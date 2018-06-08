Kevin Durant says LeBron James wouldn’t accept NBA Finals MVP if Cavaliers lose: ‘He’s a winner’

CLEVELAND – LeBron James spoke for the Warriors.
Then, Kevin Durant spoke for LeBron.
Durant was asked about LeBron James winning NBA Finals MVP, even if the Cavaliers lose to the Warriors.
“I’m sure LeBron wouldn’t accept that,” Durant said. “I mean, he’s a winner. He’s a winner. I don’t look at him as a guy that would be OK with that.
“But I don’t know. I don’t even know how to answer that one.”
I’m glad Durant added he didn’t know. I have no idea what LeBron not accepting Finals MVP would even look like. I’m sure LeBron would talk about how little the award means to him without a championship, but outright not accepting it? That’d be odd.
But LeBron, Game 4 tonight pending, should win the award. LeBron has been the best player in at least four straight and six of the last seven Finals. (I could go either way on 2014, when Kawhi Leonard won Finals MVP.)
Golden State is a better team. LeBron is the best player. It’s OK to note the distinction.
Of course, voters almost certainly won’t reward LeBron, especially if Cleveland gets swept. They haven’t given Finals MVP to a losing player since Jerry West won the first one in 1969 despite the Lakers losing to the Celtics.
Nobody would call West a loser, and I doubt Durant meant to imply it here.
So, in the unlikely event LeBron actually wins Finals MVP, he should accept it proudly.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission is calling for an extensive review of the stun gun arrest of Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown.
The commission wrote to Chief Alfonso Morales asking for a “full audit” and all body camera video of the arrest. Commissioners want the findings to be turned over to them and the Common Council.
The letter to Morales, read at a commission meeting Thursday night, follows calls by several City Council members for an investigation into the Brown’s arrest and the subsequent release of police video.
A police officer confronted Brown about 2 a.m. Jan. 26 after he had parked across two handicap parking spaces outside a Walgreens drug store on the city’s south side. The officer called for backup as the conversation with Brown became tense, and a half dozen squad cars responded.
Police video of the arrest shows officers swarming Brown and taking him down when he didn’t immediately take his hands out of his pockets as ordered.
Within seconds, one officer yelled “Taser! Taser! Taser!” and Brown was on the ground groaning in pain, the video shows.
Three officers involved in the arrest were disciplined, with suspensions ranging from two to 15 days. Eight others will undergo remedial training in professional communications.
Police Chief Alfonso Morales personally apologized to Brown recently when he went to the Bucks’ practice facility to show him the video.
LeBron James – on the verge of getting beaten handily by the Warriors in the second straight NBA Finals – not only knows the Cavaliers don’t measure up, he’s openly discussing it. Golden State with Kevin Durant presents a challenge above and beyond anything LeBron has ever faced.
That’s why many expect him to leave Cleveland this summer.
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Those privy to James’s thinking say that at this stage, pleading from family members appears to be the only force that could persuade him to extend his second stint with the Cavs and resist the opportunity to switch teams, as he did in 2010 and again in 2014.
The leaguewide belief, of course, is that chasing championships is James’s priority, which necessitates relocating to a team far better equipped to do so than the Cavaliers.
Previously at NBC Sports: LeBron James says his wife’s and mom’s initial reaction to returning to Cleveland: ‘F— that’
The Pelicans exercised Alvin Gentry’s option for next season before the playoffs even began.
Then, Gentry guided No. 6 seed New Orleans to a sweep of the third-seeded Trail Blazers.
So, Gentry is getting even more job security.
Pelicans:
The New Orleans Pelicans and Head Coach Alvin Gentry have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced today. Gentry, who has been the team’s head coach since 2015, will be under contract with the Pelicans through the 2020-21 season.
This is well-deserved. Gentry is a good coach who did a good job this season. He connects well with players and implemented a movement-heavy offensive system that worked well, particularly for Anthony Davis.
But keeping New Orleans on track won’t be easy. Two starters – center DeMarcus Cousins and point guard Rajon Rondo – will be free agents this summer, and the Pelicans desperately need a small forward. With minimal cap flexibility, they’ll have a tough time getting everything in place.
Gentry managed a flawed roster this season. He might have to do it again next season. Beyond, the Pelicans are just trying to muster enough momentum to keep Anthony Davis happy, and they’re tasking Gentry with being the coach to do it.
The Heat opened with the fifth-best odds of winning the 2019 title at 20-1 – behind only the Warriors (5-4), Rockets (7-2), 76ers (7-2) and Celtics (8-1). (The Lakers were also 20-1.)
Why did Miami hold such favorable odds?
LeBron James.
Oddsmakers baked into the odds where LeBron might play next season, and apparently him opting out of his contract with the Cavaliers then signing with the Heat drew consideration.
LeBron has been linked to the Rockets, 76ers and Lakers. So, their inflated odds make sense.
But Miami? Did oddsmakers know something? If so, the Heat apparently don’t.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:
there is absolutely no expectation inside the Heat that James will return.
LeBron and Pat Riley have drifted apart since the superstar left Miami in 2014. But LeBron and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert weren’t exactly close, and LeBron returned to Cleveland, anyway. The Cavaliers didn’t expect that, to the point they hired first-time head coach David Blatt intending on him guiding a young roster. Former Cavs general manager David Griffin has said he wouldn’t have done that if he knew LeBron were coming. Cleveland also had to clear cap space late once it appeared LeBron might come.
Essentially, if LeBron is thinking about returning to the Heat, they might not know about it yet.
But it’s still hard to see him back in Miami. The Heat are capped out, so opening max cap space would require downgrading this slightly above-average roster even further. That’d appeal to him?
Oddsmakers have moved toward Miami’s expectations, at least. The Heat’s title odds fell to 50-1.
Besides, why would they need LeBron when they already have Dion Waiters?