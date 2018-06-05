AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Bryan Colangelo-burner Twitter saga now a game

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
If Bryan Colangelo ever gives an emotional press conference addressing the burner Twitter accounts tied to him, it’ll probably get autotuned.

For now, there’s another another way to have fun at the 76ers president’s expense – an online game.

Normalcollars.com has simple rules:

Collect very normal collars to increase your burner account follows

Avoid Hinkie, Joel, The Ringer and others who might expose your burners

Jerry will give you more burners

My only complaint about the game is that it’s too easy. I followed 128 journalists before losing a single burner, and I followed more than 300 before I got complacent and just started taking risks until exposed.

Actually, maybe the game is perfect.

Report: Raptors interview Sarunas Jasikevicius for head-coaching job

AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic
By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Remember Sarunas Jasikevicius?

The Lithuanian had some big games against Team USA in the 2000 and 2004 Olympics, winning a bronze medal in 2000, then played for the Pacers and Warriors for a couple years.

He’s now coaching Zalgiris in Lithuania – and might return to the NBA.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri interviewed young EuroLeague coaching star Sarunas Jasikevicius for the franchise’s head-coaching job, league sources told ESPN.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

Jasikevicius would be a shocking hire, especially for a team as good as Toronto. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are in their primes and need a coach ready to win now.

That might be Jasikevicius, but there’s only limited evidence. Zalgiris has certainly overachieved under his guidance, but it has been just 2.5 seasons. My bet is the Raptors are mostly gathering information and making inroads in case they might want to hire the 42-year-old in the future.

Nick Nurse has long been considered the favorite now. Spurs assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka are also in the mix.

Clearly, though, Toronto isn’t rushing through this search.

Tyronn Lue: Rodney Hood will get chance in Game 3

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
CLEVELAND – Lowest average game scores in Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals in the last decade among players with at least 60 minutes:

  • 1.5, J.R. Smith in 2016 (70 minutes)
  • 2.4, J.R. Smith in 2015 (73 minutes)
  • 4.0, J.R. Smith in 2018 (70 minutes)

So, the Cavaliers have been here before.

The question: What do they do about their lackluster production at shooting guard? Maybe turn to Rodney Hood, who has been out of the rotation.

“We’re going to give Rodney a chance,” Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said of Wednesday’s Game 3. “He’ll get a shot and see how he does.”

Smith hasn’t been good enough, but assuming his play in Game 3 will match Games 1 and 2 is a logical misstep. So is assuming Hood will be any better.

Hood just hasn’t found his comfort zone with the Cavs, who acquired him in a mid-season trade with the Jazz. There are reasons Lue has hoped for change from Smith rather than changing to Hood.

Will giving Hood playing time work in Game 3? Lue put it best:

“We’ll see.”

LeBron James: ‘I was kind of a little bit still in shock’ as JR Smith dribbled out clock

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
CLEVELAND – LeBron James put himself back in the moment of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, J.R. Smith boneheadedly dribbling out the clock with the Cavaliers and Warriors tied at the end of regulation. LeBron motioned Smith toward the basket then desperately tried to call a timeout before the fourth quarter ended.

“I don’t know if I had enough time because I was kind of a little bit still in shock of what was going on at that point in time,” LeBron said.

He didn’t. Time expired without the timeout granted, and LeBron went to the bench.

A viral video later emerged showing what happened next. LeBron and Smith sat in a tense silence. When Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue came over, LeBron asked whether the Cavs still had a timeout. Lue informed him they did, and a pained look came over LeBron’s face. LeBron leaned back in exasperation, leaned forward to bury his head in a towel, sat back and crossed his arms bitterly, clenched his lips and look around, yelled something, put his hand in to cap a huddle happening next to him then took the floor for overtime.

“Damn cameras,” LeBron said when told today of the video’s popularity.

LeBron explained he was unsure whether the Cavaliers had any timeous remaining and feared a Chris Webber situation, calling a timeout with none left. If LeBron had, the Warriors would have gotten a technical free throw and a chance to win in regulation.

But LeBron certainly didn’t look relieved to learn he didn’t nearly make a huge blunder. What had him so upset?

“It was just knowing that we had an opportunity to have another possession, even with the offensive rebound,” LeBron said. “It was just – it was just a heartbreaking loss.”

Of course, the loss hadn’t been determined yet. There were still five more minutes to play.

But Cleveland played as if already defeated and lost by 10, sparking questions of whether LeBron should have done more to rally his teammates before overtime.

“We’re in the NBA Finals. I mean, how much more picking up of teammates do you want me to do?” LeBron said. “I’m in the NBA Finals, looking for a championship.”

Could Smith have used a pick-me-up from the Cavs’ leader? Probably. It’s easy to say Smith should have locked in on his own, but encouragement from LeBron would have been powerful. Yet, LeBron also needed to ready himself in an emotional moment.

This is LeBron’s burden. He’s absolutely carrying the Cavaliers, and it’s still not enough.

At least he’s handling the criticism for isolating himself before overtime of Game 1 in stride.

“Me? Me being criticized? Nooo,” LeBron said. “You’re saying I got criticized for something, right? I don’t believe that. Not me.”

LeBron said that with a smile – quite a different look from the most memorable moment of the Finals so far.

LeBron James: Neither Warriors nor Cavaliers will visit Donald Trump’s White House

AP Photo/Ben Margot
By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2018, 2:04 PM EDT
CLEVELAND – Entering last season, LeBron James said he was unsure whether the Cavaliers would visit President Donald Trump’s White House if they won a championship.

That became the Warriors’ decision – then Trump made it for them, disinviting them once it became clear they wouldn’t accept, anyway. Upon Trump pulling a similar move with the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles, LeBron made a preemptive declaration.

“I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyways,” LeBron said. “It won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going.

Let’s not let someone uninviting you to their house take away from that moment. Because I think the championship – winning a Super Bowl or winning a Stanley Cup or winning a World Series or winning an NBA championship or national championship – is way bigger than getting invited to the White House, especially with him in there.”

LeBron has repeatedly criticized Trump, most famously calling the president a “bum.” Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston have all been outspoken against the president.

Still, it was a little surprising for LeBron to speak on behalf of another team – until the Warriors backed him shortly after. Curry and Durant both agreed with LeBron about neither team going.

Up 2-0, Golden State will probably be the team at the center of the controversy. But Trump already tipped his hand with his handling of the Warriors last year and Eagles this year.

“What else you expect Trump to do?” Durant said. “Somebody says they don’t want to go to the White House, he disinvites him so the photo op won’t look bad. We get it at this point.”

Expect this discussion to continue as long as Trump remains in office.

“It’ll be nice when we can just get back to normal,” Kerr said. “In three years.”