Monty Williams returns to NBA bench, will be 76ers lead assistant

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2018, 8:56 AM EDT
Brett Brown lost his lead assistant coach recently — Lloyd Pierce got the job as the Atlanta Hawks head coach. That put Brown in the market for another assistant.

He found a good one and someone who wants back on an NBA bench — Monty Williams. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Monty Williams has agreed to a deal to join Brett Brown’s coaching staff as the lead assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources told ESPN.

Williams, 46, will leave the San Antonio Spurs front office, where he has spent the past two years. Williams spent five seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, reaching the Western Conference playoffs twice.

Williams had been looking for an opportunity to coach again and he interviewed for the Milwaukee Bucks job, before that he was an assistant coach with Mike Krzyzewski for Team USA at the Rio Olympics (where the team won gold). Working as the Sixers lead assistant is a step back on the road to his own head coaching job again.

Williams had been an assistant coach with Oklahoma City after being let go from New Orleans, but left after a car accident took the life of his wife, Ingrid. After some time off, he joined the Spurs front office.

In other coaching news, Joe Prunty, who was the interim coach with the Bucks this season after Jason Kidd was let go, has agreed to be the lead assistant on Igor Kokoskov’s staff in Phoenix.

Shaun Livingston rising to occasion for Warriors

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Shaun Livingston hasn’t missed in the NBA Finals.

And because of him, the Warriors have barely missed a beat without Andre Iguodala.

Livingston’s value goes well beyond shot-making, but given his historically hot start, it’s a good place to start.

Livingston is 8-for-8 in the Finals. Since the NBA adopted a 16-team postseason in 1984, nobody has ever attempted more shots without a miss in the first two games of a Finals.

Nobody has even been close. Only Francisco Elson – 5-for-5 with the Spurs in 2007 – had been better than 3-for-3.

“He’s a guy who gets it,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said of Livingston. “He understands how to play.”

That basketball intelligence has particularly shined while sharing the court with the Warriors’ stars – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

That fifth Golden State player was usually Iguodala. But since Iguodala got hurt in the Western Conference, Livingston has stepped up.

The Warriors have outscored opponents by 23.7 points per 100 possessions with Curry, Thompson, Durant, Green and Livingston on the court in the playoffs. That’s even better than the four stars plus Iguodala (+22.9 net rating).

Here’s how Golden State has fared with its four stars sharing the court, depending on fifth teammate. Offensive/defensive/net ratings are listed:

Options for that role other than Iguodala – Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell, JaVale McGee, Livingston and Nick Young – carry significant blemishes. Livingston’s is just the most manageable.

He’s a non-shooter from beyond the arc, but he’s a solid ball-handler and distributor. Though Livingston compromises spacing, he can’t be completely ignored on the perimeter (unlike Looney, Bell and McGee). Livingston will step into a mid-range jumper, make a timely cut to the rim, break down the defense with the ball and/or keep the opponent scrambled with a pass.

Livingston is not a lockdown defender, and he definitely doesn’t match Iguodala’s unique capability against LeBron James. But Livingston is totally fine on that end (unlike Young).

Iguodala will likely return soon, but Livingston’s contributions have already been felt in the Warriors reaching the Finals and taking a 2-0 lead.

Report: Celtics want to keep Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier for next season

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
The Celtics are nearing decision points with their point guardsKyrie Irving (free agent in 2019), Marcus Smart (restricted free agent this summer) and Terry Rozier (extension-eligible this summer or restricted free agent in 2019).

Celtics president Danny Ainge had said he wants to keep Irving.

What about Smart and Rozier?

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

A team source said the Celtics want to bring back Marcus Smart and keep Terry Rozier for added depth and being a fully loaded roster next season

Probably file this under: What else is he supposed to say? Even if they believe this might be the best time to part with Smart or Rozier, the Celtics are incentived to deny it.

Boston wants to keep Smart at a reasonable salary, not signal to other teams a lucrative offer sheet could poach him.

If they want to trade Rozier while his value is high after a promising season and playoff run (ha), they don’t want other teams to know they’re eager to move him. Their trade leverage comes not just from other offers, but also the possibility they just keep him.

Yet,there could be an honest assessment coming through this leak, a trustworthy source sharing information with a long-tenured reporter. That possibility makes it worth considering.

Isaiah Thomas clowns Cavaliers on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2018, 1:51 AM EDT
Well played, Isaiah Thomas.

They were having some fun on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas and former King/Celtic/Laker and soon-to-be free agent Isaiah Thomas, playing a game called “generation gap.” The elder Thomas was pretty good at it.

The younger Thomas… not so much. He was getting crushed. Which led to the line of the night.

You got to admit, that was pretty funny.

If you have the seven minutes, watch the whole skit, it’s pretty funny. And I couldn’t name a Real Housewife, either.

Watch highlights of LeBron James through first two games of Finals

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 10:59 PM EDT
We’ve run out of words to describe the play of LeBron James, especially in these Finals.

Through two games he has averaged 40 points per game with a true shooting percentage of 65.8, plus 8.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game. Words, however, don’t do justice to his play.

So instead, enjoy a video of his highlights from Games 1 and 2. He’ll be brilliant in Game 3 Wednesday, we’ll see if he gets enough help.