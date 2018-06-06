NBA referees are going to live tweet Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Officiating has been a huge conversation this season in the NBA. Players have complained about how referees have treated them all season long, and we have had a couple big incidents over the course of the season. However, the memory span is short in the NBA and during these NBA Finals we’ve only been somewhat reminded of the league’s officiating problems during the first two games.
Nevertheless the NBRA — the ref’s union — still feels as though they were coming under attack enough that they had to make a statement during these pivotal moments of the NBA postseason. Their response, presumably a response to cries of poor officiating, is an announcement that the NBRA will be live tweeting Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBRA says they will watch the game and respond with reactions to the game and presumably give explanations to whistles.
The announcement came via a tweet on the official account of the NBRA, which referenced NBA Twitter by name, a move that does seem a little bit reactionary to the conversation online being led by fans.
Of course there has been a concerted effort by the referees to help amend their image over the last part of the season. Even recently, a story on ESPN by Kevin Arnovitz went in-depth on how officials make their calls during the culmination of the season. It’s a good read if you haven’t checked it out, but the move to live tweet the game on social media is sort of an odd one if you ask me.
There’s pretty much no way this goes well for the NBRA. If the officials make a bunch of obviously bad calls and try to defend them on Twitter, the online community will roast them. If the game is uneventful, it will be hard to spice up and add appreciation of officials for fans watching the game.
I also think there is something to be said about hoping that some kind of informational campaign about the referees and the toughness of their job will help influence the middle of the bell curve when it comes to online fans. Some people just aren’t open to hearing that kind of rational talk, which sort of comes with the territory of both being a fan and when your emotions fly without restraints during a sporting event.
More explanation is good, and kudos to the NBRA for trying even if it is reputation management. It’s a big swing to live tweet a game and explain calls, however. Let’s hope it goes well for them.
This year Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey did at least one thing that you don’t see from NBA executives that often. When asked about how much Morey wanted to beat his Western Conference rivals in the Golden State Warriors, he was completely honest.
In fact, Morey said that he was completely obsessed.
Those comments raised a few eyebrows, but it was nice to hear something public from an NBA executive that wasn’t smoothed over by PR or actively cloaking some kind of alternate angle.
Now Golden State is in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth year in a row, this time after beating the Rockets in the Western Conference Finals. But has Morey backed off of his comments?
Absolutely not.
Via twitter:
Morey has done a good job putting together a Rockets team that is a serious contender, one that took the Warriors longer to dispatch in the postseason than perhaps many anticipated. Therefore, Morey has more of a bit of ground to stand on as he talks about how every team in the NBA should be angling to try and beat Golden State. Obviously, that’s just not possible for some teams given their current roster construction, or where they’re at in their roster cycle, but it’s an altruistic sentiment.
Seing Morey talk about his desire to beat the Warriors as his main competitor is fun to see. Perhaps Houston will add a piece this offseason that takes them over the top against Golden State?
I wonder who that might be.
Given how much respect NBA players have for Kyrie Irving, it’s no wonder one Golden State Warriors star is happy he doesn’t have to guard or switch on to the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard in the NBA Finals this year.
That man is Klay Thompson.
Irving, now with the Boston Celtics, is not just a crafty dribbler of the ball but a pain to run around with as a defender. Boston fell to Cleveland in the Eastern Conference Finals this year, stretching it to seven games but missing a date in the Finals.
That allows Thompson, who used to get a heavy defensive assignment with Irving when he played for the Cavaliers, to defend some of the lesser Cleveland guards. For their part, guys like JR Smith, George Hill, Rodney Hood, and Jordan Clarkson have been underproductive.
When asked about who were his top-ranked offensive players — and thus, who were the toughest to guard — Thompson said players like James Harden and LeBron James were right up there. He also singled out Irving in a special way.
Irving seems like he instills natural trepidation into NBA defenders, perhaps because it’s not just about getting beat with him. When Irving dribbles, it’s possible that you might get straight up embarrassed, which is never something an NBA player’s ego wants to defend against.
The saga of the unknown burner accounts could be coming to a close in Philadelphia.
Many thought Friday would have been the date that the Philadelphia 76ers decided to relieve GM Bryan Colangelo of his duties after several burner Twitter accounts critical of Sixers players were linked to Colangelo. The 76ers boss has admitted at least one of the accounts was his, and further sleuthing has possibly linked Colangelo’s wife to some of the remaining usernames.
With the draft and free agency coming up, and because of the nature of some of the tweets regarding current Sixers stars, Colangelo keeping his position has seemed tenuous. But still, Colangelo remains with the team.
But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Colangelo could know his fate by Wednesday. Speaking on an ESPN special that aired on Tuesday, Wojnarowksi said Colangelo and his wife have been interviewed and they are prepped to make a decision soon.
Via Twitter:
The deadline for a final decision keeps moving, so don’t hold Philadelphia to the date. Still, with investigations ongoing it seems like the Sixers should be wrapping this up sooner rather than later, especially given the context of the NBA calendar.
Kendrick Perkins is the Cavaliers’ enforcer.
He showed that in Game 2 of the NBA Finals by, um, sitting still on the bench in street clothes while Stephen Curry aimlessly backed into him.
That bothered some Warriors.
Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:
Perkins can talk big and tough (in part because he is big and tough). I doubt it goes anywhere.
The Warriors are winning the war anyway, which allows them to pick petty battles like this. Unless Cleveland mounts more of a resistance on the court, I doubt Golden State would be concerned about escalating a war of words with Perkins.