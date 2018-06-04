Getty Images

NBA players were tweeting about LeBron’s future during Game 2

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 8:56 AM EDT
There are a lot of people watching these NBA Finals thinking “LeBron James looks exasperated with his teammates and tired of carrying them.” He has been otherworldly good through the playoffs, at age 33, and yet had two seven-game series just to get to the Finals, where he and the Cavaliers are down 0-2.

It’s led to even more “where will LeBron play next season?” speculation.

Including among NBA players. That played out on Twitter during Game 2, with Jared Dudley, C.J. McCollum, and Jamal Crawford having a not-so-private discussion.

Houston has one of the teams reportedly on LeBron James’ list (which LeBron said is not true), and Rockets GM Daryl Morey has said he would go after him. The Rockets’ new owner Tilman Fertitta reportedly will pay the tax to keep his contender going.

Dudley is right, the only way to really make this work for Houston is LeBron to do what Chris Paul did to get to Houston last summer — but even that is difficult to make work.

It starts with LeBron telling Cleveland he’s leaving, but he will opt into the $35.6 million he is owed next year if they trade him to Houston. The math works sending Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson back to the Cavs, the Rockets would do that and throw in a first in a heartbeat, but why would Cleveland do it? That trade would leave Cleveland with a team of Kevin Love, Gordon, Anderson, whoever they take at No. 8 in the draft, and the rest of the current roster — and an $80 million luxury tax bill. That’s a lot of tax for a roster that might not even make the playoffs in the East, the Cavs would be better off letting LeBron walk rather than taking on that deal (unless Cavs’ GM Koby Altman wants to start making second trades and moving Gordon, Love, and others). There are other ways to construct this trade, but the Rockets are not deep with good young players that fit into these kinds of deals for a rebuilding team (most of the kinds of players the Cavaliers would want to the Clippers in the Chris Paul trade). It’s going to be hard to convince the Cavs to play along, and a third team may need to be brought in.

Whether you’re an NBA player or fan, get out the popcorn and make yourself comfortable — it’s going to be an interesting summer of NBA trades.

NBA to experiment with a referee challenge system for coaches at Summer League

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 8:11 AM EDT
If Tyronn Lue had a red, NFL-style challenge flag during these NBA Finals he might have thrown his arm out he tried to use it so much.

The NBA has been considering ways to give coaches the ability to ask for a couple of challenges to calls during games for a while now. In some form that is going to get tested out at Summer League, reports Justin Tremine, the host of NBA Today on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

I don’t know, I like the idea of an NFL-style flag. I want to see Tom Thibodeau “accidentally” throw the flag and hit Tony Brothers with it. Instead, it likely will look a little more like the tennis model, where a coach can ask for a call to be reviewed a couple of times a game, only during a break in the action.

There are a lot of questions still to be answered: What calls can be challenged, and which are non-reviewable? Can a common shooting foul be challenged? How many challenges does a coach get? If the coach is right and the call is reversed/overturned, does the coach keep that challenge?

Still, this is a good step by the NBA, which often uses Summer League or the G-League to test potential rule changes before bringing them to the NBA itself. The idea of giving coaches some mechanism to challenge a call is a good one.

It also adds another element of strategy for coaches, who may want to save at least one of their challenges for the end of a close game. Will NBA coaches have the advantage NFL coaches do, where an assistant often gets to watch the replay on TV before having to make the call on whether to challenge?

Summer League in Las Vegas just got a little more interesting.

Stephen Curry takes lead in Finals MVP race with record-breaking 3-pointers

By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2018, 12:10 AM EDT
Stephen Curry told Kendrick Perkins about the Cleveland center’s leg placement.

Then, Curry told the Cavaliers about himself.

Curry air-balled a heavily contested fadeaway 3-pointer in front of the Cavs bench to end the third quarter, backed into the legs of a seated Perkins then jawed with the much larger opponent. After Tristan Thompson and LeBron James intervened, Curry walked away shaking his head.

Then, Curry made all five of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter (including a couple extremely difficult attempts):

…broke the record for 3-pointers in an NBA Finals game (nine):

…and set the all-time record for 3-pointers in the NBA Finals (90):

Though LeBron – now second place with 85 3-pointers – is also still active in these Finals, it’s hard to see him retaking the record. Curry is a far more prolific outside shooter.

Likewise, it’s tough to see LeBron catching Curry for Finals MVP. Curry has been the Warriors’ best player, leading them in points and assists in both Games 1 and 2. More importantly, Curry has helped Golden State take a 2-0 series lead, and it’s extremely unlikely voters would honor a losing player.

Curry is drilling shots from outside, unless the defensive attention is just too great. Then, he’s maximizing his gravity with passes to teammates moving toward the basket. Repeatedly challenged by the Cavaliers on the other end, Curry is holding up.

His first Finals MVP is hardly cinched, even if the Warriors win. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson and have played well and are in striking distance. Draymond might be too if we properly valued defense.

But Curry has the narrative, actual production, highlight moments and even trash-talking spirit on his side so far.

It’s not just the stars: Cavaliers don’t have the role players to match Warriors

By Dane CarbaughJun 3, 2018, 11:47 PM EDT
LeBron James played well again in Game 2 on Sunday night against the Golden State Warriors. The Cleveland Cavaliers star followed up his 51-point performance in the Game 1 with a near triple-double of 29 points, 13 assists, and nine rebounds.

Still, it just wasn’t enough.

Despite double-digit contributions from three other starters and reasonable shooting percentages throughout most of the game, the supporting cast for the Cavaliers could not measure up to the intensity brought by the reigning world champions. Even worse, three players attributed with 49 of Cleveland’s most vital bench minutes combined for just nine points. Those players — Kyle Korver, Jeff Green, and Larry Nance — collectively shot 2-of-11 with 10 rebounds and three assists.

Meanwhile, despite lacking Andre Iguodala, the Warriors’ supporting cast was what you’d expect from such a disciplined squad. David West grabbed a few rebounds, dished a couple assists, and had three blocks in 11 minutes. Shaun Livingston went 5-of-5 from the field. JaVale McGee, who started, scored 12 points and didn’t miss a shot from the floor.

The differentiation in play between Golden State’s and Cleveland’s role players was not just the story of Game 2, but it’s what sets them apart fundamentally in roster construction and organizational strategy.

It’s a running joke on Twitter at this point, but the idea that Nick Young and McGee are contributing minutes to Golden State (they combined for 36 on Sunday) is wild beyond our NBA-watching dreams. It’s something you’d only expect to click for the Warriors or perhaps the San Antonio Spurs. But while that meme runs its course on social media, the reality is that Cleveland is running out a roster of players with similarly historically low expectations with very different results.

Jordan Clarkson looks like he’s not ready to be a rotation player; Rodney Hood nearly got DNP-CD’d again (he played garbage time on Sunday); Green looked extremely Jeff Green-y; Tristan Thompson didn’t contribute to his salary level; Nance got eaten alive against Warriors starters.

The gap between the stars on the Warriors and the stars on the Cavaliers is expansive. But the benches and role players, on paper and with Iguodala sidelined, are closer than we think. That’s doubly so when McGee and Young are getting significant run. It’s the execution that sets them apart, and as the rotation mixes over the game, how the stars are able to cover for their lesser teammates.

Cleveland isn’t the kind of team that’s going to be able to hide that many holes in a Finals matchup. They need their role players not just to fill in, but to push past their expectations in some kind of consistent manner. After Game 2 Tyronn Lue said as much, specifically with regard to Green.

“Jeff could be more assertive, I think,” said Lue. “[He needs to] be more aggressive offensively, not just settle for threes, [and] attack the basket.”

Green was important during Cleveland’s series against the Toronto Raptors, and vital to their Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. But for the most part, Green hasn’t been able to handle his share, particularly when opponents have zeroed in on Love and Korver. That rang true again on Sunday when Green finished with six points, two rebounds, and one assist on 28.5 percent shooting.

In these NBA Finals, we’re seeing the truths our facts, figures, and theorems can teach us when we put them into a real life experiment. The result, for the Cavaliers, isn’t good. Outside of the record-breaking 3-point makes by Stephen Curry and the high-scoring of Kevin Durant are guys like Livingston, West, Kevon Looney, and even Jordan Bell, grinding away and playing their part. Cleveland hasn’t been able to find the same spark from their bench.

Golden State has been able to suppress the effectiveness of Cavaliers starters outside of LeBron, limiting Love’s shooting or keeping Thompson off the boards. That should naturally leave space for players with smaller roles to step up, but with the way the roster is constructed and the continual failure to get just about anything out of their bench, the reality of Who the Warriors Are vs. Who the Cavaliers Are is here, and it’s clear.

LeBron can play as hard as he can. He has, really. Game 1 was a masterpiece, and Game 2 was an efficient, superstar kind of night. But no matter the effort from James, the averages always come to bear during a playoff series. That’s especially true during the Finals, and it’s not just Golden State’s stars that are better than Cleveland’s.

It’s their bench, too.

Warriors red hot from two, Stephen Curry red hot from three, Warriors pull away in Game 2

By Kurt HelinJun 3, 2018, 10:57 PM EDT
OAKLAND — The reports of the death of the midrange shot are greatly exaggerated.

It’s not the Golden State’s preferred shot — the Warriors pulled away in the fourth quarter of Game 2 because Stephen Curry started doing ridiculous Stephen Curry things and finished with a Finals record nine-made threes (he wants your Finals MVP vote).

It was Curry’s brand of brilliance that built the blowout late, but it was the midrange shot that laid the foundation for that push. It’s the beauty of the Warriors — they can beat you a lot of ways. Give them good midrange looks and they will knock them down.

They did in Game 2 — the Warriors shot 71.1 percent from two in the game (and that was with Curry going 2-of-9 from two, apparently those shots are too close for him). Look at this shot chart.

The result was a 122-103 Golden State win that has the defending champs up 2-0 in the series. The Finals move on to Cleveland for Game 3 Wednesday.

This was an improved Warriors team from Game 1, and when Golden State brings its “A” game they will overwhelm any team, including Cleveland.

“We played really well tonight,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the win. “There were a few things that bothered us in the second half, a few defensive breakdowns we’ll take a look at on film. But overall it was a really good, balanced game. Good defense. Good intense defense and excellent offense.”

Curry finished with 33 points and had the nine threes. Kevin Durant had 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting. As a team, the Warriors shot 57.3 percent for the game. Klay Thompson, who was questionable for the game with a high ankle sprain, played 34 minutes and scored 20 points — he was just fine.

LeBron James was nothing short of brilliant again — 29 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. He is single-handily keeping games close. Kevin Love had 22 points but was once again a defensive liability. As a team, the Cavaliers shot 41.1 percent.

Golden State’s offense was far more crisp in Game 2 than in Game 1, and they attacked. The Cavaliers tried to chase them off the arc early, and the Warriors took that as an invitation to the paint.

The corollary to the Golden State offense is that Cleveland’s long-spotty defense has no answer for the Warriors starters, even if one of them is JaVale McGee.

The Warriors came out of the locker room on fire. McGee got the start (Kevon Looney came off the bench) and then got the first four points of the game, one slipping a screen for Curry, the other cutting to the rim when his man went to help on a Durant drive. The Warriors started the game shooting 7-of-7, and shot 65.2 percent in the first quarter. They raced out to a 15-6 lead.

“We watched the film, and obviously from Game 1 LeBron had an amazing night. But a lot of it was just a lack of kind of sense of urgency early in possessions to try to just be physical,” Curry said after the game. “Klay (Thompson), Draymond (Green) and K.D., especially, were huge in that transformation to Game 2 with just putting up a little bit of resistance, and just trying to make them work.”

The Cavaliers, as they have done throughout the start of this series, would not go away. The Cavaliers attacked the rim more on offense, defended better (once the Warriors got into their shallow bench) and kept it close. It was just a four-point game, 32-28, after one.

Then the Cavaliers started second quarter shooting 1-of-7 and it was a symptom of them not scoring inside — the Cavs were 12-of-27 (44.4 percent) in the paint in the first half. Kevin Love couldn’t buy a three, and the Warriors started to create a little space.

Curry was trying to throw haymakers from three and hit a couple, behind that the Warriors put up 59 points and were up 13 at the half.

Then the seemingly impossible happened — the Cavaliers won the third quarter. By three points, but still. There was no dominant Warriors’ run. Cleveland came out firing from three (4-of-6 in the first six minutes of the third) and Love found his range. The result was the game got pushed back down to a six-point lead.

Still, by the end of the quarter it was 90-80 Warriors. The Cavs just could not close the gap all the way.

Then Curry drained a three on a sweet stepback. Then another.

Curry set the record, and the Warriors are halfway to another title.