Report: Sixers could make decision on Bryan Colangelo in next 24 hours

The saga of the unknown burner accounts could be coming to a close in Philadelphia.
Many thought Friday would have been the date that the Philadelphia 76ers decided to relieve GM Bryan Colangelo of his duties after several burner Twitter accounts critical of Sixers players were linked to Colangelo. The 76ers boss has admitted at least one of the accounts was his, and further sleuthing has possibly linked Colangelo’s wife to some of the remaining usernames.
With the draft and free agency coming up, and because of the nature of some of the tweets regarding current Sixers stars, Colangelo keeping his position has seemed tenuous. But still, Colangelo remains with the team.
But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Colangelo could know his fate by Wednesday. Speaking on an ESPN special that aired on Tuesday, Wojnarowksi said Colangelo and his wife have been interviewed and they are prepped to make a decision soon.
Via Twitter:
The deadline for a final decision keeps moving, so don’t hold Philadelphia to the date. Still, with investigations ongoing it seems like the Sixers should be wrapping this up sooner rather than later, especially given the context of the NBA calendar.
Kendrick Perkins is the Cavaliers’ enforcer.
He showed that in Game 2 of the NBA Finals by, um, sitting still on the bench in street clothes while Stephen Curry aimlessly backed into him.
That bothered some Warriors.
Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:
Perkins can talk big and tough (in part because he is big and tough). I doubt it goes anywhere.
The Warriors are winning the war anyway, which allows them to pick petty battles like this. Unless Cleveland mounts more of a resistance on the court, I doubt Golden State would be concerned about escalating a war of words with Perkins.
Even after three years in the NBA, Boban Marjanovic is still – quite literally – a huge man of mystery.
That could serve the 7-foot-3 Clippers center well in his next role.
Jeff Sneider of Collider:
Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanović has joined the cast of John Wick: Chapter 3, multiple sources have told Collider.
Chad Stahelski returns to direct the sure-to-be action-packed sequel, which will feature the Serbian basketball star as an assassin, according to sources.
It seems Marjanovic, whom the Pistons dealt to the Clippers in the Blake Griffin trade, is acclimating to L.A. nicely.
Remember Sarunas Jasikevicius?
The Lithuanian had some big games against Team USA in the 2000 and 2004 Olympics, winning a bronze medal in 2000, then played for the Pacers and Warriors for a couple years.
He’s now coaching Zalgiris in Lithuania – and might return to the NBA.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri interviewed young EuroLeague coaching star Sarunas Jasikevicius for the franchise’s head-coaching job, league sources told ESPN.
Josh Lewenberg of TSN:
Jasikevicius would be a shocking hire, especially for a team as good as Toronto. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are in their primes and need a coach ready to win now.
That might be Jasikevicius, but there’s only limited evidence. Zalgiris has certainly overachieved under his guidance, but it has been just 2.5 seasons. My bet is the Raptors are mostly gathering information and making inroads in case they might want to hire the 42-year-old in the future.
Nick Nurse has long been considered the favorite now. Spurs assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka are also in the mix.
Clearly, though, Toronto isn’t rushing through this search.
If Bryan Colangelo ever gives an emotional press conference addressing the burner Twitter accounts tied to him, it’ll probably get autotuned.
For now, there’s another another way to have fun at the 76ers president’s expense – an online game.
Normalcollars.com has simple rules:
Collect very normal collars to increase your burner account follows
Avoid Hinkie, Joel, The Ringer and others who might expose your burners
Jerry will give you more burners
My only complaint about the game is that it’s too easy. I followed 128 journalists before losing a single burner, and I followed more than 300 before I got complacent and just started taking risks until exposed.
Actually, maybe the game is perfect.