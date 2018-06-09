For second straight year, Kevin Durant is your Finals MVP

CLEVELAND — LeBron James doesn’t have a Finals MVP vote, but if he did he knows where it would go.
“You guys asked me this last year, what was the difference between the Warriors the previous year and this year, and what was my answer? All right. There it is. Kevin Durant was my answer,” LeBron James said after Game 3. “He’s one of the best players that I’ve ever played against that this league has ever seen.”
Durant is what took the Warriors from one of the best teams in the NBA to juggernaut, and for the second straight year his performance on the NBA’s biggest stage earned him the 2018 Finals MVP award.
Durant averaged 28.8 points per game (highest on the team) shooting 56.2 percent overall and 40 percent from three, plus averaging 10.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He had a triple-double in Game 4 with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, and he was a team best +30 on the night.
Durant is the sixth player to go back-to-back Finals MVP.
Stephen Curry made a push for the MVP award (and got four of the 11 votes). He had a Finals-record nine threes in Game 2, then dropped 37 on the Cavaliers in Game 4 to close out the series. Curry’s highs were higher, but Durant was more consistent. The voters (select media members at the Finals) went with consistency.
Honestly, I don’t think he’s that disappointed…” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game about Curry not winning Finals MVP. “Steph went out and recruited KD with this in mind: winning titles. I was there in the Hamptons. I don’t remember anyone asking who is going to win MVP?”
LeBron James might have had a case could he have lifted the Cavaliers to a couple of wins in this series, but with the sweep it was not going to happen.