LeBron spoke candidly about why he left the Cavaliers in 2010 – because the team wasn’t good enough. Tonight, he addressed why he returned in 2014.

“I came back because I felt like I had some unfinished business,” LeBron said.

Did leading Cleveland to its first championship in 2016 finish that business?

“That’s a trick question at the end of the day,” LeBron said, “and I’m not falling for that.

“It made me even more hungry to continue to try to win championships, and I still want to be in championship mode. I think I’ve shown this year why I will still continue to be in championship mode.”

The Cavaliers showed how they are not. They traded Kyrie Irving against LeBron’s wishes and whittled down their return for the star point guard to spare parts and the No. 8 pick – a valuable asset, but one that didn’t help the 2018 Cavs compete in these playoffs.

At times, LeBron’s weak supporting cast appeared to drive him mad. He vented at his teammates during a Game 4 timeout, and he melted down on the bench before Game 1’s overtime as he learned details of J.R. Smith‘s blunder. And, as we discovered, LeBron carried his frustration into the post-Game 1 locker room and tried to channel it through a whiteboard.

Gesturing while answering a question tonight, LeBron raised his right hand above the table and revealed a cast. The sound of cameras flickering overpowered the room.

“You guys like this brace, huh?” LeBron said, cracking a smile. “You guys like this cast, huh? You want me to sit it right here for you?

“Pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand.”

It hurts now, but LeBron has been through too much – 15 seasons, eight straight NBA Finals appearances and now six Finals losses (behind only Jerry West’s eight and Elgin Baylor’s seven all-time) – to totally sulk through this latest challenge.

LeBron knows precisely what that challenge is. It was down the hall covering itself in champagne while LeBron sat silently at his locker and contemplated.

Finally, LeBron emerged from the locker room and turned right down the hall. Unaware LeBron was headed toward the interview room rather than leaving, a security guard called from behind that LeBron and his group should go another way to avoid crowds. LeBron stopped to sort out the confusion. Turns out, he was going the best way to the interview room, and he kept going.

After his press conference, LeBron walked out of the interview room and made a pointed turn toward Bill Russell. LeBron leaned down to embrace the legend in his wheelchair.

Then, LeBron headed straight for the exit.

LeBron James played last three games with “significant” bone bruise in right hand

By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2018, 12:43 AM EDT
15 Comments

CLEVELAND — When LeBron James was taken out of Game 4 with four minutes left, he went around and dapped every player on the floor, Warrior and Cavalier.

Notice he did it all with his left hand.

That’s because LeBron had an injured right hand that he had been playing through since Game 2, the result of a frustrated punch of a board in the Cavaliers’ locker room after that Game 1 loss. This was first reported by Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin of ESPN, then confirmed by LeBron.

LeBron came into his post-game press conference with his right hand wrapped in a soft cast.

What happened? Self-inflicted, postgame after Game 1,” LeBron said from the podium. “Very emotional. For a lot of different reasons, understanding how important a Game 1 is on the road for our ballclub, what would that have done for us, the way we played, the calls that were made throughout the course of that game…

“Pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand, so that’s what it is.”

The cast clearly impacted LeBron’s game — he didn’t trust his jump shot the same way he did in Game 1, so he attacked the rim relentlessly and tried to get inside. Look at his shot chart from games two, three, and four combined.

LeBron still averaged 28.3 points per game on 49.2 percent shooting, with 10.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds a game in those three games with a sore hand.