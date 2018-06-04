Report: Andre Iguodala pain free, will play in NBA Finals. Eventually.

OAKLAND — There has been a theory floating around the Warriors the past week that after they hung on to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals, they wouldn’t push Andre Iguodala to come back until they were on the road in Cleveland, where the team could use the boost. The Warriors kept saying no, he just wasn’t ready yet.
“I’m optimistic Andre will play at some point in the series,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before Game 2. “He has gotten better gradually, but there’s no way of knowing for sure at this point.”
Or… Kerr was sandbagging a little and Iguodala will be ready to roll in Cleveland. From Chris Haynes of ESPN.
Golden State forward Andre Iguodala hasn’t experienced any pain over the past few days and plans to return for the NBA Finals, league sources tell ESPN.
On Saturday, Iguodala progressed enough to go through a full personal workout and sprinted for the first time since sustaining a bone bruise in his left knee in Game 3 of the conference finals, sources said.
Expect to see Iguodala play in Cleveland.
Getting the 2015 NBA Finals MVP back is a massive boost to the Warriors, mostly because he’s one of their better defenders on LeBron James. It also allows Kevin Durant to cover someone else and stay more rested for the offensive end, it allows Draymond Green to cover a non-shooting threat so he can be a help defender. The Warriors are just better when Iguodala rounds out the Hampton’s 5.
All of which is just more bad news for the Cavaliers — the Warriors are about to get even better.