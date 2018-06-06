Joel Embiid: ‘SIPS………’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When the story of Bryan Colangelo’s alleged burner Twitter accounts broke, 76ers center Joel Embiid got off his jokes, shared Colangelo’s denial while expressing it would be “really bad” if true, called for time for facts to come out and said he ultimately didn’t believe Colangelo was behind the accounts.

As the 76ers reportedly move toward believing Colangelo’s account, Embiid is chiming in again.

Embiid:

SIPS……… — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 7, 2018

The usual warning: Read into vague tweets at your own peril.

But the tweets contained harsh criticism of Embiid’s handling of injuries, devotion, attitude and standing within Philadelphia. Even if Colangelo didn’t write them – if someone close to him, like his wife, did – do they reflect Colangelo’s views?

If Embiid wanted to make that question his business, he could.