Glen “Big Baby” Davis charged with felony assault, could face jail time

It’s been a rough year for former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis. First, he was arrested on drug charges when he was caught with a quarter pound (126 grams) of weed and $96,000 cash. Davis denied he was selling in one of the great social media posts ever — while eating Popeye’s chicken on a charter plane.

This time it’s more serious. Davis has been charged with felony assault for allegedly beating up a guy (who went to the hospital with a facial fracture and broken ribs) outside a Los Angeles area nightclub back in April. TMZ broke the story.

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has been formally charged with felony assault stemming from an alleged violent altercation in April and if he’s convicted … he faces up to 7 YEARS in prison, TMZ Sports has learned… A rep for the L.A. County District Attorney’s office tells us the official charge is felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury … and it carries a possible 7-year prison sentence.

First off, he would not get seven years, in these kinds of cases things are almost always pled down to a lesser charge with much less jail time, if any, depending on Davis’ record and cooperation. That said, Davis is in real trouble here and could spend some time behind bars.

No funny video is getting him out of this one.

Davis played in the NBA for eight seasons, spending time with the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Clippers. During just his second season, he played a key role off the bench for the Celtics during their run to the title. His bench role expanded the next couple of seasons when Boston made other playoff runs (who could forget Nate Robinson referred to Davis and himself as “Donkey and Shrek” during the 2010 NBA Finals). Davis earned $36.4 million in salary during his NBA career.