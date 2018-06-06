Kevin Durant with 24-point, 8-rebound first half

The focus in these NBA Finals has been on LeBron James‘ brilliance and on Stephen Curry‘s three-point explosion. Kevin Durant was getting overlooked, despite playing at a near Finals MVP level.
No longer — Durant had 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting, plus 8 rebounds in the first half.
Durant was doing stuff like this.
And this.
His shooting made up for a slow start from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (a combined 1-of-9 from three) and it was only a six-point Cavaliers lead at the half.
On a night Kevin Durant was flat-out ridiculous, he put the dagger in the Cavaliers. And their NBA Finals dreams.
Durant picked up an off Stephen Curry with 43 points on 15-of-23 shooting, 6-of-9 from three. And it was his final three of the game that was the dagger.
That’s just not fair.
The Cavaliers led the Warriors by six at halftime of Game 3 despite a wide free-throw disparity:
- Golden State: 12-for-13
- Cleveland: 0-for-0
Cavs owner Dan Gilbert noticed.
SB Nation:
As we saw with his infamous letter, Dan Gilbert openly shares the grudges of many Cavaliers fans – even when it gets him in trouble.
CLEVELAND – Cavaliers are LOUD with their team back home and off to a hot start in Game 3.
This LeBron James pass to himself off the backboard made it only more raucous.
Update: It seems likely Embiid was referring to this eating-and-drinking event.
————————
When the story of Bryan Colangelo’s alleged burner Twitter accounts broke, 76ers center Joel Embiid got off his jokes, shared Colangelo’s denial while expressing it would be “really bad” if true, called for time for facts to come out and said he ultimately didn’t believe Colangelo was behind the accounts.
As the 76ers reportedly move toward believing Colangelo’s account, Embiid is chiming in again.
Embiid:
The usual warning: Read into vague tweets at your own peril.
But the tweets contained harsh criticism of Embiid’s handling of injuries, devotion, attitude and standing within Philadelphia. Even if Colangelo didn’t write them – if someone close to him, like his wife, did – do they reflect Colangelo’s views?
If Embiid wanted to make that question his business, he could.