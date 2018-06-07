Cavaliers have no answer for Kevin Durant or Warriors, who win to go up 3-0

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2018, 12:02 AM EDT
Cleveland has no answer for Kevin Durant.

Neither do 28 other teams, but the Cavaliers’ problems with him get exposed on the biggest of NBA stages. So do their other defensive issues, such as the inability to switch cleanly off the ball.

For the second straight year in the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers came out with force in Game 3 needing a win to avoid going down 0-3, only to have inconsistent defense and Kevin Durant do them in.

And Durant worked them with cruel efficiency.

Durant had 43 points on 15-of-23 shooting, 6-of-9 from three, including the above dagger, plus 13 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Warriors to a 110-102 win. The victory has the Warriors up 3-0 in the series, a deficit no team has ever come back from in the NBA Finals. Game 4 is Friday night in Cleveland.

“Some of those shots, I don’t think anybody in the world but him can hit them,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Durant.

KD wasn’t the Cavaliers’ only problem. Maybe not even their worst one.

For the second straight game the Warriors off-ball movement — such as their split screens, or the Warriors just slipping a screen — confused a Cavaliers defense that is trying to switch everything but is not defensively disciplined enough to do it. The result was a lay-up line for the Warriors — they had 37 shots at the rim in the game. Many of those uncontested. Whenever the Warriors needed a bucket, it seemed they could get one at the rim (or just throw the ball to KD).

Just got to be better,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said tersely when asked about the defensive issues. 

Those shots at the rim made up for the fact that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were off their game, combining to shoot 7-of-27 overall and 3-of-15 from three.

If the Cavaliers can’t beat the Warriors on a night their shooters are this off… it’s a bad sign. But there are a lot of bad signs in Cleveland now.

The Cavaliers wasted another strong game from LeBron James, who racked up his 10th NBA Finals triple-double — 33 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. Every other active player combined have three. There are just 27 of them total outside of LeBron.

LeBron was brilliant early in the game, being aggressive and attacking downhill, getting into the lane and not settling for threes. LeBron’s first 12 shots all the paint. He eventually took six threes, hitting just one, but he was carrying this team. He got a little help this time with Kevin Love scoring 20 and knocking down threes.

Tyronn Lue finally gave Rodney Hood a chance — the mid-season acquisition’s chemistry with LeBron has been iffy, but in a series where the Cavs need shot creation he is their second best at that. He rewarded Lue with 15 points and a strong game.

But it wasn’t enough in a game where the Cavaliers just have to try to outscore the Warriors because they can’t get stops.

Game 3 had the start the Cavaliers dreamed of — Love hits a three, J.R. Smith hits a three, more importantly the Cavaliers corralled three offensive rebounds and forced three Warriors turnovers. It led to 16-to-4 early run for Cavaliers.

But the Warriors are just never that easy to put away. Golden State started 0-of-6 from three, but one by Klay Thompson and one by Durant sparked run that eventually tied the game late in the first quarter.

Durant was making his “don’t forget about me for Finals MVP” push in the first half. He kept the Warriors close with his shooting (well, that and the off-ball movement that continues to lead to lay-up after lay-up for the Warriors).

Durant had 24 first-half points on 7-of-10 shooting, the three other Warriors All-Stars shot 4-of-18 and that included Curry and Thompson shooting 1-of-9 from three. The Warriors were down just six at the half.

Then came the expected third quarter Warriors run — up-tempo play, some threes raining down, the layup line continued, and the Warriors had an 11-point third quarter lead at one point that shrunk to eight by the end of the quarter, but that was enough to have the Warriors up 83-81.

LeBron and the Cavaliers made their push in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors scored on their final six possessions of the game and it summed up the night: Curry wide-open lay-up, Curry open three, Andre Iguodala dunk, Durant three, Draymond Green dunk, and then eventually a couple of Curry free throws.

The Cavaliers don’t have answers for Durant or the Warriors motion, and this series is now all but over.

NBA players were as impressed with Kevin Durant as you were

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2018, 2:22 AM EDT
Kevin Durant was a cold-blooded assassin.

Durant finished with 43 points on 23 shots, hit six threes, drained the deep dagger, and generally carried an off Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to a Game 3 win.

The showing overwhelmed the Cavaliers and it impressed other NBA players, who took to Twitter.

Brandon Rush, however, may have summed up the ultimate outcome best.

Kevin Durant rewards Stephen Curry’s ‘childlike approach to the game’

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2018, 1:44 AM EDT
CLEVELAND – Then the reigning back-to-back MVP, Stephen Curry texted Kevin Durant nearly two years ago. Curry told Durant he didn’t care who’d be the face of the Warriors, who’d receive more recognition, who’d sell more shoes. Curry said he just wanted to win titles and that Durant would help.

That’s why after shooting 3-for-16 from the field and 1-for-10 on 3-pointers – his worst field-goal field-goal percentage (19%) and 3-point percentage (10%) in a playoff game – Curry said, “This moment is great.”

It was great because Durant posted 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists – a trio of marks nobody had ever hit in an NBA Finals game during the modern-postseason era (since the NBA adopted a 16-team playoff in 1984).

It was great because Golden State beat the Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3.

And it was great because the victory put the Warriors up 3-0 and on the cusp of their second straight title.

“We all have an opportunity to do what we do and do it well and put ourselves in position to win championships,” Curry said. “…Tonight was not my night offensively. It was his night.

“You encourage each other along the way, and we appreciate what we bring out of each other. We could talk about him all night. He was amazing.”

Curry showed his amazement after Durant scored in the first quarter, skipping and air-kicking along the sideline:

And again in the fourth quarter, howling in Durant’s face after he made the dagger 3-pointer:

“A lot of yelling, unnecessarily, Curry said. “Just enjoying the moment. He was so stone-faced that somebody had to yell and show some emotion.”

Said Durant: “We all just support each other with a real childlike approach to the game.”

Of course, there’s nothing childlike about the Warriors’ production. LeBron James called Durant an “assassin” – for good reason. Durant shot 15-for-23, including 6-for-9 on 3-pointers, carry Golden State on off nights by Curry and Klay Thompson (4-for-11).

“Holding Steph to 11 points and Klay to 10, you would think you would win that game,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

Even Curry’s high-volume, low-efficiency game alone would sink most teams.

Other teams are 0-15 in the NBA Finals with a player who shot 20% or worse on at least 14 field-goal attempts in the modern-postseason era. The Warriors with Durant are 2-0.

Thanks to Durant scoring 38, Golden State also beat Cleveland in Game 1 last year despite Klay Thompson shooting 3-for-16.

“This is the beauty of this team and the luxury that we have,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Durant didn’t come to Golden State just to soak up the positivity. He has ingrained himself in the Warriors’ culture and become an active participant.

Curry didn’t make a 3-pointer until late in the fourth quarter, and though Durant received far more praise for his clutch 3-pointer, he called Curry’s the biggest shot of the game:

It certainly mattered to Curry, who fell even deeper into a mindset of a more innocent time.

“Me and my brother, we always – growing up shooting and playing, we always said you’ve got to make your last shot before you leave the gym,” Curry said. “Got it done tonight.”

Then, Curry smiled slightly. It didn’t matter that was his only make on 10 3-point attempts. He was satisfied.

Kevin Durant’s deep three is dagger in Cavaliers

By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2018, 11:33 PM EDT
On a night Kevin Durant was flat-out ridiculous, he put the dagger in the Cavaliers. And their NBA Finals dreams.

Durant picked up an off Stephen Curry with 43 points on 15-of-23 shooting, 6-of-9 from three. And it was his final three of the game that was the dagger.

That’s just not fair.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert tweets, deletes box score highlighting Warriors’ free-throw advantage

AP Photo/Phil Long
By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2018, 10:51 PM EDT
The Cavaliers led the Warriors by six at halftime of Game 3 despite a wide free-throw disparity:

  • Golden State: 12-for-13
  • Cleveland: 0-for-0

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert noticed.

SB Nation:

As we saw with his infamous letter, Dan Gilbert openly shares the grudges of many Cavaliers fans – even when it gets him in trouble.