DeAndre Ayton says he won’t work out for teams other than Suns: ‘I know I’m going number one’

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
The Suns are rumored to be set on drafting DeAndre Ayton No. 1.

He apparently buys it.

Ayton worked out with Phoenix on Wednesday, and that will apparently be his last workout.

Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports 98.7:

He said he’ll work out for “no one else.”

“I know I’m going number one,” he added.

It wasn’t because the Suns told him he’ll be drafted first. General manager Ryan McDonough said the team will continue working out potential No. 1 picks through Sunday.

“Nobody told me (I’ll go first),” Ayton said. “That’s just me. I think I deserve that. I’ve worked hard.

There’s plenty to like about the Arizona center. I doubt he slips past No. 2, even if this was his only workout. He’s the type of talent teams will covet, even without a workout.

I wonder whether the Kings holding the No. 2 pick influences Ayton’s plan. They’re not far removed from top prospects avoiding them, and reputations are hard to shake.

If Ayton senses Phoenix might not draft him, he can always work out elsewhere. This bravado is non-binding.

But if the Suns fulfil his proclamation, Sacramento faces a choice. At one point, word was the Kings would pick Ayton or Luka Doncic, whomever Phoenix didn’t. There has since been talk Sacramento could pass on Doncic, maybe for Marvin Bagley or Jaren Jackson Jr.

Kevin Durant mouths cussing out double-bird-flipping Kendrick Perkins from interview podium (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
CLEVELAND – Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins‘ has positioned himself as the Warriors’ biggest enemy/nuisance (depending on your perspective) in these NBA Finals.

After Game 3 Wednesday, he targeted Kevin Durant.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic:

On his way out of the arena, Kendrick Perkins stopped in the hallway and stuck his head in the interview room to see who was on the podium. When he saw it was Kevin Durant, Perk saluted him — with two middle fingers raised high over his massive frame. Without saying a word, he turned away and continued heading for the exit.

Durant responded by mouthing some unkind words:

Is the Golden State-Cleveland rivalry intensifying? Not quite.

Durant and Perkins are close from their time with the Thunder, and this was almost certainly good-natured ribbing between the two.

PBT Podcast: Bryan Colangelo out in Philly, plus some Finals talk

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2018, 6:57 PM EDT
It was both expected and one of the strangest stories ever in the NBA: Bryan Colangelo is out as the GM of the Sixers.

Why? Because his wife — he contends without his knowledge — ran a series of Twitter burner accounts which defended him and savaged players on the team, including Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports get into why Colangelo had to go, even if you believe he didn’t know about the accounts, and who is most likely next in line to replace him.

The pair also gets into the 3-0 NBA Finals, the vibe around the Cavaliers, and what this means for LeBron James going forward.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

Who is next as GM in Philadelphia?

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2018, 5:35 PM EDT
Remember when the Colangelos — Jerry, and later Bryan — were brought in to save the Philadelphia 76ers from the leaguewide embarrassment of “The Process?”

That “embarrassing” process is now venerated and seen as the base of the Sixers success. Then on Thursday, Bryan Colangelo and the Sixers parted ways after reporting exposed his wife’s burner accounts (if you believe him, as the Sixers do) that ripped players. Those accounts caused too much damage to the organization to keep the younger Colangelo around.

So who is next as the general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers? That person is stepping into a situation with a ton of potential because of star players in house — Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons — plus good role players and guys with potential (Markelle Fultz has potential, Robert Covington is a great role player), plus the No. 10 pick, and a lot of cap space. It also can be a challenging task to turn all that potential into contending reality.

Here are some guys in consideration:

David Griffin. The former Cleveland Cavaliers’ GM is all the talk around the NBA Finals as the frontrunner to land this job. The reason is twofold: 1) He has a strong relationship and the respect of LeBron James, the free agent to be who the Sixers are targeting; 2) He’s probably the best guy available even if he can’t land them LeBron. Griffin did an excellent job of clearing the cap space to bring LeBron back, managing desires of a troublesome/challenging owner, and putting a team together around LeBron that won Cleveland it’s only title in franchise history. He’s smart and well connected around the league. He was let go in Cleveland because… ask Dan Gilbert, nobody else is sure.

Gilbert will not come cheap, and after his experience in Cleveland he will want some power and leeway, but he should be the Sixers first choice and they should pay the man.

Danny Ferry. The former Atlanta Hawks GM and a current advisor to Dell Demps in New Orleans comes up because he has had conversations before with Sixers ownership about coming on board. He’s a smart, experienced GM who wants another chance in the big chair. He was let go in Atlanta after reading directly from a racially insensitive (to put it kindly) scouting report on a phone call with minority owners of the team. (He also was caught in a power struggle between the then ownership factions of that team.)

Brett Brown. Could this be another Atlanta situation? When Ferry was forced out of the Hawks’ franchise they temporarily turned everything over to then-coach Mike Budenholzer to run the show, and then ownership decided to stick with him. In Philly, Brett Brown is now in charge of basketball operations running up to the draft and free agency. If the Sixers struggle to reach a deal with an established GM such as Griffin or Ferry, Brown keeping his new title is not out of the question.

Sam Hinkie. There is a vocal majority of Sixers fans were fervent believers in Hinkie and “the process,” and in turn hated everything Colangelo did (even when it was something good, like landing J.J. Redick, or picking up Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli as buyout free agents midseason). They want Hinkie back. Philadelphia primary owner Joshua Harris was asked about this directly at his press conference Thursday and danced around the question.

“We have a lot of respect for Sam, and we appreciate how he’s positioned our franchise,” Harris said. He was very noncommittal with anything going forward, sounding mostly like a guy still stunned all of this happened in the first place. Which is a fair reaction, this whole thing is strange.

While it’s not impossible, as long as Jerry Colangelo is still in place in the organization — and he is staying — it’s hard to imagine a Hinkie return.

An up-and-comer such as Troy Weaver or Mike Zarren. It is possible Harris and the elder Colangelo decide to go with one of the top guys in the on-deck circle, someone who has paid their dues and deserves a shot in the big chair. Troy Weaver has been Sam Presti’s right-hand man in Oklahoma City, while Mike Zarren is a highly-trusted member of Danny Ainge’s staff in Boston. Both guys deserve a shot. However, with the Sixers positioned to contend if the right moves are made, it’s hard to imagine Harris and company turning to a first-time GM, no matter how good they look on paper.

 

LeBron James says he left Cavaliers because they weren’t talented enough, won’t say whether this team is

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
CLEVELAND – The Cavaliers got eliminated by the Spurs in the 2007 NBA Finals, Celtics in 2008 second round and Celtics again in 2010 second round. The following summer, LeBron left for the Heat.

“I knew that my talent level here in Cleveland couldn’t succeed getting past a Boston, getting past the San Antonios of the league,” LeBron said.

That was a rather startling admission, though hardly a controversial assessment. Mo Williams, Antawn Jamison, Anthony Parker, Delonte West, Anderson Varejao and a 38-year-old Shaquille O’Neal weren’t that good – certainly not compared to Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Of course, with LeBron holding a player option for next season and the Cavs down 3-0 to the Warriors, the question becomes: Are his current teammates enough for him to beat the NBA’s elite?

A reporter asked as delicately as possible: “I’m not trying to get you to say anything negative about anybody. But how do you feel now?”

LeBron answered through his own laughter.

“You actually are trying to get me to say something,” he said.

“Listen, at the end of the day, I’m living in the moment now. I went back for you for your question. We’ve had an opportunity to win two of these games in this three-game series so far, and we haven’t come up with it.

“Obviously, from a talent perspective, if you’re looking at Golden State from their top five best players to our top five players, you would say they’re stacked better than us. Let’s just speak truth. Kevin Durant. You’ve got two guys with MVPs on their team. And then you’ve got a guy in Klay who could easily be on a team and carry a team, score 40 in a quarter before. And then you have Draymond, who is arguably one of the best defenders and minds we have in our game. So you have that crew. Then you add on a Finals MVP coming off the bench, a number one pick in Livingston and an All-Star in David West and whatever the case may be. So they have a lot of talent.

“We have a lot of talent as well. We’ve been in a position where we could win two out of these three games. So what do we have to do? Do we have to make more shots? Is it we have to have our minds into it a little bit more? Is it if there is a ball on the ground we can’t reach for it but you’ve got to dive for it?”

Those are the right questions for now.

Soon enough, he’ll face a different one: Should he again leave Cleveland to play with more talent?