Report: 76ers president Bryan Colangelo holds pre-draft workout

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
The 76ers could announce the fate of team president Bryan Colangelo – who has been tied to multiple Twitter accounts that praised him and bashed others, including Philadelphia players – anytime now.

In the meantime…

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

Does this mean Philadelphia will keep Colangelo? No, but it certainly doesn’t indicate he’ll lose his job.

As long as there’s a chance he’ll remain in charge, he should keep doing his job. Otherwise, he and the 76ers will fall even further behind. It’s definitely not business as usual in Philadelphia, but that doesn’t mean all business should stop.

The 76ers have the Nos. 26, 38 and 39 picks. Grayson Allen could make sense in that range.

Report: 76ers believe Bryan Colangelo did not know of Twitter accounts

By Dan FeldmanJun 6, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
76ers president Bryan Colangelo is back on the job amid a probe into multiple Twitter accounts tied to him that revealed sensitive information and sharply criticized many people, including Philadelphia players.

Could Colangelo maintain his position long-term?

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

While the Sixers’ investigation into president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo’s Twitter fiasco is ongoing, the general belief within the Sixers’ organization is that it believes Bryan Colangelo’s assertion he had no knowledge of the Twitter accounts, did not send the messages or had known the messages were being sent, according to a source.

The Sixers are trying to decide if they can go forward with Colangelo after sensitive team information went public.

Even if Colangelo knew nothing of the accounts until The Ringer reported on them, that wouldn’t completely absolve him. Many questions must be answered:

Did Colangelo share private information with whoever ran the accounts? If it were his wife and he truly had no idea she’d share it publicly, is that a fireable offense? What leeway do people have to talk about work with their spouses?

Does Colangelo share the views of the tweeters? Would relationships be irreparably damaged if Colangelo’s opinions of people – including current 76ers Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz – are now public? Even if there is just perception of Colangelo’s opinions, is that too harmful for him to keep his job? How much could we separate Colangelo’s opinions from his wife’s?

Remember, too, Colangelo denied knowing who was behind the accounts as recently as at least Thursday, two days after the story broke. If it was his wife, did she really not come clean to him during that initial time of crisis? Even if Colangelo didn’t know as she were doing it, him lying after the fact could be very damaging for someone desperately trying to prove he’s still trustworthy.

I don’t know whether the 76ers are right to believe Colangelo, but if he truly knew nothing of the accounts while they were active, that only makes their impending decision more complex.

Josh Longstaff added to US Basketball World Cup qualifying staff

Associated PressJun 6, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Josh Longstaff, coach of Erie in the NBA G League and a former assistant with Oklahoma City and New York, will be an assistant coach for the U.S. Basketball World Cup qualifying team.

USA Basketball said Wednesday that Longstaff will join Jeff Van Gundy’s staff for games on June 28 in Mexico and July 1 in Cuba, as well as second-round games in September.

He replaces Ronald Nored, who recently was hired as a Charlotte Hornets assistant.

Longstaff led the BayHawks to a 28-22 record last season and the Eastern Conference finals. Before that, he spent three seasons with the Knicks after beginning his career with the Thunder from 2010-14.

John Thompson III is the other assistant for the Americans, who are unbeaten under Van Gundy and already have clinched a spot in the second round of qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in China.

Shawn Marion says fans, media not being fair to LeBron’s Cavalier teammates

By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
LeBron James has no help.” “It’s 1-on-5 out there.” “If LeBron James just had some teammates…”

It’s the narrative of the 2018 NBA Finals: LeBron has been brilliant (40 points, 10.5 assists, and 8.5 rebounds per game) but he can’t do it alone, and mostly it has looked like LeBron vs. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Former NBA champion and All-Star Shawn Marion is having none of that.

Marion went on the Ballers with Babies” podcast with Mark Williard  (about the intersection of sports and family life) and The Matrix went off on the idea LeBron has no help.

“It’s really sad, because basketball is a team sport. So basically if he has no help, so basically you’re telling me he’s going out there, he’s beating 5 guys on 1. That’s bulls***. That’s not fair to those guys who go out there who are professional athletes who go out there and work to help him do the stuff they do. LeBron does everything for the team, but he wants to do everything for the team. You wait until the opportunity arises for you to receive the ball. And that’s just part of it. It comes with the territory but that’s not fair to those guys. There’s no way you can go out there and beat a team 1 on 5.”

Spoken like a man who felt overshadowed at times on a great team (and he shouldn’t have been — Marion was a special player). Also remember that Marion ended his career with the Cavaliers in 2015, helping them reach the NBA Finals, where they lost to these same Warriors.

The line that is interesting in there is that “LeBron wants to do everything for his team.” Not sure if that’s totally true — he wants to be the alpha, the No. 1 option, but he has realized the value of team in Miami and he would like more of that in Cleveland.

Marion is right about this, it’s a bit of hyperbole to say this series has been 1-on-5, however, it’s not hyperbole to say LeBron isn’t getting enough help. Cavaliers not named LeBron are shooting 38 percent overall and 26.4 percent from three. Those are professional athletes who work hard on their craft in Cleveland, but in the harsh spotlight of the NBA Finals, they have not been good enough so far.

If that doesn’t change in Game 3 Wednesday night, this Finals will be effectively over. And that’s not hyperbole.

Steve Kerr: ‘Pretty good chance’ Andre Iguodala plays in Game 3

By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
On Tuesday, Warriors coach put Andre Iguodala through a full practice and said that how he came out of that would determine if he could play in Game 3 Wednesday night.

He came out well enough — Iguodala was out getting in some sweat at Warriors shootaround on Wednesday and is expected to go in Game 3.

Iguodala had been pain free for a few days and has been pushing to play (he has been out since Game 4 of the Houston series with a lateral left leg contusion. Now it looks like he will get his chance. Which is trouble for Cleveland, a team already down 0-2 in this series and now Golden State is about to get better.

The return of Iguodala reunites the Hampton’s 5, the Warriors most potent lineup (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Iguodala). Iguodala was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, largely due to his defense on LeBron James, and that may be where he can make the biggest impact this series.  Iguodala on LeBron means Durant can cover a lesser threat and be rested for the offensive end, it also means Green to cover a non-shooting threat so he can be a help defender and rim protector. 

 