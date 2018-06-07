Apparently frustrated Stephen Curry yells into his jersey after Warriors’ Game 3 win (video)

CLEVELAND — Stephen Curry probably lost NBA Finals MVP with his Game 3 dud, shooting 3-for-16, including 1-for-10 on 3-pointers.
But the Warriors beat the Cavaliers to take a 3-0 lead.
How did Curry react?
“When you’re in that pressure-type environment on the court and there’s 19, 20 thousand fans screaming at you for two and a half hours, when you walk off the court, when you’re walking in the tunnel walking to the locker room, yeah, there’s a little time to decompress a little bit. It might come out a bunch of different ways.
“Yesterday, I just wanted to yell and get it over with.”
Curry helped create a culture of joy and positivity that attracted Kevin Durant (who saved Golden State with 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists), and Curry fulfilled his part in that last night, enthusiastically cheering Durant during the game and steadfastly praising him afterward.
If Curry, who’s far more competitive that it sometimes appears, takes a moment to vent about a poor individual game – even after a team win – that’s totally fine. Curry can occasionally think of himself first. He does plenty for the team – like help maintain an environment where a veteran like Andre Iguodala puts his arm around the shoulder of a dismayed teammate.