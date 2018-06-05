AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Report: Celtics want to keep Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier for next season

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
The Celtics are nearing decision points with their point guardsKyrie Irving (free agent in 2019), Marcus Smart (restricted free agent this summer) and Terry Rozier (extension-eligible this summer or restricted free agent in 2019).

Celtics president Danny Ainge had said he wants to keep Irving.

What about Smart and Rozier?

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

A team source said the Celtics want to bring back Marcus Smart and keep Terry Rozier for added depth and being a fully loaded roster next season

Probably file this under: What else is he supposed to say? Even if they believe this might be the best time to part with Smart or Rozier, the Celtics are incentived to deny it.

Boston wants to keep Smart at a reasonable salary, not signal to other teams a lucrative offer sheet could poach him.

If they want to trade Rozier while his value is high after a promising season and playoff run (ha), they don’t want other teams to know they’re eager to move him. Their trade leverage comes not just from other offers, but also the possibility they just keep him.

Yet,there could be an honest assessment coming through this leak, a trustworthy source sharing information with a long-tenured reporter. That possibility makes it worth considering.

Monty Williams returns to NBA bench, will be 76ers lead assistant

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2018, 8:56 AM EDT
Brett Brown lost his lead assistant coach recently — Lloyd Pierce got the job as the Atlanta Hawks head coach. That put Brown in the market for another assistant.

He found a good one and someone who wants back on an NBA bench — Monty Williams. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Monty Williams has agreed to a deal to join Brett Brown’s coaching staff as the lead assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources told ESPN.

Williams, 46, will leave the San Antonio Spurs front office, where he has spent the past two years. Williams spent five seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, reaching the Western Conference playoffs twice.

Williams had been looking for an opportunity to coach again and he interviewed for the Milwaukee Bucks job, before that he was an assistant coach with Mike Krzyzewski for Team USA at the Rio Olympics (where the team won gold). Working as the Sixers lead assistant is a step back on the road to his own head coaching job again.

Williams had been an assistant coach with Oklahoma City after being let go from New Orleans, but left after a car accident took the life of his wife, Ingrid. After some time off, he joined the Spurs front office.

In other coaching news, Joe Prunty, who was the interim coach with the Bucks this season after Jason Kidd was let go, has agreed to be the lead assistant on Igor Kokoskov’s staff in Phoenix.

Isaiah Thomas clowns Cavaliers on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2018, 1:51 AM EDT
Well played, Isaiah Thomas.

They were having some fun on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas and former King/Celtic/Laker and soon-to-be free agent Isaiah Thomas, playing a game called “generation gap.” The elder Thomas was pretty good at it.

The younger Thomas… not so much. He was getting crushed. Which led to the line of the night.

You got to admit, that was pretty funny.

If you have the seven minutes, watch the whole skit, it’s pretty funny. And I couldn’t name a Real Housewife, either.

Watch highlights of LeBron James through first two games of Finals

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 10:59 PM EDT
We’ve run out of words to describe the play of LeBron James, especially in these Finals.

Through two games he has averaged 40 points per game with a true shooting percentage of 65.8, plus 8.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game. Words, however, don’t do justice to his play.

So instead, enjoy a video of his highlights from Games 1 and 2. He’ll be brilliant in Game 3 Wednesday, we’ll see if he gets enough help.

JaVale McGee on Game 2: “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in basketball”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 9:37 PM EDT
After a strong stint with the Warriors’ four All-Stars in Game 1, JaVale McGee got the call to start Game 2.

Then this happened to open the game.

McGee finished with 12 points on perfect 6-of-6 shooting (all at the rim).

So JaVale, how you liking playing in the Finals.

It’s amazing. It’s a lot of fun, if anything. It’s a lot of fun. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in basketball,” McGee said after Game 2.

McGee has a ring from last season with the Warriors, but he played just 22 minutes through the Finals, getting in the garbage time of four games. He played 18 minutes Sunday night alone, all of it based what coach Steve Kerr saw in Game 1.

Just to get more scoring at that position,” Kerr said of why McGee started Game 2. “JaVale is so explosive, and just with the way he runs, it gives us some pace, it gives us some energy. So I thought he did a great job.”

McGee has spent this season — and these playoffs — in and out of the Warriors’ rotation, and in and out of the starting lineup. Golden State has been a center-by-committee team this season, and that means inconsistency in the rotation for McGee and others.

That’s my job, to stay ready,” McGee said. “So I have to figure it out as it goes.”

McGee will get the start in Game 3 on Wednesday, but as the venue shifts to Cleveland there will be more pressure on all the Warriors. McGee, in particular, could find the Cavaliers trying to draw him into switches and put him in positions he’s not comfortable. If he responds like he did at the start of Game 2, it could be another good night for the Warriors.