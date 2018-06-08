Report: Iman Shumpert opts into $11 million for next season

This is as big a surprise as Guy Fieri being annoying.
Iman Shumpert played just 14 games last season due to knee surgery and was shipped out of Cleveland at the trade deadline to Sacramento as part of the Cavaliers’ midseason revamp. To put Shumpert’s value on the open market into perspective, the Clippers not wanting him is the reason DeAndre Jordan to Cleveland didn’t come together.
All of which made it a no-brainer Shumpert was going to opt into his contract for next season, as Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports reported.
Don’t be surprised to hear Shumpert’s name pop up in trade talks again. He doesn’t fit well with the rebuilding Kings, but if he gets healthy and can show some of his old form as a solid role player, a playoff team may have some interest as we get into the season.
Shaun Livingston has been a secret weapon for the Warriors in the Finals. One that’s not so secret anymore.
His stats are impressive off the bench for Golden State: 9.3 points per game on a ridiculous 13-of-14 shooting. He has an offensive rating of 179 in the Finals. He knows who he is and what he does well on the court — midrange jumpers — and he plays within that. He’s another of the Warriors’ high IQ players.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr was singing Livingston’s praises on KNBR 680, as reported by NBC Sports Bay Area.
“The unsung guy in this series has been Shaun Livingston. He’s been brilliant,” Steve Kerr said on KNBR 680 on Thursday. “He’s bailed us out a few times when we’ve had foul trouble. And he’s kind of taken over the offense and has given us great minutes at both ends.
“Shaun and Andre (Iguodala) — it’s been a really interesting year for both of them. Where they are in their careers — with their age, with the mileage — I think they have paced themselves to get to this point. And they’ve both been fantastic in the playoffs and really picked it up.
“It’s really exactly what we needed them to do.”
The Cavaliers haven’t gotten anything like that from their bench.
Certainly, the Warriors are up 3-0 in the NBA Finals because they have four All-Stars playing in sync while the Cavaliers need LeBron James to be superhuman to even have a chance. But it’s also the things around those stars: The Warriors switching is much smoother on defense, for one. And then there is Livingston, and Andre Iguodala, and even Jordan Bell giving them quality minutes off the bench.
Livingston, in particular, has been huge, and the Warriors have him locked up for two seasons after this one at a very reasonable $16 million total. He’s not going anywhere.
The Philadelphia 76ers? Houston Rockets? Los Angeles Lakers?
Maybe, all those scenarios have been mentioned. What about a long shot, such as the San Antonio Spurs? Milwaukee Bucks? Boston Celtics? Staying in Cleveland?
It feels like LeBron James is gone from Cleveland this summer, but beyond that it’s really all just speculation. When LeBron and his team get serious about this, everything is on the table, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on The Jump.
“There is no scenario that he will not do. There is no pathway he will not check out. He believes at this point in his career he has got a blank check. That everything he’s accomplished, his legacy his secure. If he wants to do something radical, he’ll do it. If he wants to play it safe, stay [in Cleveland], he’ll do it. And frankly he doesn’t care what any of us think about it.”
The only thing we know for sure: LeBron’s agent Rich Paul and his business partner Maverick Carter have been laying the groundwork for LeBron’s options already. They know how to work back channels and do it quietly, they did it in 2014 when LeBron returned to Cleveland.
The one thing that LeBron has made clear, his next move is about winning championships.
It’s highly unlikely LeBron leaves Cleveland for a smaller market, even if it makes some basketball sense (sorry New Orleans/Utah/Milwaukee/etc.). But nothing is off the table — including LeBron joining forces with a free agent like Paul George or Chris Paul (would CP3 go to the Lakers with LeBron?). LeBron is, to use his own words, chasing the ghost of Michael Jordan in the legacy department, and he’s going to go to the best place to help him do that.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission is calling for an extensive review of the stun gun arrest of Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown.
The commission wrote to Chief Alfonso Morales asking for a “full audit” and all body camera video of the arrest. Commissioners want the findings to be turned over to them and the Common Council.
The letter to Morales, read at a commission meeting Thursday night, follows calls by several City Council members for an investigation into the Brown’s arrest and the subsequent release of police video.
A police officer confronted Brown about 2 a.m. Jan. 26 after he had parked across two handicap parking spaces outside a Walgreens drug store on the city’s south side. The officer called for backup as the conversation with Brown became tense, and a half dozen squad cars responded.
Police video of the arrest shows officers swarming Brown and taking him down when he didn’t immediately take his hands out of his pockets as ordered.
Within seconds, one officer yelled “Taser! Taser! Taser!” and Brown was on the ground groaning in pain, the video shows.
Three officers involved in the arrest were disciplined, with suspensions ranging from two to 15 days. Eight others will undergo remedial training in professional communications.
Police Chief Alfonso Morales personally apologized to Brown recently when he went to the Bucks’ practice facility to show him the video.
LeBron James – on the verge of getting beaten handily by the Warriors in the second straight NBA Finals – not only knows the Cavaliers don’t measure up, he’s openly discussing it. Golden State with Kevin Durant presents a challenge above and beyond anything LeBron has ever faced.
That’s why many expect him to leave Cleveland this summer.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Those privy to James’s thinking say that at this stage, pleading from family members appears to be the only force that could persuade him to extend his second stint with the Cavs and resist the opportunity to switch teams, as he did in 2010 and again in 2014.
The leaguewide belief, of course, is that chasing championships is James’s priority, which necessitates relocating to a team far better equipped to do so than the Cavaliers.
