Kevin Durant with 24-point, 8-rebound first half

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The focus in these NBA Finals has been on LeBron James‘ brilliance and on Stephen Curry‘s three-point explosion. Kevin Durant was getting overlooked, despite playing at a near Finals MVP level.

No longer — Durant had 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting, plus 8 rebounds in the first half.

Durant was doing stuff like this.

And this.

His shooting made up for a slow start from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (a combined 1-of-9 from three) and it was only a six-point Cavaliers lead at the half.