Pelicans extend Alvin Gentry’s contract through 2021

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Pelicans exercised Alvin Gentry’s option for next season before the playoffs even began.

Then, Gentry guided No. 6 seed New Orleans to a sweep of the third-seeded Trail Blazers.

So, Gentry is getting even more job security.

Pelicans:

The New Orleans Pelicans and Head Coach Alvin Gentry have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced today. Gentry, who has been the team’s head coach since 2015, will be under contract with the Pelicans through the 2020-21 season.

This is well-deserved. Gentry is a good coach who did a good job this season. He connects well with players and implemented a movement-heavy offensive system that worked well, particularly for Anthony Davis.

But keeping New Orleans on track won’t be easy. Two starters – center DeMarcus Cousins and point guard Rajon Rondo – will be free agents this summer, and the Pelicans desperately need a small forward. With minimal cap flexibility, they’ll have a tough time getting everything in place.

Gentry managed a flawed roster this season. He might have to do it again next season. Beyond, the Pelicans are just trying to muster enough momentum to keep Anthony Davis happy, and they’re tasking Gentry with being the coach to do it.