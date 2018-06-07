Denver Nuggets unveil new logo, evolved uniforms

“Our franchise has a rich history containing numerous logo and color designs throughout our incredible 50-year story in Denver…“ said Josh Kroenke, Vice Chairman of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (owner of the Nuggets), in a statement. “The Denver Nuggets have always welcomed change and are continually looking for ways to innovate as shown by our evolution from the ABA’s Denver Rockets, to Maxie the Miner, the iconic Rainbow Skyline, and on to the Mountain Peak and Pickaxe. Each era of Nuggets basketball has its own distinct look and feel, and our amazing fans should know that this latest progression aims to celebrate our unique history while turning the page to represent the current and future era of our team.”
Here’s a closer look at the new uniforms, which include a nod to the old skyline logo on the Statement uniforms.
The players chose chalk in the main categories except their version of Rookie of the Year, which went to Donovan Mitchell over Ben Simmons. That’s a contentious debate, though I expect Simmons to win the real award (and expected Mitchell, a higher scorer, to win this one).
The union also named “The NBPA Backbone Award for best team leader” on all 30 teams. The winners:
It’s the question a lot of Cavaliers’ fans were asking after Game 3 — and one a lot of analysts were asking since Game 1.
A desperate Tyronn Lue let Hood out of the dog house Wednesday night and Hood took advantage of the situation, scoring 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He was the second playmaker shot creator the Cavaliers often have been looking for.
“I’m very happy for Rodney,” Lue said after another Cavaliers’ loss. “Played a good game. He was aggressive. Attacking the basket, and he gives you a guy who can shoot the basketball from three and also put the ball on the floor. I thought he did a good job attacking tonight. Gave us a lot of momentum throughout the course of the game.”
Hood had earned his seat on the bench — he had refused to enter the final minutes of a game against Boston, he had admitted he struggled to adjust to the scrutiny that comes with playing with LeBron James, and he and LeBron did not have much chemistry on the court (looking at the NBA’s Second Spectrum numbers, LeBron passed less to him than any other teammate).
Yet with Cleveland’s struggles to create shots and get enough points this series, a lot of analysts and Cavaliers fans had been calling for Hood to get some run since during Game 1. Lue tends to stick with his dogma and he was slow to come around on Hood in this series. He finally did.
“Just from watching the five-on-five games those guys play every day, and just seeing him get his work in and playing those games and being aggressive, getting his offensive scoring and stuff back, he’s been great in those games,” Lue said of Hood and why he finally got a real chance in Game 3. “Just thought we’d give him a shot, and he made the most of it, and just happy for him.”
Hood was not gloating about playing well and proving he deserved the chance.
“It would have been a lot more satisfying if we won,” Hood said. “We’re one game away from elimination. It feels good to play well, but at the same time we need to get the one game two days from now.”
Still, Hood impressed his teammates.
“I thought Rodney Hood was Rodney Hood tonight. That was Rodney Hood, man,” LeBron said. “He was just aggressive from the beginning when he got in the game, even though he missed his first three. He had a wide-open shot, but he just continued to push and push.
“His athleticism and his length and his touch around the rim, you know, it was more than just what he did for the team, I think for himself, that was just a huge moment for himself. That was good to see. That was great to see, actually.”
Hood was a microcosm of the Cavaliers in some ways in Game 3 — he got them some points and had a strong offensive night, but he also as part of the numerous defensive breakdowns that led to the Warriors getting 37 shots at the rim in the game, many of them dunks and uncontested layups.
“It’s tough because they really run the ball up the court and you always have to have your head on a swivel guarding the shooters,” Hood said of defending the Warriors. “And if you’re not being on the help side, make sure you communicate. It’s a tough thing to do.”
Hood is going to get his chance again in Game 4, the win-or-the-season-is-over game for the Cavaliers. With the way J.R. Smith is playing, Hood should get a lot of run in that one.
“The season is on the line. Leave it all out there on the court,” Hood said of the coming game Friday night. “Regardless of what happened, we come out and compete and get a win. The series isn’t over, and these guys [some Cavaliers teammates] have been in this position before. Us younger guys, new guys, we just have to follow their lead.”
NBA players were as impressed with Kevin Durant as you were
CLEVELAND – Then the reigning back-to-back MVP, Stephen CurrytextedKevin Durant nearly two years ago. Curry told Durant he didn’t care who’d be the face of the Warriors, who’d receive more recognition, who’d sell more shoes. Curry said he just wanted to win titles and that Durant would help.
That’s why after shooting 3-for-16 from the field and 1-for-10 on 3-pointers – his worst field-goal field-goal percentage (19%) and 3-point percentage (10%) in a playoff game – Curry said, “This moment is great.”
It was great because Durant posted 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists – a trio of marks nobody had ever hit in an NBA Finals game during the modern-postseason era (since the NBA adopted a 16-team playoff in 1984).
It was great because Golden State beat the Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3.
And it was great because the victory put the Warriors up 3-0 and on the cusp of their second straight title.
“We all have an opportunity to do what we do and do it well and put ourselves in position to win championships,” Curry said. “…Tonight was not my night offensively. It was his night.
“You encourage each other along the way, and we appreciate what we bring out of each other. We could talk about him all night. He was amazing.”
Curry showed his amazement after Durant scored in the first quarter, skipping and air-kicking along the sideline:
And again in the fourth quarter, howling in Durant’s face after he made the dagger 3-pointer:
“A lot of yelling, unnecessarily, Curry said. “Just enjoying the moment. He was so stone-faced that somebody had to yell and show some emotion.”
Said Durant: “We all just support each other with a real childlike approach to the game.”
Of course, there’s nothing childlike about the Warriors’ production. LeBron James called Durant an “assassin” – for good reason. Durant shot 15-for-23, including 6-for-9 on 3-pointers, carry Golden State on off nights by Curry and Klay Thompson (4-for-11).
“Holding Steph to 11 points and Klay to 10, you would think you would win that game,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.
Even Curry’s high-volume, low-efficiency game alone would sink most teams.
Other teams are 0-15 in the NBA Finals with a player who shot 20% or worse on at least 14 field-goal attempts in the modern-postseason era. The Warriors with Durant are 2-0.
Thanks to Durant scoring 38, Golden State also beat Cleveland in Game 1 last year despite Klay Thompson shooting 3-for-16.
“This is the beauty of this team and the luxury that we have,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.
Durant didn’t come to Golden State just to soak up the positivity. He has ingrained himself in the Warriors’ culture and become an active participant.
Curry didn’t make a 3-pointer until late in the fourth quarter, and though Durant received far more praise for his clutch 3-pointer, he called Curry’s the biggest shot of the game: