AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Bryan Colangelo: My wife’s Twitter accounts were ‘seriously misguided’ and contained no private information from me

By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
Bryan Colangelo resigned as 76ers president today.

His wife, Barbara Bottini, admitted to operating the burner Twitter accounts at the heart of this scandal.

Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

First of all, the investigation did not confirm Colangelo had no knowledge of or involvement in the Twitter accounts. The investigation merely noted it found no forensic evidence Colangelo had no knowledge of or involvement in the Twitter accounts – while noting that became more difficult to find because Bottini executed a factory reset of her phone.

Beyond that, Colangelo spends a lot of time throwing his wife under the bus. It’s as if he’s trying to salvage his career in basketball, which sounds like a huge longshot.

If she didn’t get the inside information from him, where did she get it? Why did Colangelo continue to deny any knowledge of who ran the accounts at least two days after the news initially broke? Did she really not tell him it was her by then?

These will be difficult questions for Colangelo to get past.

I’m certainly sympathetic to spousal arguments stemming from one’s sometimes-clumsy desire to please the other. Well-intentioned ideas can go awry.

But it sure is messy to see it play out publicly.

Report: Jerry Colangelo, trying to protect Bryan Colangelo, threatened to undermine 76ers’ relationships around NBA

AP Photo/Will Powers
By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2018, 12:57 PM EDT
With Sam Hinkie’s Process embarrassing the NBA and costing the league money due to the 76ers tanking in a large market, NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly pushed experienced executive Jerry Colangelo onto Philadelphia. Hinkie left. Jerry Colangelo oversaw a search that ended with his son, Bryan Colangelo, becoming team president. Bryan and Jerry patted themselves on the back for fixing the 76ers’ culture.

Well.

Bryan resigned today after his wife admitted to operating burner Twitter accounts that sharply criticized many, including current 76ers Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice:

More than one person who spoke to PhillyVoice on the condition of anonymity suggested Jerry Colangelo tried to intervene on Bryan’s behalf, threatening to interfere with club relationships around the league.

At the 76ers ownership press conference announcing the move, primary owner Joshua Harris denied this report, saying that Jerry Colangelo cooperated with the investigation.

If this report is true, I don’t see how Jerry, who holds the title of “Special Advisor,” can remain with Philadelphia. Disagreement between executives can be healthy, but that sounds poisonous. However, it sounds like Harris wants to keep the elder Colangelo around the organization.

So much for the Colangelos stopping the 76ers’ from being a public embarrassment.

76ers investigation: Bryan Colangelo’s wife admitted to operating burner Twitter accounts, but he was ‘careless’ and ‘reckless’

AP Photo/Matt Rourke
By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2018, 12:31 PM EDT
Bryan Colangelo resigned as 76ers president today.

Will he admit to knowing of, let alone operating, the burner Twitter accounts at the heart of this scandal? He hasn’t, and at this point, there’s little reason to believe he will.

His wife, Barbara Bottini, apparently took the blame.

John Schumann of NBA.com:

If it were all truly Bottini without Colangelo’s knowledge, that opens a bunch of thorny issues. What leeway should someone have to discuss stressful work issues with a spouse? Is it fair to punish Colangelo for his wife’s actions? Did the views expressed in the tweets – sharply critical of many, including current 76ers Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz – reflect Colangelo’s views?

Here’s what I can’t get past: At least two days after the story broke, Colangelo was still denying any knowledge of who was behind the Twitter accounts. His wife didn’t inform him, in the midst of a career-defining scandal, it was her? Maybe that’s a marital issue not appropriate to be discussed here. Or maybe it speaks to Colangelo’s lack of trustworthiness – which, save anything else, probably did him in.

Report: Bryan Colangelo out as 76ers president

AP Photo/Matt Rourke
By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
The 76ers reportedly believed team president Bryan Colangelo’s denials of any knowledge about multiple burner Twitter accounts linked to him – accounts that praised him and sharply criticized many others, including Philadelphia players like Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, while conveying inside information.

That won’t save Colangelo’s job, though.

Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Colangelo’s tenure was poorly received from the jump by Philadelphia fans loyal to Sam Hinkie and his Process. Colangelo was viewed as a product of nepotism, as his father, Jerry Colangelo, oversaw the hiring process.

Bryan’s signature move will be trading up for the No. 1 pick last year to get Markelle Fultz, who suffered through a disappointing rookie year. The 76ers dealt the Celtics the No. 3 pick, which Boston used on Jayson Tatum, who looks like a future star.

Of course, the Twitter accounts – above else – will be Colangelo’s legacy, fairly or not. There’s still so much we don’t know about them, and maybe we’ll get answers later today.

Brett Brown is fine as an interim front-office head. The coach knows basketball. But both jobs are usually too much for one person, and Philadelphia shouldn’t let Brown’s proximity vault him into permanent power amid crisis. That interim title should stay interim.

Those Twitter accounts put the 76ers in a mess. This is only one step, though the biggest, of escaping it.

LeBron James feeling stress of facing mighty Warriors again

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
By Dan FeldmanJun 7, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
CLEVELAND – Kevin Durant hit a dagger pull-up 3-pointer from the left wing in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals in Cleveland. Kevin Durant hit a dagger pull-up 3-pointer from the left wing in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals in Cleveland.

“Nah, that wasn’t the same shot,” LeBron James said. “The one he made tonight was about four or five feet behind the one he made last year.”

LeBron has shown off his memory throughout these playoffs, but he wasn’t flaunting here. He wanted everyone else to remember just how good these Warriors are. Don’t treat what they do as routine, because it is not.

Since adding Durant, Golden State has put itself in discussion as the greatest team of all-time. Stephen Curry can shoot 3-for-16, including 1-for-10 on 3-pointers, on a Klay Thompson off night, and the Warriors can still in because of Durant. Golden State’s talent – don’t forget about the other star, Draymond Green – is perhaps unrivaled.

LeBron was asked to expound on the difference between the 2015-2016 Warriors, whom the Cavs faced in the Finals both years, and the 2017-2018 Warriors with Durant

“You guys asked me this last year, what was the difference between the Warriors the previous year and this year, and what was my answer?” LeBron said.

The question wasn’t rhetorical. LeBron stared at the questioner until someone else in the room yelled out “Kevin Durant.”

“Alright,” LeBron said. “There it is.

“Kevin Durant was my answer. He’s one of the best players that I’ve ever played against that this league has ever seen. His ability to handle the ball, shoot the ball, make plays at his length, his size, his speed. So, there it is.”

Remember, the Warriors won the title in 2015 and a record 73 regular-season games and three Finals games in 2016. They were already elite without Durant.

Now?

“It adds a level of stress,” LeBron said. “Because you know that you can never relax. You know if you relax, they make you pay, and making you pay could cost you a game.”

The Cavaliers could realistically be up 2-1 in these Finals. They blew a chance to win Game 1 on J.R. Smith‘s late boneheaded play, and they led Game 3 with three minutes left.

Instead the Warriors are up 3-0 with a chance to sweep Friday. Give them an inch, and they take a mile.

Dating back to Kyrie Irving‘s trade request, the Cavs have given many feet. That leads to questions about whether LeBron will use his player option to leave Cleveland this summer.

But even if the Cavaliers led the Finals 2-1, Golden State would still be favored in the series. The heavy speculation about LeBron’s future might be delayed in that scenario, but it’d still be coming. It’s as inevitable as these Warriors.

So, what will LeBron do about them? At this point, it’s a question for the offseason, primarily – though not completely yet.

“Friday morning when I wake up,” LeBron said, “I’ll be locked in and ready for Game 4.”