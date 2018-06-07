LeBron says everyone “besides Portland” knew Kevin Durant was going to be great (VIDEO)

Rip City, close your eyes. This one’s not for you.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James said that he and everyone in the league knew Kevin Durant was destined for greatness even before the 2007 NBA Draft, where the Seattle SuperSonics took the Texas product No. 2 overall.
Of course, the story of that draft was Greg Oden vs. Durant, and the Portland Trail Blazers fatefully selected Oden No. 1 overall. In a decision that mirrored the Sam Bowie vs. Michael Jordan decision from 1984, Portland wound up missing on an all-time great, instead finding themselves stuck with an oft-injured big man.
LeBron, joking and pushing the envelope a little further on Durant, continued on to say everyone knew Durant was going to be great, save for the Blazers.
The sting of that decision hasn’t fully subsided for Portland, although having Damian Lillard helps. We all know the story those Blazers, one that includes not just Oden’s knees but Brandon Roy’s as well.
If we can back up for a minute, the push for Durant was strong in the Rose City, by the way. Oden was not the consensus pick, not by a long shot, and there was even a well-written blog started by now-Sports Illustrated writer Ben Golliver called DraftKevinDurant. Still, history is history and Portland has been on the wrong side of it too many times.
Portland still wants LeBron to come to the Rose City, which is unlikely to happen. Meanwhile, as Durant continues to play for championship contenders it’s hard for Blazers fans to let the scars heal when guys like LeBron are still knocking you some 11 years later.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a pretty delightful reaction a couple of years ago when the Milwaukee Bucks star tried his first ever smoothie.
Antetokounmpo, a Greek native, allowed all of us to go on his journey through some of the more fun aspects of an international basketball player moving to America. Now, Antetokounmpo is apparently on a summer quest to try lots of other American junk foods and report back with his opinions and findings.
According to his Twitter, Antetokounmpo has already tried corn dogs, Kool-Aid, and Funyuns over the last few days.
Via Twitter:
That’s quite the run for Antetokounmpo. Save for the Funyuns, that looks like something I would have eaten for the entirety of freshman year of high school.
No doubt Antetokounmpo can spare the extra calories, and he should enjoy his vacation of, uh, well I suppose most of that is just sugar.
Funyuns are sort of gross, though. Cool Ranch Doritos are a classic.
The Suns are rumored to be set on drafting DeAndre Ayton No. 1.
He apparently buys it.
Ayton worked out with Phoenix on Wednesday, and that will apparently be his last workout.
Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports 98.7:
He said he’ll work out for “no one else.”
“I know I’m going number one,” he added.
It wasn’t because the Suns told him he’ll be drafted first. General manager Ryan McDonough said the team will continue working out potential No. 1 picks through Sunday.
“Nobody told me (I’ll go first),” Ayton said. “That’s just me. I think I deserve that. I’ve worked hard.
There’s plenty to like about the Arizona center. I doubt he slips past No. 2, even if this was his only workout. He’s the type of talent teams will covet, even without a workout.
I wonder whether the Kings holding the No. 2 pick influences Ayton’s plan. They’re not far removed from top prospects avoiding them, and reputations are hard to shake.
If Ayton senses Phoenix might not draft him, he can always work out elsewhere. This bravado is non-binding.
But if the Suns fulfil his proclamation, Sacramento faces a choice. At one point, word was the Kings would pick Ayton or Luka Doncic, whomever Phoenix didn’t. There has since been talk Sacramento could pass on Doncic, maybe for Marvin Bagley or Jaren Jackson Jr.
CLEVELAND – Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins‘ has positioned himself as the Warriors’ biggest enemy/nuisance (depending on your perspective) in these NBA Finals.
After Game 3 Wednesday, he targeted Kevin Durant.
Jason Lloyd of The Athletic:
On his way out of the arena, Kendrick Perkins stopped in the hallway and stuck his head in the interview room to see who was on the podium. When he saw it was Kevin Durant, Perk saluted him — with two middle fingers raised high over his massive frame. Without saying a word, he turned away and continued heading for the exit.
Durant responded by mouthing some unkind words:
Is the Golden State-Cleveland rivalry intensifying? Not quite.
Durant and Perkins are close from their time with the Thunder, and this was almost certainly good-natured ribbing between the two.
It was both expected and one of the strangest stories ever in the NBA: Bryan Colangelo is out as the GM of the Sixers.
Why? Because his wife — he contends without his knowledge — ran a series of Twitter burner accounts which defended him and savaged players on the team, including Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports get into why Colangelo had to go, even if you believe he didn’t know about the accounts, and who is most likely next in line to replace him.
The pair also gets into the 3-0 NBA Finals, the vibe around the Cavaliers, and what this means for LeBron James going forward.
As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.