Giant ‘L’ literally delivered to Cavaliers’ arena (video)

The Cavaliers are set to host the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight.
Will Cleveland take the L?
Literally, yes.
NBC Sports Bay Area:
Foreshadowing?
CLEVELAND – Andre Iguodala took the court with his hoodie up and while blowing warm air on his fists. As he took his first shot, his hood slipped forward and covered his eyes. Iguodala removed the obstruction then successfully completed his warmup.
Iguodala has been cleared to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight.
The Warriors will no longer be forced to rely on just Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Iguodala provides Golden State with a fifth reliable player – as if it’s four stars weren’t enough of a challenge for the Cavaliers.
Despite Iguodala missing the final four games of the Western Conference finals and first two of NBA Finals with a knee injury, the Warriors advanced past the Rockets and have built a 2-0 lead over Cleveland.
Golden State’s four stars have been predictably strong. Finding them a fifth court-mate has been tricky, though.
Shaun Livingston has played well in Iguodala’s absence. Even JaVale McGee has had his moments.
But Iguodala is the most dependable option. Unlike Livingston and McGee, Iguodala is a capable 3-point shooter. He also defends better – especially against LeBron James.
Iguodala’s return will ease the burden on Durant (for offense) and Green (for help defense). Those two won’t have to spend nearly as much time matched up with LeBron.
The Cavs get a lift with the series moving to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4, but now the Warriors will have their own boost.
It’s been a rough year for former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis. First, he was arrested on drug charges when he was caught with a quarter pound (126 grams) of weed and $96,000 cash. Davis denied he was selling in one of the great social media posts ever — while eating Popeye’s chicken on a charter plane.
This time it’s more serious. Davis has been charged with felony assault for allegedly beating up a guy (who went to the hospital with a facial fracture and broken ribs) outside a Los Angeles area nightclub back in April. TMZ broke the story.
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has been formally charged with felony assault stemming from an alleged violent altercation in April and if he’s convicted … he faces up to 7 YEARS in prison, TMZ Sports has learned…
A rep for the L.A. County District Attorney’s office tells us the official charge is felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury … and it carries a possible 7-year prison sentence.
First off, he would not get seven years, in these kinds of cases things are almost always pled down to a lesser charge with much less jail time, if any, depending on Davis’ record and cooperation. That said, Davis is in real trouble here and could spend some time behind bars.
No funny video is getting him out of this one.
Davis played in the NBA for eight seasons, spending time with the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Los Angeles Clippers. During just his second season, he played a key role off the bench for the Celtics during their run to the title. His bench role expanded the next couple of seasons when Boston made other playoff runs (who could forget Nate Robinson referred to Davis and himself as “Donkey and Shrek” during the 2010 NBA Finals). Davis earned $36.4 million in salary during his NBA career.
76ers president Bryan Colangelo is back on the job amid a probe into multiple Twitter accounts tied to him that revealed sensitive information and sharply criticized many people, including Philadelphia players.
Could Colangelo maintain his position long-term?
John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia:
While the Sixers’ investigation into president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo’s Twitter fiasco is ongoing, the general belief within the Sixers’ organization is that it believes Bryan Colangelo’s assertion he had no knowledge of the Twitter accounts, did not send the messages or had known the messages were being sent, according to a source.
The Sixers are trying to decide if they can go forward with Colangelo after sensitive team information went public.
Even if Colangelo knew nothing of the accounts until The Ringer reported on them, that wouldn’t completely absolve him. Many questions must be answered:
Did Colangelo share private information with whoever ran the accounts? If it were his wife and he truly had no idea she’d share it publicly, is that a fireable offense? What leeway do people have to talk about work with their spouses?
Does Colangelo share the views of the tweeters? Would relationships be irreparably damaged if Colangelo’s opinions of people – including current 76ers Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz – are now public? Even if there is just perception of Colangelo’s opinions, is that too harmful for him to keep his job? How much could we separate Colangelo’s opinions from his wife’s?
Remember, too, Colangelo denied knowing who was behind the accounts as recently as at least Thursday, two days after the story broke. If it was his wife, did she really not come clean to him during that initial time of crisis? Even if Colangelo didn’t know as she were doing it, him lying after the fact could be very damaging for someone desperately trying to prove he’s still trustworthy.
I don’t know whether the 76ers are right to believe Colangelo, but if he truly knew nothing of the accounts while they were active, that only makes their impending decision more complex.
The 76ers could announce the fate of team president Bryan Colangelo – who has been tied to multiple Twitter accounts that praised him and bashed others, including Philadelphia players – anytime now.
In the meantime…
Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:
Does this mean Philadelphia will keep Colangelo? No, but it certainly doesn’t indicate he’ll lose his job.
As long as there’s a chance he’ll remain in charge, he should keep doing his job. Otherwise, he and the 76ers will fall even further behind. It’s definitely not business as usual in Philadelphia, but that doesn’t mean all business should stop.
The 76ers have the Nos. 26, 38 and 39 picks. Grayson Allen could make sense in that range.