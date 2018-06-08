Kevin Durant says LeBron James wouldn’t accept NBA Finals MVP if Cavaliers lose: ‘He’s a winner’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CLEVELAND – LeBron James spoke for the Warriors.

Then, Kevin Durant spoke for LeBron.

Durant was asked about LeBron James winning NBA Finals MVP, even if the Cavaliers lose to the Warriors.

“I’m sure LeBron wouldn’t accept that,” Durant said. “I mean, he’s a winner. He’s a winner. I don’t look at him as a guy that would be OK with that.

“But I don’t know. I don’t even know how to answer that one.”

I’m glad Durant added he didn’t know. I have no idea what LeBron not accepting Finals MVP would even look like. I’m sure LeBron would talk about how little the award means to him without a championship, but outright not accepting it? That’d be odd.

But LeBron, Game 4 tonight pending, should win the award. LeBron has been the best player in at least four straight and six of the last seven Finals. (I could go either way on 2014, when Kawhi Leonard won Finals MVP.)

Golden State is a better team. LeBron is the best player. It’s OK to note the distinction.

Of course, voters almost certainly won’t reward LeBron, especially if Cleveland gets swept. They haven’t given Finals MVP to a losing player since Jerry West won the first one in 1969 despite the Lakers losing to the Celtics.

Nobody would call West a loser, and I doubt Durant meant to imply it here.

So, in the unlikely event LeBron actually wins Finals MVP, he should accept it proudly.