Kendrick Perkins on Warriors: ‘I don’t think I’m the problem that they want’

Kendrick Perkins is the Cavaliers’ enforcer.

He showed that in Game 2 of the NBA Finals by, um, sitting still on the bench in street clothes while Stephen Curry aimlessly backed into him.

That bothered some Warriors.

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe:

Talked to Perk about issue with Curry. “I don’t know why people keep wanting to pick battles this way. Might want to choose that [expletive] wisely, man, [rather] than [bleeping] with me. I don’t think I’m the problem that they want, though, might want to pick another battle.” https://t.co/UIZsp4pr8z — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 5, 2018

Perkins can talk big and tough (in part because he is big and tough). I doubt it goes anywhere.

The Warriors are winning the war anyway, which allows them to pick petty battles like this. Unless Cleveland mounts more of a resistance on the court, I doubt Golden State would be concerned about escalating a war of words with Perkins.