Report: Celtics want to keep Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier next season

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
The Celtics are nearing decision points with their point guardsKyrie Irving (free agent in 2019), Marcus Smart (restricted free agent this summer) and Terry Rozier (extension-eligible this summer or restricted free agent in 2019).

Celtics president Danny Ainge had said he wants to keep Irving.

What about Smart and Rozier?

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

A team source said the Celtics want to bring back Marcus Smart and keep Terry Rozier for added depth and being a fully loaded roster next season

Probably file this under: What else is he supposed to say? Even if they believe this might be the best time to part with Smart or Rozier, the Celtics are incentived to deny it.

Boston wants to keep Smart at a reasonable salary, not signal to other teams a lucrative offer sheet could poach him.

If they want to trade Rozier while his value is high after a promising season and playoff run (ha), they don’t want other teams to know they’re eager to move him. Their trade leverage comes not just from other offers, but also the possibility they just keep him.

Yet,there could be an honest assessment coming through this leak, a trustworthy source sharing information with a long-tenured reporter. That possibility makes it worth considering.

2 Chainz, Rapsody tell LeBron James’ story in first 2K19 ad

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2018, 11:58 AM EDT
Next year is the 20th anniversary of the NBA 2K franchise.

Which made the “who goes on the cover” choice kind of obvious — LeBron James. The greatest player of his generation, of the NBA 2K era.

To announce it and promote it, 2K got rappers 2 Chainz, Rapsody and Jerreau to perform a spoken word tribute to LeBron’s legacy. Check it out above. 2K19 hits the store shelves this fall (does anyone actually buy them off the store shelves anymore?).

Report: Kris Dunn won’t dissuade Bulls from drafting Trae Young or Collin Sexton

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Kris Dunn was a key piece of the Bulls’ return in the Jimmy Butler trade, and Chicago handed Dunn a starting job.

That’s why many assume the Bulls won’t draft a point guard – namely Trae Young or Collin Sexton – with the No. 7 pick.

Vincent Goodwill of NBC Chicago:

But they have no such trepidation with taking either player, sources tell NBCSportsChicago.com. The Bulls appear enamored with Young and are high on Sexton and aren’t worried about how it would affect Kris Dunn’s development in the near future.

This is the right approach. Teams that draft for need often compound problems. That’s especially true with an incumbent player as limited as Dunn.

Dunn defends well, disrupting without excessively gambling. But he’s a non-threatening shooter, a massive offensive deficiency.

Chicago shouldn’t give up on Dunn. He’s just 24 and still holds potential.

Drafting Young or Sexton would bring complications. Whichever teams draft those two will do so with the intention of making them offensive initiators, and Dunn is not comfortable off the ball.

But those issues pale in comparison to passing on the best prospect available. If that’s Young or Sexton, take him and figure out the rest later.

Shaun Livingston rising to occasion for Warriors

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Shaun Livingston hasn’t missed in the NBA Finals.

And because of him, the Warriors have barely missed a beat without Andre Iguodala.

Livingston’s value goes well beyond shot-making, but given his historically hot start, it’s a good place to start.

Livingston is 8-for-8 in the Finals. Since the NBA adopted a 16-team postseason in 1984, nobody has ever attempted more shots without a miss in the first two games of a Finals.

Nobody has even been close. Only Francisco Elson – 5-for-5 with the Spurs in 2007 – had been better than 3-for-3.

“He’s a guy who gets it,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said of Livingston. “He understands how to play.”

That basketball intelligence has particularly shined while sharing the court with the Warriors’ stars – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

That fifth Golden State player was usually Iguodala. But since Iguodala got hurt in the Western Conference, Livingston has stepped up.

The Warriors have outscored opponents by 23.7 points per 100 possessions with Curry, Thompson, Durant, Green and Livingston on the court in the playoffs. That’s even better than the four stars plus Iguodala (+22.9 net rating).

Here’s how Golden State has fared with its four stars sharing the court, depending on fifth teammate. Offensive/defensive/net ratings are listed:

Options for that role other than Iguodala – Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell, JaVale McGee, Livingston and Nick Young – carry significant blemishes. Livingston’s is just the most manageable.

He’s a non-shooter from beyond the arc, but he’s a solid ball-handler and distributor. Though Livingston compromises spacing, he can’t be completely ignored on the perimeter (unlike Looney, Bell and McGee). Livingston will step into a mid-range jumper, make a timely cut to the rim, break down the defense with the ball and/or keep the opponent scrambled with a pass.

Livingston is not a lockdown defender, and he definitely doesn’t match Iguodala’s unique capability against LeBron James. But Livingston is totally fine on that end (unlike Young).

Iguodala will likely return soon, but Livingston’s contributions have already been felt in the Warriors reaching the Finals and taking a 2-0 lead.

Monty Williams returns to NBA bench as lead assistant to 76ers

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2018, 8:56 AM EDT
Brett Brown lost his lead assistant coach recently — Lloyd Pierce got the job as the Atlanta Hawks head coach. That put Brown in the market for another assistant.

He found a good one and someone who wants back on an NBA bench — Monty Williams. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Monty Williams has agreed to a deal to join Brett Brown’s coaching staff as the lead assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources told ESPN.

Williams, 46, will leave the San Antonio Spurs front office, where he has spent the past two years. Williams spent five seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, reaching the Western Conference playoffs twice.

Williams had been looking for an opportunity to coach again and he interviewed for the Milwaukee Bucks job, before that he was an assistant coach with Mike Krzyzewski for Team USA at the Rio Olympics (where the team won gold). Working as the Sixers lead assistant is a step back on the road to his own head coaching job again.

Williams had been an assistant coach with Oklahoma City after being let go from New Orleans, but left after a car accident took the life of his wife, Ingrid. After some time off, he joined the Spurs front office.

In other coaching news, Joe Prunty, who was the interim coach with the Bucks this season after Jason Kidd was let go, has agreed to be the lead assistant on Igor Kokoskov’s staff in Phoenix.