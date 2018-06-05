Report: Sixers could make decision on Bryan Colangelo in next 24 hours

The saga of the unknown burner accounts could be coming to a close in Philadelphia.

Many thought Friday would have been the date that the Philadelphia 76ers decided to relieve GM Bryan Colangelo of his duties after several burner Twitter accounts critical of Sixers players were linked to Colangelo. The 76ers boss has admitted at least one of the accounts was his, and further sleuthing has possibly linked Colangelo’s wife to some of the remaining usernames.

With the draft and free agency coming up, and because of the nature of some of the tweets regarding current Sixers stars, Colangelo keeping his position has seemed tenuous. But still, Colangelo remains with the team.

But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Colangelo could know his fate by Wednesday. Speaking on an ESPN special that aired on Tuesday, Wojnarowksi said Colangelo and his wife have been interviewed and they are prepped to make a decision soon.

Via Twitter:

Woj: The Sixers have interviewed Bryan Colangelo and his wife separately for multiple hours. Thinks the Sixers have to make a decision in the next 24 hours. — Sagar Trika (@BlazersBySagar) June 5, 2018

Woj: Brett Brown's ability to recruit free agents will help the Sixers soften the blow of the Colangelo scandal in meetings with potential free agent signings. Players respect Brown and that word gets around. — Sagar Trika (@BlazersBySagar) June 5, 2018

The deadline for a final decision keeps moving, so don’t hold Philadelphia to the date. Still, with investigations ongoing it seems like the Sixers should be wrapping this up sooner rather than later, especially given the context of the NBA calendar.