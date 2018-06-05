Report: Celtics want to keep Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier next season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics are nearing decision points with their point guards – Kyrie Irving (free agent in 2019), Marcus Smart (restricted free agent this summer) and Terry Rozier (extension-eligible this summer or restricted free agent in 2019).

Celtics president Danny Ainge had said he wants to keep Irving.

What about Smart and Rozier?

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

A team source said the Celtics want to bring back Marcus Smart and keep Terry Rozier for added depth and being a fully loaded roster next season

Probably file this under: What else is he supposed to say? Even if they believe this might be the best time to part with Smart or Rozier, the Celtics are incentived to deny it.

Boston wants to keep Smart at a reasonable salary, not signal to other teams a lucrative offer sheet could poach him.

If they want to trade Rozier while his value is high after a promising season and playoff run (ha), they don’t want other teams to know they’re eager to move him. Their trade leverage comes not just from other offers, but also the possibility they just keep him.

Yet,there could be an honest assessment coming through this leak, a trustworthy source sharing information with a long-tenured reporter. That possibility makes it worth considering.