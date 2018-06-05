LeBron James: Neither Warriors nor Cavaliers will visit Donald Trump’s White House

CLEVELAND – Entering last season, LeBron James said he was unsure whether the Cavaliers would visit President Donald Trump’s White House if they won a championship.
That became the Warriors’ decision – then Trump made it for them, disinviting them once it became clear they wouldn’t accept, anyway. Upon Trump pulling a similar move with the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles, LeBron made a preemptive declaration.
“I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyways,” LeBron said. “It won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going.
Let’s not let someone uninviting you to their house take away from that moment. Because I think the championship – winning a Super Bowl or winning a Stanley Cup or winning a World Series or winning an NBA championship or national championship – is way bigger than getting invited to the White House, especially with him in there.”
LeBron has repeatedly criticized Trump, most famously calling the president a “bum.” Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston have all been outspoken against the president.
Still, it was a little surprising for LeBron to speak on behalf of another team – until the Warriors backed him shortly after. Curry and Durant both agreed with LeBron about neither team going.
Up 2-0, Golden State will probably be the team at the center of the controversy. But Trump already tipped his hand with his handling of the Warriors last year and Eagles this year.
“What else you expect Trump to do?” Durant said. “Somebody says they don’t want to go to the White House, he disinvites him so the photo op won’t look bad. We get it at this point.”
Expect this discussion to continue as long as Trump remains in office.
“It’ll be nice when we can just get back to normal,” Kerr said. “In three years.”