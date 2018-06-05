Tyronn Lue: Rodney Hood will get chance in Game 3

CLEVELAND –LeBron James put himself back in the moment of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, J.R. Smith boneheadedly dribbling out the clock with the Cavaliers and Warriors tied at the end of regulation. LeBron motioned Smith toward the basket then desperately tried to call a timeout before the fourth quarter ended.
“I don’t know if I had enough time because I was kind of a little bit still in shock of what was going on at that point in time,” LeBron said.
He didn’t. Time expired without the timeout granted, and LeBron went to the bench.
A viral video later emerged showing what happened next. LeBron and Smith sat in a tense silence. When Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue came over, LeBron asked whether the Cavs still had a timeout. Lue informed him they did, and a pained look came over LeBron’s face. LeBron leaned back in exasperation, leaned forward to bury his head in a towel, sat back and crossed his arms bitterly, clenched his lips and look around, yelled something, put his hand in to cap a huddle happening next to him then took the floor for overtime.
“Damn cameras,” LeBron said when told today of the video’s popularity.
LeBron explained he was unsure whether the Cavaliers had any timeous remaining and feared a Chris Webber situation, calling a timeout with none left. If LeBron had, the Warriors would have gotten a technical free throw and a chance to win in regulation.
But LeBron certainly didn’t look relieved to learn he didn’t nearly make a huge blunder. What had him so upset?
“It was just knowing that we had an opportunity to have another possession, even with the offensive rebound,” LeBron said. “It was just – it was just a heartbreaking loss.”
Of course, the loss hadn’t been determined yet. There were still five more minutes to play.
But Cleveland played as if already defeated and lost by 10, sparking questions of whether LeBron should have done more to rally his teammates before overtime.
“We’re in the NBA Finals. I mean, how much more picking up of teammates do you want me to do?” LeBron said. “I’m in the NBA Finals, looking for a championship.”
Could Smith have used a pick-me-up from the Cavs’ leader? Probably. It’s easy to say Smith should have locked in on his own, but encouragement from LeBron would have been powerful. Yet, LeBron also needed to ready himself in an emotional moment.
This is LeBron’s burden. He’s absolutely carrying the Cavaliers, and it’s still not enough.
At least he’s handling the criticism for isolating himself before overtime of Game 1 in stride.
“Me? Me being criticized? Nooo,” LeBron said. “You’re saying I got criticized for something, right? I don’t believe that. Not me.”
LeBron said that with a smile – quite a different look from the most memorable moment of the Finals so far.
LeBron James: Neither Warriors nor Cavaliers will visit Donald Trump’s White House
CLEVELAND – Entering last season, LeBron James said he was unsure whether the Cavaliers would visit President Donald Trump’s White House if they won a championship.
That became the Warriors’ decision – then Trump made it for them, disinviting them once it became clear they wouldn’t accept, anyway. Upon Trump pulling a similar move with the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles, LeBron made a preemptive declaration.
“I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyways,” LeBron said. “It won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going.
Let’s not let someone uninviting you to their house take away from that moment. Because I think the championship – winning a Super Bowl or winning a Stanley Cup or winning a World Series or winning an NBA championship or national championship – is way bigger than getting invited to the White House, especially with him in there.”
As president of the NBA Players’ Union, Chris Paul has advised and pushed players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo not to take less than the max. He and LeBron James have told players that the owners make plenty of money on these teams, don’t cut them a break by taking less than the maximum a player is worth.
With that as a background, I’m not sure where the fantasy among some Rockets fans that Paul would take a discount came from, but it was never going to happen. The best the Rockets could hope for is he would be willing to do a team option on the last year of a new deal, when he would be 37 years old and making well over $40 million, but that was unlikely.
“When the Rockets made that deal for Chris Paul, knowing they would re-sign him (Paul opted into the last year of his contract to make the trade happen), they made a conscious decision that they were gonna have to live with $46, $47 million-a-year salary when he’s not nearly the player anymore in his late 30s, but, ‘We’re gonna make a run at it now; we wanna win a championship now. We’ll deal with it [Paul’s contract] later.’
“We’ll see how that plays out in their contract talks here in free agency. Chris Paul didn’t turn down $200 million from the Clippers because he thought that somehow the Rockets were gonna talk him into saving them luxury-tax money. I don’t imagine it playing out that way.”
It’s not. Rockets GM Daryl Morey is going to go to owner Tilman Fertitta and say “the cost of going for a ring the next three years is the last two years of CP3’s contract” and then Fertitta will sign off on it.
By the way, it’s not how this will play out even if the Rockets go after LeBron James. Paul is not going to help them out again. If LeBron is going to come to Houston — and that is a huge “if” — he is going to have to take the discount, he is going to have to do what Paul did last summer, opt into the final year of his contract, then force a trade. Which is not easy to pull off (if you’re the Cavaliers, is Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson and the No. 8 pick enough for you to take on an $80 million tax bill next season?). Just remember, LeBron has hinted he’s not taking a discount, either.
If Daryl Morey were not in charge of the Rockets I’d be tempted to write them out of the LeBron sweepstakes. He’s a wizard, however, so never say never.
Knicks president calls Trae Young ‘intriguing talent,’ but New York not likely to land him
Trae Young catches your eye, and if you watch his early games from last season in Oklahoma it’s obvious why — he’s got some Stephen Curry in his game. The long-range threes. The handles. The fantastic court vision and passing. The swagger.
However, the more some scouts watched him, they came up with another comparison: Jimmer Fredette. A great college player and scorer whose game didn’t fit the NBA (and who couldn’t adjust it ala J.J. Redick).
Who is the real Trae Young? He’s going to fall between the extremes of NBA MVP and NBA flameout, what teams are trying to figure out is where on that scale he lands.
Before his dinner with Trae Young on Monday night and their pre-draft workout Tuesday at the practice facility, Knicks president Steve Mills said he was intrigued by the Oklahoma point guard who “has the chance to be a special player.”
“He’s a little bit bigger than he looked on the court — a little bit bigger — but he’s an intriguing talent,” Mills said Monday at a gala hosted by the Hospital for Special Surgery to honor former Knicks great Bill Bradley. “You look at what (Young) did with the players he had around him and what he was doing at the start of the season, you have to say this guy has the chance to be a special player.”
That love-in is great, but the Knicks aren’t going to draft him unless they trade up (or Young falls down the board, which is its own set of red flags). The Knicks draft ninth, Young is expected to go in the five-to-seven range. In NBC’s mock draft we had him going sixth to the Orlando Magic. Teams higher in this draft are reluctant to move their picks, which means it would take a serious sweetener to get up high enough to draft Young, more than the Knicks will want to surrender.
Who will be around when the Knicks pick? Maybe Michael Porter Jr. falls that far (it’s what was in our mock), but the buzz recently is that teams higher up the board are willing to roll the dice on him. Both Mikal Bridges and Miles Bridges will be on the board. Point guard Collin Sexton has some teams excited and he likely is around, as will be another point guard in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Knicks are going to get a good player at nine.