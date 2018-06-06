LeBron James throws himself an alley-oop off backboard (video)

CLEVELAND – Cavaliers are LOUD with their team back home and off to a hot start in Game 3.
This LeBron James pass to himself off the backboard made it only more raucous.
CLEVELAND – Cavaliers are LOUD with their team back home and off to a hot start in Game 3.
This LeBron James pass to himself off the backboard made it only more raucous.
When the story of Bryan Colangelo’s alleged burner Twitter accounts broke, 76ers center Joel Embiid got off his jokes, shared Colangelo’s denial while expressing it would be “really bad” if true, called for time for facts to come out and said he ultimately didn’t believe Colangelo was behind the accounts.
As the 76ers reportedly move toward believing Colangelo’s account, Embiid is chiming in again.
Embiid:
The usual warning: Read into vague tweets at your own peril.
But the tweets contained harsh criticism of Embiid’s handling of injuries, devotion, attitude and standing within Philadelphia. Even if Colangelo didn’t write them – if someone close to him, like his wife, did – do they reflect Colangelo’s views?
If Embiid wanted to make that question his business, he could.
CLEVELAND – Andre Iguodala took the court with his hoodie up and while blowing warm air on his fists. As he took his first shot, his hood slipped forward and covered his eyes. Iguodala removed the obstruction then successfully completed his warmup.
Iguodala has been cleared to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight.
The Warriors will no longer be forced to rely on just Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Iguodala provides Golden State with a fifth reliable player – as if it’s four stars weren’t enough of a challenge for the Cavaliers.
Despite Iguodala missing the final four games of the Western Conference finals and first two of NBA Finals with a knee injury, the Warriors advanced past the Rockets and have built a 2-0 lead over Cleveland.
Golden State’s four stars have been predictably strong. Finding them a fifth court-mate has been tricky, though.
Shaun Livingston has played well in Iguodala’s absence. Even JaVale McGee has had his moments.
But Iguodala is the most dependable option. Unlike Livingston and McGee, Iguodala is a capable 3-point shooter. He also defends better – especially against LeBron James.
Iguodala’s return will ease the burden on Durant (for offense) and Green (for help defense). Those two won’t have to spend nearly as much time matched up with LeBron.
The Cavs get a lift with the series moving to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4, but now the Warriors will have their own boost.
It’s been a rough year for former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis. First, he was arrested on drug charges when he was caught with a quarter pound (126 grams) of weed and $96,000 cash. Davis denied he was selling in one of the great social media posts ever — while eating Popeye’s chicken on a charter plane.
This time it’s more serious. Davis has been charged with felony assault for allegedly beating up a guy (who went to the hospital with a facial fracture and broken ribs) outside a Los Angeles area nightclub back in April. TMZ broke the story.
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has been formally charged with felony assault stemming from an alleged violent altercation in April and if he’s convicted … he faces up to 7 YEARS in prison, TMZ Sports has learned…
A rep for the L.A. County District Attorney’s office tells us the official charge is felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury … and it carries a possible 7-year prison sentence.
First off, he would not get seven years, in these kinds of cases things are almost always pled down to a lesser charge with much less jail time, if any, depending on Davis’ record and cooperation. That said, Davis is in real trouble here and could spend some time behind bars.
No funny video is getting him out of this one.
Davis played in the NBA for eight seasons, spending time with the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Clippers. During just his second season, he played a key role off the bench for the Celtics during their run to the title. His bench role expanded the next couple of seasons when Boston made other playoff runs (who could forget Nate Robinson referred to Davis and himself as “Donkey and Shrek” during the 2010 NBA Finals). Davis earned $36.4 million in salary during his NBA career.
The Cavaliers are set to host the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight.
Will Cleveland take the L?
Literally, yes.
NBC Sports Bay Area:
Foreshadowing?