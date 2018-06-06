Report: Dwane Casey looks like Pistons’ next coach, John Beilein pulls out

From the start, as soon as Ed Stefanski was brought in to guide the process to hire a new coach in Detroit to replace Stan Van Gundy, Dwane Casey was the guy to beat. There were plenty of other guys interviewed, but Casey was setting the pace in this race.
It looks like he will get the job — Casey met with ownership, while his major rival for the job pulled out of consideration. Reporting from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Reading the tea leaves, it’s all over but the final handshake.
Casey seems the logical fit in Detroit. This is a team built to make the playoffs and make a little noise now with Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, and (*knock on wood*) a healthy Reggie Jackson. Casey lifted the Raptors up every year he was there, getting the team to defend and play to its strengths, leading to the greatest run of success in franchise history. Casey did everything right except beat LeBron James in the playoffs (and he joins a long line of coaches in that category). In Detroit, Casey will get as much out of this team as possible.
Expect this news to come down soon.
On Tuesday, Warriors coach put Andre Iguodala through a full practice and said that how he came out of that would determine if he could play in Game 3 Wednesday night.
He came out well enough — Iguodala was out getting in some sweat at Warriors shootaround on Wednesday and is expected to go in Game 3.
Iguodala had been pain free for a few days and has been pushing to play (he has been out since Game 4 of the Houston series with a lateral left leg contusion. Now it looks like he will get his chance. Which is trouble for Cleveland, a team already down 0-2 in this series and now Golden State is about to get better.
The return of Iguodala reunites the Hampton’s 5, the Warriors most potent lineup (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Iguodala). Iguodala was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, largely due to his defense on LeBron James, and that may be where he can make the biggest impact this series. Iguodala on LeBron means Durant can cover a lesser threat and be rested for the offensive end, it also means Green to cover a non-shooting threat so he can be a help defender and rim protector.
Andrew Bogut was the anchor of the 2015 champion Golden State Warriors — and if he doesn’t get injured halfway through the 2016 Finals that may have turned out differently as well. The Australian big man was never a high flier who came screaming in from the weakside to block a shot into the third row, rather he was just smart — always in the right position, always reading the play well, anticipating, and being one step ahead of the offense and shutting off lanes to the basket.
Bogut joined the Warriors for the 2012-13 season, the same season they brought in one Draymond Green.
Green credited Bogut with teaching him how to play NBA defense, speaking to Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell in an interview for ABC/ESPN (which is broadcasting The Finals).
“I’ll never forget it,” Green said. “My first day out at Golden State he was teaching me different things you could do that you couldn’t do in college and throughout the course of that year just teaching me positioning.
“I wouldn’t be half the defender I am without Andrew Bogut. He taught me so much about defence that I owe all my success to him, defensively.”
Green has had a lot of success — the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, three-time NBA All-Defense, and his post defense and rim protection anchor the small ball lineups that have propelled the Golden State Warriors to two NBA titles. Green is athletic and strong, but like Bogut it’s his ability to read the play and anticipate that makes him special.
In what would be a boost for a Warriors team on the road, they could get Andre Iguodala back for Game 3 — bringing the Warriors’ most dangerous lineup, the Hampton’s 5, back together.
“He’s doing better,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He played (Monday) some one-on-one, did some full-court drills. He told me he’s feeling better. So I would upgrade him to questionable. He’ll go through practice (Tuesday), and we’ll see how he feels after that, and tomorrow. But I think he’s getting closer, and I’m hopeful that he can play. If not tomorrow, then in Game 4. But, again, it’s day-to-day.”
Iguodala has reportedly been pain-free for a few days, and if that continues expect to see him suiting up Wednesday night. He has been out since Game 4 of the Houston Rockets series with a lateral left leg contusion.
While it reunites the Warriors’ most potent lineup, the biggest advantage of an Iguodala return is the defense on LeBron James. Iguodala on LeBron means Kevin Durant to cover someone else and stay more rested for the offensive end, it also means Draymond Green to cover a non-shooting threat so he can be a help defender and rim protector.
This is bad news for the Cavaliers, who are down 0-2 in the series and now the Warriors are about to get better.
Paul George‘s versatile game — he shot 40 percent from three last season, he can attack off the dribble, he’s a 6’9″ wing who can defend multiple positions — make him a fit on every team in the NBA. That can’t be said about most of the game’s stars, they have a very particular set of skills that don’t necessarily fit smoothly with certain other types of players. George is a jack-of-all-trades who literally will upgrade any team he is on.
Which is why there will be a lot of interest in him this summer.
It’s considered a two-horse race for his services — he stays in Oklahoma City where he had a good experience last season, or he goes home to be the face of the Lakers’ franchise — but other teams will want to get into the mix. Such as the Houston Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s “NBA Draft: On the Clock” special Tuesday (hat tip Sagar Trika of Blazers’ Edge).
Rockets’ man with the hammer Daryl Morey is obsessed with beating the Warriors, which his team failed to do last month. While there are a lot of “what ifs” with that loss, it’s not Morey’s style to sit back and say “well, we were close, and if next year we can just keep Chris Paul healthy…” rather, he’s going to go for it. He’s going to go after LeBron James. And he’s going to go after Paul George. The challenge in landing George is that the Rockets are capped out, and they would need to strip the roster down to just the core players — Paul, James Harden, Clint Capela — to sign George to a max deal.
The Philadelphia 76ers also want to get into the George conversation, and he would fit beautifully with them as a floor spacer and defender. They can easily create the max cap space room, and they are a team on the verge of contending (if Joel Embiid stays healthy… **knocks on wood**). The question is can they get an interview.
In the end, the smart money is on Los Angeles or OKC (as for where he goes, depends on who you ask on what day around the league, sources are divided and nobody knows for sure).