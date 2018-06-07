Giannis Antetokounmpo is trying all of America’s worst junk foods (PHOTOS)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a pretty delightful reaction a couple of years ago when the Milwaukee Bucks star tried his first ever smoothie.

Antetokounmpo, a Greek native, allowed all of us to go on his journey through some of the more fun aspects of an international basketball player moving to America. Now, Antetokounmpo is apparently on a summer quest to try lots of other American junk foods and report back with his opinions and findings.

According to his Twitter, Antetokounmpo has already tried corn dogs, Kool-Aid, and Funyuns over the last few days.

Via Twitter:

Just tried a corndog for the first time…Man God Bless America! 😂😂 #ForReaL pic.twitter.com/k4RDp6nSnI — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 5, 2018

Just had my first sip of American Red Kool Aid while watching the game. It’s extremely tasty 🥤. America stay blessed 🙏🏾 #WhatsNextForTheFreak pic.twitter.com/y91RK5IaQS — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 7, 2018

While having my first pedicure in two years, I tried my first bag of Funyuns. They where good but I’ll stick to American Cool Ranch Doritos ✌🏾#AmericaStayBlessed #WhatsNextForTheFreak pic.twitter.com/ojiagExo3n — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 7, 2018

I just taste for the first time a smothie..MAN GOD BLESS AMERICA😊 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 20, 2014

That’s quite the run for Antetokounmpo. Save for the Funyuns, that looks like something I would have eaten for the entirety of freshman year of high school.

No doubt Antetokounmpo can spare the extra calories, and he should enjoy his vacation of, uh, well I suppose most of that is just sugar.

Funyuns are sort of gross, though. Cool Ranch Doritos are a classic.