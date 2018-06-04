Getty Images

NBA players tweet about LeBron’s future during Game 2

By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 8:56 AM EDT
There are a lot of people watching these NBA Finals thinking “LeBron James looks exasperated with his teammates and tired of carrying them.” He has been otherworldly good through the playoffs, at age 33, and yet had two seven-game series just to get to the Finals, where he and the Cavaliers are down 0-2.

It’s led to even more “where will LeBron play next season?” speculation.

Including among NBA players. That played out on Twitter during Game 2, with Jared Dudley, C.J. McCollum, and Jamal Crawford having a not-so-private discussion.

Houston has one of the teams reportedly on LeBron James’ list (which LeBron said is not true), and Rockets GM Daryl Morey has said he would go after him. The Rockets’ new owner Tilman Fertitta reportedly will pay the tax to keep his contender going.

Dudley is right, the only way to really make this work for Houston is LeBron to do what Chris Paul did to get to Houston last summer — but even that is difficult to make work.

It starts with LeBron telling Cleveland he’s leaving, but he will opt into the $35.6 million he is owed next year if they trade him to Houston. The math works sending Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson back to the Cavs, the Rockets would do that and throw in a first in a heartbeat, but why would Cleveland do it? That trade would leave Cleveland with a team of Kevin Love, Gordon, Anderson, whoever they take at No. 8 in the draft, and the rest of the current roster — and an $80 million luxury tax bill. That’s a lot of tax for a roster that might not even make the playoffs in the East, the Cavs would be better off letting LeBron walk rather than taking on that deal (unless Cavs’ GM Koby Altman wants to start making second trades and moving Gordon, Love, and others). There are other ways to construct this trade, but the Rockets are not deep with good young players that fit into these kinds of deals for a rebuilding team (most of the kinds of players the Cavaliers would want to the Clippers in the Chris Paul trade). It’s going to be hard to convince the Cavs to play along, and a third team may need to be brought in.

Whether you’re an NBA player or fan, get out the popcorn and make yourself comfortable — it’s going to be an interesting summer of NBA trades.

Draymond Green: Klay Thompson might be my toughest teammate ever

By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Warriors forward Draymond Green knows toughness.

And he’s heaping praise on Klay Thompson, who scored 20 points in Golden State’s win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals last night despite an ankle injury.

Green:

I thought there was no chance he was playing tonight. I mean, I saw him walk in yesterday and saw his ankle and I was like, yeah,
there’s no chance he’s playing.

And sure enough, I’m like, “Man, you good?” He’s like, “Yeah, I’ll be fine, I’m playing. I’ll be all right.” And I was like, no, he ain’t playing. You can say that, but there’s no chance.

I even texted Nick Young yesterday like, “Hey, man, I need big minutes out of you tomorrow because Klay ain’t playing.” And he was like, “Whaaaat? All right, I got you.”

Sure enough, I texted him earlier today, and I’m like, “Hey, man, you good?” He’s like, “Yeah, I’m good.” “How your ankle feeling?” “A lot better.” Of course Klay’s lying. That’s just who Klay is.

But he came out there and gutted through it. Even if you saw him take the first lay-up he took in warmups and ran back to the locker room. It’s like yeah, he ain’t going to have it. Sure enough he did.

I mean, that’s just a microcosm of who he is, one of the toughest guys, if not the toughest guy, I’ve ever played with. And he’ll never get credit for it because he’s not going to physically beat you up. But one of the toughest, if not thee toughest guy, for sure.

Green plays with David West.

 

Another of their Golden State teammates – Stephen Curry, whose career was nearly derailed by multiple ankle injuries – had a different reaction to Thompson’s injury.

“I didn’t realize how much you use your ankle until you hurt it, but –,” Thompson said.

Interjected Curry: “You should have asked me.”

The Warriors are tough. They’re loose. And we all know they’re historically talented.

Up 2-0, they’re going to be darn difficult to beat.

Is going home enough for Cavaliers to turn series around?


By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
OAKLAND —The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a different team at home this year in the playoffs.

They have won eight in a row. The Cavaliers’ offense is 7.9 points per 100 possessions better in Quicken Loans Arena, and their defense is 7.4 per 100 better. At home, the Cavaliers shoot 37 percent from three (31 percent on the road) and they outscore opponents by 8 points per 100 (they get outscored by almost that much on the road).

Is that enough to make these 2018 NBA Finals a series? There still seemed to be a spark in the Cavaliers’ locker room after Game 2, is that enough to ignite the fuel on a home court?

Or are these Cavaliers defeated already? Are we in for a repeat of 2017, when the Cavaliers came home down 0-2 to the Warriors, got 39 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists from LeBron James, and still lost to go down in an insurmountable 0-3 hole?

“We have to make sure that we really bring it in Game 3, because, I mean, that’s really the game right there,” Kevin Love said. “This is a team that you don’t want to be down 0-3 against. We know that…

“Home-court advantage is, can be a real thing. I mean, you look at how good the Warriors are here at Oracle, it’s the same for us at home” Love continued. “We feel like we feed off of our crowd. We really get up to play at home. You know, we know that come Wednesday we’re going to have to be better.”

Cleveland does have to be better, but they have been at home in the postseason. At home the Cavaliers’ role players have been the big difference — they have hit shots, particularly threes. Through the first two games of the Finals, the Cavaliers have shot 19-of-64 from three (29.7 percent). Get that up near their playoff home court average of 37 percent and things look better.

Overall, the Cavaliers have played with better energy and just looked more comfortable at home. Which may be good, but LeBron James doesn’t want his team to lean on that.

“We want to continue to be uncomfortable. Just because we’re going home doesn’t mean we can relax,” LeBron said. “This is the last team in the world you want to relax against. They’ve proven they can win on someone else’s floor, no matter if it’s through adversity as people may call it like when they were going through the Rockets series or whatever the case may be. They’ve proven they can win on someone else’s floor and do it in any fashion, in any way.”

Golden State has won on Cleveland’s court, including Game 3 last year, or closing them out to win a title in 2015’s Game 6.

The Cavaliers were not bad in Game 2 (outside of J.R. Smith) but the Warriors brought their “A” game, the ball was flying around, Stephen Curry started raining threes in the fourth (five in the quarter, an NBA Finals record nine for the game) and Cleveland’s defense had no answer. If the Warriors are focused they are too much for the Cavaliers, but we know the Warriors don’t always feel challenged. If the Warriors bring their “B” game — as they did in Game 1 — they will fall in Cleveland.

Plus, the Warriors have had no answer for LeBron, who has averaged 40 points, 10.5 assists, and 8.5 rebounds, shooting 55.8 percent, through the first two games.

“It’s going to be a tough task,” Green said of winning in Cleveland. “You know, with a team going back home, you look at this and J.R. (Smith) shot 2-for-9. Some of the shots he missed, he’s going to make those at home. You know, you can go down the list and kind of say that about everyone.

“So I think it will be very important for us to be locked in from the jump on the defensive side of the ball and not giving those guys easy shots. They’ve got a great crowd and they really feed off of it. So just being locked in on the defensive side of the ball from the jump ball, it will pay dividends for us going into Cleveland.”

One thing both teams know well — being down doesn’t rattle LeBron and the Cavs.

“This team has been down 2-0 in the last series and came back to win it,” Klay Thompson said. “It’s nothing to feel happy about being up 2-0. This team plays great at home, and we expect their other guys to play even better at home, too, not just LeBron.

“So we’re not going to relax at all because this team has been down and out before and counted out by the media, and we’re not going to focus on that. We’re just going to focus on what we can do to win Game 3.”

LeBron James loses it when Tyronn Lue tells him Cavaliers had timeout left at end of Game 1 regulation

By Dan FeldmanJun 4, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Golden State fans aren’t letting J.R. Smith forget his massive blunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, running down the clock with the Cavaliers and Warriors tied at the end of regulation.

This video, via David Astramskas of Ballislife, makes the moment even more memorable.

Watching J.R. Smith dejected on the bench – with LeBron James not speaking to him – is car-crash level of can’t look away. Then, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue tells LeBron the Cavs had a timeout remaining.

LeBron runs a gauntlet of emotions, clearly upset about a play that could cost him a legacy-altering championship but also trying to pull himself together for overtime. It is something.

I wonder how mad LeBron was at Smith, but also himself. LeBron could have called for a timeout in the moment. Instead, he appeared to direct Smith to hoist a desperation shot.

Of course, the Cavaliers never found their groove in overtime, losing by 10.

NBA to experiment with a referee challenge system for coaches at Summer League


By Kurt HelinJun 4, 2018, 8:11 AM EDT
If Tyronn Lue had a red, NFL-style challenge flag during these NBA Finals he might have thrown his arm out he tried to use it so much.

The NBA has been considering ways to give coaches the ability to ask for a couple of challenges to calls during games for a while now. In some form that is going to get tested out at Summer League, reports Justin Tremine, the host of NBA Today on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

I don’t know, I like the idea of an NFL-style flag. I want to see Tom Thibodeau “accidentally” throw the flag and hit Tony Brothers with it. Instead, it likely will look a little more like the tennis model, where a coach can ask for a call to be reviewed a couple of times a game, only during a break in the action.

There are a lot of questions still to be answered: What calls can be challenged, and which are non-reviewable? Can a common shooting foul be challenged? How many challenges does a coach get? If the coach is right and the call is reversed/overturned, does the coach keep that challenge?

Still, this is a good step by the NBA, which often uses Summer League or the G-League to test potential rule changes before bringing them to the NBA itself. The idea of giving coaches some mechanism to challenge a call is a good one.

It also adds another element of strategy for coaches, who may want to save at least one of their challenges for the end of a close game. Will NBA coaches have the advantage NFL coaches do, where an assistant often gets to watch the replay on TV before having to make the call on whether to challenge?

Summer League in Las Vegas just got a little more interesting.