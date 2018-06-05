Monty Williams returns to NBA bench as lead assistant to 76ers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brett Brown lost his lead assistant coach recently — Lloyd Pierce got the job as the Atlanta Hawks head coach. That put Brown in the market for another assistant.

He found a good one and someone who wants back on an NBA bench — Monty Williams. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Monty Williams has agreed to a deal to join Brett Brown’s coaching staff as the lead assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources told ESPN. Williams, 46, will leave the San Antonio Spurs front office, where he has spent the past two years. Williams spent five seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, reaching the Western Conference playoffs twice.

Williams had been looking for an opportunity to coach again and he interviewed for the Milwaukee Bucks job, before that he was an assistant coach with Mike Krzyzewski for Team USA at the Rio Olympics (where the team won gold). Working as the Sixers lead assistant is a step back on the road to his own head coaching job again.

Williams had been an assistant coach with Oklahoma City after being let go from New Orleans, but left after a car accident took the life of his wife, Ingrid. After some time off, he joined the Spurs front office.

In other coaching news, Joe Prunty, who was the interim coach with the Bucks this season after Jason Kidd was let go, has agreed to be the lead assistant on Igor Kokoskov’s staff in Phoenix.