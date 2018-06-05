Report: Kris Dunn won’t dissuade Bulls from drafting Trae Young or Collin Sexton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kris Dunn was a key piece of the Bulls’ return in the Jimmy Butler trade, and Chicago handed Dunn a starting job.

That’s why many assume the Bulls won’t draft a point guard – namely Trae Young or Collin Sexton – with the No. 7 pick.

Vincent Goodwill of NBC Chicago:

But they have no such trepidation with taking either player, sources tell NBCSportsChicago.com. The Bulls appear enamored with Young and are high on Sexton and aren’t worried about how it would affect Kris Dunn’s development in the near future.

This is the right approach. Teams that draft for need often compound problems. That’s especially true with an incumbent player as limited as Dunn.

Dunn defends well, disrupting without excessively gambling. But he’s a non-threatening shooter, a massive offensive deficiency.

Chicago shouldn’t give up on Dunn. He’s just 24 and still holds potential.

Drafting Young or Sexton would bring complications. Whichever teams draft those two will do so with the intention of making them offensive initiators, and Dunn is not comfortable off the ball.

But those issues pale in comparison to passing on the best prospect available. If that’s Young or Sexton, take him and figure out the rest later.