Rumor: Could Trevor Ariza join the Warriors this summer?

Everyone wants to throw a fit when NBA stars decide to join their rivals rather than continue their efforts to beat them. This summer, many players could make the decision to do just that, and we could see yet another slate of important NBA players move across enemy lines to join teams with championship aspirations.

According to a recent rumor from ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Houston rockets wing Trevor Ariza could be one of those players headed to a former rival. Speaking on Tim Kawakami’s podcast, Haynes said that Ariza could be looking to leave the Houston Rockets, who beat Warriors beat in seven games in the Western Conference Finals.

Specifically, Haynes mentioned how the signing of Omri Casspi didn’t help them enough in the wing shooting department, and that Ariza could help remedy that.

Via the TK Show:

“I’m going to throw one name out there. He’d have to take a tremendous pay cut, but I think at the end of the day he wants to win. … If you’re trying to bring in somebody, a wing player, who’s durable … a proven vet … Trevor Ariza. I think would fit tremendously. I’m not sure he’s going to sign back in Houston.

This is no Kevin Durant-sized rumor, but Ariza was one of the key cogs that made the Rockets keep grinding all through the west this year. His name might not move the needle outside diehard NBA circles, but Ariza’s impact if he happened to join Golden State would be significant.

Ariza would have to take a massive pay cut. He made $7.8 million last year with the Rockets, and the Warriors will have just minimum spots and a mid-level exception worth a little more than $4 million this summer after (presumably) taking care of Kevin Durant.

It’s just a rumor at this point, but after Durant signed with the Warriors there’s really nothing that seems impossible when it comes to NBA free agency and the offseason anymore.