Draymond Green says Andrew Bogut taught him how to play NBA defense

Andrew Bogut was the anchor of the 2015 champion Golden State Warriors — and if he doesn’t get injured halfway through the 2016 Finals that may have turned out differently as well. The Australian big man was never a high flier who came screaming in from the weakside to block a shot into the third row, rather he was just smart — always in the right position, always reading the play well, anticipating, and being one step ahead of the offense and shutting off lanes to the basket.
Bogut joined the Warriors for the 2012-13 season, the same season they brought in one Draymond Green.
Green credited Bogut with teaching him how to play NBA defense, speaking to Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell in an interview for ABC/ESPN (which is broadcasting The Finals).
“I’ll never forget it,” Green said. “My first day out at Golden State he was teaching me different things you could do that you couldn’t do in college and throughout the course of that year just teaching me positioning.
“I wouldn’t be half the defender I am without Andrew Bogut. He taught me so much about defence that I owe all my success to him, defensively.”
Green has had a lot of success — the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, three-time NBA All-Defense, and his post defense and rim protection anchor the small ball lineups that have propelled the Golden State Warriors to two NBA titles. Green is athletic and strong, but like Bogut it’s his ability to read the play and anticipate that makes him special.
In what would be a boost for a Warriors team on the road, they could get Andre Iguodala back for Game 3 — bringing the Warriors’ most dangerous lineup, the Hampton’s 5, back together.
“He’s doing better,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He played (Monday) some one-on-one, did some full-court drills. He told me he’s feeling better. So I would upgrade him to questionable. He’ll go through practice (Tuesday), and we’ll see how he feels after that, and tomorrow. But I think he’s getting closer, and I’m hopeful that he can play. If not tomorrow, then in Game 4. But, again, it’s day-to-day.”
Iguodala has reportedly been pain-free for a few days, and if that continues expect to see him suiting up Wednesday night. He has been out since Game 4 of the Houston Rockets series with a lateral left leg contusion.
While it reunites the Warriors’ most potent lineup, the biggest advantage of an Iguodala return is the defense on LeBron James. Iguodala on LeBron means Kevin Durant to cover someone else and stay more rested for the offensive end, it also means Draymond Green to cover a non-shooting threat so he can be a help defender and rim protector.
This is bad news for the Cavaliers, who are down 0-2 in the series and now the Warriors are about to get better.
Paul George‘s versatile game — he shot 40 percent from three last season, he can attack off the dribble, he’s a 6’9″ wing who can defend multiple positions — make him a fit on every team in the NBA. That can’t be said about most of the game’s stars, they have a very particular set of skills that don’t necessarily fit smoothly with certain other types of players. George is a jack-of-all-trades who literally will upgrade any team he is on.
Which is why there will be a lot of interest in him this summer.
It’s considered a two-horse race for his services — he stays in Oklahoma City where he had a good experience last season, or he goes home to be the face of the Lakers’ franchise — but other teams will want to get into the mix. Such as the Houston Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s “NBA Draft: On the Clock” special Tuesday (hat tip Sagar Trika of Blazers’ Edge).
Rockets’ man with the hammer Daryl Morey is obsessed with beating the Warriors, which his team failed to do last month. While there are a lot of “what ifs” with that loss, it’s not Morey’s style to sit back and say “well, we were close, and if next year we can just keep Chris Paul healthy…” rather, he’s going to go for it. He’s going to go after LeBron James. And he’s going to go after Paul George. The challenge in landing George is that the Rockets are capped out, and they would need to strip the roster down to just the core players — Paul, James Harden, Clint Capela — to sign George to a max deal.
The Philadelphia 76ers also want to get into the George conversation, and he would fit beautifully with them as a floor spacer and defender. They can easily create the max cap space room, and they are a team on the verge of contending (if Joel Embiid stays healthy… **knocks on wood**). The question is can they get an interview.
In the end, the smart money is on Los Angeles or OKC (as for where he goes, depends on who you ask on what day around the league, sources are divided and nobody knows for sure).
The talk of the sporting world on Tuesday was, sadly, about how Donald Trump rescinded his invitation for the Philadelphia Eagles to visit the White House as NFL champions. Naturally, questions about Trump picking up his ball and taking it home with him found their way to NBA players, including LeBron James and Stephen Curry, both of whom said their teams would not visit the White House after a championship.
Meanwhile, in the WNBA, last season’s champions didn’t even get an invite.
The Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks in a tight series last October, extending all the way to the final Game 5. The victory gave the Lynx its third Finals win in five seasons, but Trump and the White House did not extend an invite for a visit.
So without an invitation, Lynx teammates got together and decided to do something else in the Washington D.C. area, akin to what the Golden State Warriors did last year. Minnesota decided to go to a local school and work with a nonprofit that helps to give shoes and socks to underprivileged kids.
Via StarTribune.com:
Instead of a fourth trip to the White House — that invitation never came — the Lynx will attend a local school, where they will give away socks and shoes and spread goodwill.
“We want to serve,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “We want to give back, show that this is what champions do.”
…
“We didn’t want to make it about us,” center Sylvia Fowles said. “So we came up with the idea of, ‘Why don’t we just give back?’ We reached out to Coach, and told her what we were thinking.”
The Lynx wound up at a school in the D.C. area where 30 percent of the students are homeless. Thanks to help from corporate sponsorship, during their visit the Minnesota players were able to give out shoes and socks to all 340 students, according to the Star Tribune.
Good on the Lynx for doing something positive during a week in Washington in which only negative outcomes seemed possible.
Officiating has been a huge conversation this season in the NBA. Players have complained about how referees have treated them all season long, and we have had a couple big incidents over the course of the season. However, the memory span is short in the NBA and during these NBA Finals we’ve only been somewhat reminded of the league’s officiating problems during the first two games.
Nevertheless the NBRA — the ref’s union — still feels as though they were coming under attack enough that they had to make a statement during these pivotal moments of the NBA postseason. Their response, presumably a response to cries of poor officiating, is an announcement that the NBRA will be live tweeting Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBRA says they will watch the game and respond with reactions to the game and presumably give explanations to whistles.
The announcement came via a tweet on the official account of the NBRA, which referenced NBA Twitter by name, a move that does seem a little bit reactionary to the conversation online being led by fans.
Of course there has been a concerted effort by the referees to help amend their image over the last part of the season. Even recently, a story on ESPN by Kevin Arnovitz went in-depth on how officials make their calls during the culmination of the season. It’s a good read if you haven’t checked it out, but the move to live tweet the game on social media is sort of an odd one if you ask me.
There’s pretty much no way this goes well for the NBRA. If the officials make a bunch of obviously bad calls and try to defend them on Twitter, the online community will roast them. If the game is uneventful, it will be hard to spice up and add appreciation of officials for fans watching the game.
I also think there is something to be said about hoping that some kind of informational campaign about the referees and the toughness of their job will help influence the middle of the bell curve when it comes to online fans. Some people just aren’t open to hearing that kind of rational talk, which sort of comes with the territory of both being a fan and when your emotions fly without restraints during a sporting event.
More explanation is good, and kudos to the NBRA for trying even if it is reputation management. It’s a big swing to live tweet a game and explain calls, however. Let’s hope it goes well for them.