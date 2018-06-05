Daryl Morey on Warriors: “I don’t understand the teams that aren’t obsessed with beating them”

This year Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey did at least one thing that you don’t see from NBA executives that often. When asked about how much Morey wanted to beat his Western Conference rivals in the Golden State Warriors, he was completely honest.

In fact, Morey said that he was completely obsessed.

Those comments raised a few eyebrows, but it was nice to hear something public from an NBA executive that wasn’t smoothed over by PR or actively cloaking some kind of alternate angle.

Now Golden State is in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth year in a row, this time after beating the Rockets in the Western Conference Finals. But has Morey backed off of his comments?

Absolutely not.

Via twitter:

Rockets' GM Daryl Morey doesn't understand the teams that aren't obsessed with beating the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/L13j5R5Zv9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 6, 2018

Morey has done a good job putting together a Rockets team that is a serious contender, one that took the Warriors longer to dispatch in the postseason than perhaps many anticipated. Therefore, Morey has more of a bit of ground to stand on as he talks about how every team in the NBA should be angling to try and beat Golden State. Obviously, that’s just not possible for some teams given their current roster construction, or where they’re at in their roster cycle, but it’s an altruistic sentiment.

Seing Morey talk about his desire to beat the Warriors as his main competitor is fun to see. Perhaps Houston will add a piece this offseason that takes them over the top against Golden State?

I wonder who that might be.