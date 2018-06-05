Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas clowns Cavaliers on Jimmy Kimmel Live

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2018, 1:51 AM EDT
Well played, Isaiah Thomas.

They were having some fun on Jimmy Kimmel Live with Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas and former King/Celtic/Laker and soon-to-be free agent Isaiah Thomas, playing a game called “generation gap.” The elder Thomas was pretty good at it.

The younger Thomas… not so much. He was getting crushed. Which led to the line of the night.

You got to admit, that was pretty funny.

If you have the seven minutes, watch the whole skit, it’s pretty funny. And I couldn’t name a Real Housewife, either.

Watch highlights of LeBron James through first two games of Finals

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 10:59 PM EDT
We’ve run out of words to describe the play of LeBron James, especially in these Finals.

Through two games he has averaged 40 points per game with a true shooting percentage of 65.8, plus 8.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game. Words, however, don’t do justice to his play.

So instead, enjoy a video of his highlights from Games 1 and 2. He’ll be brilliant in Game 3 Wednesday, we’ll see if he gets enough help.

JaVale McGee on Game 2: “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in basketball”

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 9:37 PM EDT
After a strong stint with the Warriors’ four All-Stars in Game 1, JaVale McGee got the call to start Game 2.

Then this happened to open the game.

McGee finished with 12 points on perfect 6-of-6 shooting (all at the rim).

So JaVale, how you liking playing in the Finals.

It’s amazing. It’s a lot of fun, if anything. It’s a lot of fun. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in basketball,” McGee said after Game 2.

McGee has a ring from last season with the Warriors, but he played just 22 minutes through the Finals, getting in the garbage time of four games. He played 18 minutes Sunday night alone, all of it based what coach Steve Kerr saw in Game 1.

Just to get more scoring at that position,” Kerr said of why McGee started Game 2. “JaVale is so explosive, and just with the way he runs, it gives us some pace, it gives us some energy. So I thought he did a great job.”

McGee has spent this season — and these playoffs — in and out of the Warriors’ rotation, and in and out of the starting lineup. Golden State has been a center-by-committee team this season, and that means inconsistency in the rotation for McGee and others.

That’s my job, to stay ready,” McGee said. “So I have to figure it out as it goes.”

McGee will get the start in Game 3 on Wednesday, but as the venue shifts to Cleveland there will be more pressure on all the Warriors. McGee, in particular, could find the Cavaliers trying to draw him into switches and put him in positions he’s not comfortable. If he responds like he did at the start of Game 2, it could be another good night for the Warriors.

Just how pissed off were Stephen Curry, Warriors at Kendrick Perkins?

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT
Much ado about nothing.”

That’s how Stephen Curry described his little run-in with Kendrick Perkins at the end of the third period, when Curry was stumbling backwards after a three and ran into Perkins’ legs.

The Warriors were ticked at Perkins, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Multiple Golden State Warriors players told ESPN they were disturbed by Kendrick Perkins’ reluctance to move his knees and feet as Stephen Curry backed into the Cleveland Cavaliers big man at the end of the third quarter, resulting in a verbal confrontation between the two…

The fear was Curry could have sprained an ankle or suffered a knee injury. The incident occurred when Curry tossed up a wild shot in an attempt to beat the buzzer and his momentum carried him backward.

Perkins did not dress for the game but was on the bench.

Was Curry pissed off? He said no, but he also scored 16 points and hit five three pointers in the fourth after this incident, leading the Warriors as they pulled away for the win.

Perkins is the bigger human, and if this were MMA that would matter a lot more. On the basketball court, however, I wouldn’t make Stephen Curry angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

Report: Pistons narrow coaching search to Dwane Casey, John Beilein

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
Since Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons parted ways, owner Tom Gores brought in Ed Stefanski from Memphis to be a senior advisor and with that has come an unusual simultaneous coach and general manager search.

The coaching search seems to be narrowing, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Casey was considered the frontrunner from the start. The former Raptors coach — just voted Coach of the Year by his peers — makes a lot of sense for a Pistons team looking to win now with Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin, and point guard Reggie Jackson. Casey had the Raptors taking steps forward every year, the best run of play in franchise history, they could just not get over the LeBron James hump and that cost him his job.

Beilein is the University of Michigan coach who has taken that team to the NCAA title game twice. He has a great offensive mind, and he has the right temperament to be an NBA coach. The question, as it is with a lot of college coaches coming up, is can Beilein check his ego at the door? In college the coach has the power, in the NBA that belongs to star players, and not every coach can adjust to that dynamic.

 